The first home game of the 2018-19 University of Wisconsin men's basketball regular season saw Ethan Happ record his first collegiate triple-double.
The box score from that Nov. 6 game against Coppin State at the Kohl Center showed Happ with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in front of an announced crowd of 17,287, a sellout.
Only the triple-double was anywhere close to being an accurate description of the events that Tuesday night.
More than 8,600 tickets went unused for the game, the most no-shows for a regular-season contest in 13 years of data for UW men's basketball games at the Kohl Center.
The actual head count for the Badgers' 85-63 election night victory was 8,679, the second-smallest crowd to watch a home game since ticket scans started keeping track of things in 2006.
For the season, more than 1 in 4 tickets for a Badgers home game was unused. The average ticket scan count of 12,667 was a 6.7% increase over the previous season, when crowd size bottomed out at an average of 11,870 as UW failed to make the NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years. Still, the 2018-19 average trailed most earlier years.
The attendance listed in box scores is the count of the number of tickets sold or distributed, regardless of whether they're used. The ticket scan count provides a more accurate representation of the crowd size.
The only Badgers men's basketball regular-season home game in the last 13 years with a smaller crowd than the Coppin State game was a Jan. 15, 2012, contest against Nebraska (8,612) that went up against the Green Bay Packers playing for the conference championship.
Games against Big Ten Conference opponents (average: 13,620) drew crowds 27% larger than those against nonconference foes (average: 10,761) in 2018-19. The Big Ten added a 10th home game to the league schedule starting last season, so that could impact crowd size.
After never reaching 14,000 in actual attendance in the 2017-18 season, the Badgers did it five times in 2018-19. The season's largest crowd was 14,474 for a Jan. 19 victory over No. 2 Michigan.
UW returned to the NCAA tournament and finished 23-11 overall, 12-3 at the Kohl Center.
Explore the data for Badgers men's basketball games in the interactive graphic below: