Advice from Bo Ryan helped lead Freddie Owens to UW-Green Bay as an assistant coach

When Freddie Owens was getting into the coaching business, he got some sound advice from a guy who knew a thing or two about the profession.

One thing Bo Ryan told his former player — Owens played with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program from 2000-04, including three seasons under Ryan — was to make sure he surrounded himself with good people.

“Who you work for is everything,” Owens said while recalling Ryan’s words of wisdom. “That’s some of the advice I’ve tried to abide by the last 15 years. Jobs are hard to get. But at the same time, you have to be careful who you align yourself with and who you work for as well.”

Owens, 38, didn’t need any reference checks when it came time to decide on his latest career move. The man offering him a job — Ryan’s son — was someone he’d known for nearly two decades.

Will Ryan, who was hired as UW-Green Bay’s coach last month, officially added Owens as an assistant coach last week. The staff also includes Brandon Pritzl, the older brother of former Badgers guard Brevin Pritzl.