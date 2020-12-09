Adjusting on the fly: Wisconsin Badgers dispatch Rhode Island Rams as Brad Davison drops season high

UW led by as many as 22 points in the second half, but Rhode Island (3-3) used a 9-0 run to cut its deficit to single digits with just over 5 minutes remaining.

The Rams were within 63-55 when Ford hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 3:35 remaining.

Davison had a big first half to bounce back from a poor performance at Marquette. That same scenario played out two seasons ago when Davison was held scoreless in a road loss to the Golden Eagles and made six 3-pointers while scoring 24 points in his next game vs. Savannah State.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Davison had 17 points by halftime — one more than Rhode Island had as a team — to help the Badgers build a big cushion.

After the Rams scored the first two points of the game, UW answered with a 10-2 run that included three 3-pointers from the senior guard.

The UW-Rhode Island game was arranged on the fly after the Badgers’ scheduled game against No. 25 Louisville had to be postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Cardinals’ program.