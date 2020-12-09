Adjusting on the fly: Wisconsin Badgers dispatch Rhode Island Rams as Brad Davison drops season high

Being locked in the moment prevents the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team from looking ahead to what it hopes — COVID-19 permitting, of course — will be a productive March.
The point is to enjoy the journey while making the most of valuable experiences along the way, one of which presented itself Wednesday afternoon at the Kohl Center.
A team finding out its next opponent and immediately having to begin preparations for a game a couple days later has a very 2020 feel to it, but this quick turnaround may come in useful for the Badgers when it comes time for the NCAA tournament.
UW seemed prepared for a unique Rhode Island team and recorded a 73-62 victory over the Rams behind a season-high 23 points from senior guard Brad Davison.
Senior center Micah Potter added 13 points and senior forward Aleem Ford had 11 — all in the second half — to help the No. 13 Badgers (4-1) bounce back from a 67-65 loss at Marquette last Friday night.
Senior forward Nate Reuvers had three blocked shots to become UW’s all-time leader in that category. He was the rim protector for a defense that clamped down on the Rams in the first half, helping the Badgers build a comfortable lead.
UW led by as many as 22 points in the second half, but Rhode Island (3-3) used a 9-0 run to cut its deficit to single digits with just over 5 minutes remaining.
The Rams were within 63-55 when Ford hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 3:35 remaining.
Davison had a big first half to bounce back from a poor performance at Marquette. That same scenario played out two seasons ago when Davison was held scoreless in a road loss to the Golden Eagles and made six 3-pointers while scoring 24 points in his next game vs. Savannah State.
Davison had 17 points by halftime — one more than Rhode Island had as a team — to help the Badgers build a big cushion.
After the Rams scored the first two points of the game, UW answered with a 10-2 run that included three 3-pointers from the senior guard.
The UW-Rhode Island game was arranged on the fly after the Badgers’ scheduled game against No. 25 Louisville had to be postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Cardinals’ program.
The Rams, at times in the first half, looked like they found out about the game two minutes in advance, not two days. They were sloppy and foul prone, allowing UW to build a cushion.
Not only did Rhode Island shoot 26% from the field in the first half, they turned the ball over 11 times in 35 possessions. The Rams didn’t get to the rim much and, if they did, they often had to get through Reuvers to score.
Reuvers swatted a shot by guard Jeremy Sheppard out of bounds, block No. 155 of his career to pass former teammate Ethan Happ atop UW’s charts.
