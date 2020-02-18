ACC throws support behind Big Ten proposal for 1-time transfer waiver for all athletes

"My belief is that a one-time transfer should be allowed for all student-athletes," Harbaugh wrote on Twitter on July 20. "I am clearly advocating for rights that college football players have not had. This would put the decision in the hands of the student-athlete and family and would protect all from disclosing information and rights afforded under HIPAA and FERPA."

Transfer issues have been front-and-center among college coaches and administrators after the creation of the transfer portal in 2018. The portal allows an athlete to enter their name into a national database indicating their wish to transfer.

But some transfers have relied on a change in the NCAA that allows a waiver based on "documented mitigating circumstances that are outside the student athlete's control and directly impact the health, safety and well-being of the student-athlete."

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields received such a waiver after transferring from Georgia after one season. Fields retained lawyer Tom Mars to help him petition the NCAA for a special exemption. Mars also helped Shea Patterson become immediately eligible at Michigan after transferring in from Ole Miss.