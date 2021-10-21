A potential starting five and other observations from UW men’s basketball open practice

A potential starting five has taken shape for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team as it completes its second open practice before the season starts.
The Badgers only have eight days until their first official scrimmage and 19 until their season opens Nov. 9 against St. Francis College Brooklyn.
Here are four observations from Wednesday’s open practice:
A potential starting five
Coach Greg Gard hasn’t announced the team’s starters yet, but at practice Wednesday he was playing around with a couple different options. There was a lot of five-on-five play over the two hours and almost every time the white team started with the same core group — Brad Davison, Tyler Wahl, Jonathan Davis, Steven Crowl and Ben Carlson.
Gard occasionally would sub in different players, but it always ended up with those five together. Davis appeared to be taking the point guard role, but Davison also would jump in as ball handler. Wahl was the clear small forward, Carlson the power forward and Crowl the center.
Transfer center Chris Vogt often was subbed in for Crowl, and Jahcobi Neath for either of the guard positions. Sophomore forward Carter Gilmore, sophomore guard Jordan Davis and freshman forward Markus Ilver all took turns on the white team with some combination of the core five as well.
The team looked good when Davison, Wahl, Crowl, Carlson and Jonathan Davis were in together. There was constant communication, many forced turnovers and very smooth plays. Each person played his role well and the chemistry was evident.
Freshman miscues
There was a lot less stopping plays to go over logistics this practice compared to the last one, but the freshmen still have some work to do. Freshman forward Matthew Mors and Ilver looked overwhelmed in fast-paced play.
There were multiple times one of the two lost possession of the ball. Both play the four and have to inbound the ball, and the team was practicing inbound plays throughout practice. Silver seemed to get flustered when there weren’t many options and overshot his pass to Davison when they were practicing an end of game inbound play.
He passed the ball right to Jonathan Davis, who was on the other team, on a similar play.
Freshman forward Hodges and Ilver seemed to get confused on who was playing what position at one point. Hodges has played both the four and five over the few times practice hasn’t been closed. They got in each other's way at the top of the key at least twice when practicing offensive plays.
Still no Hepburn or Bowman
The Badgers were once again without freshman point guards Chucky Hepburn and Lorne Bowman. The two players suffered injuries last week and missed the Red/White Scrimmage as well.
They both were shooting on the sidelines before and after practice. One of the team’s trainers had them do calisthenics behind the hoop while the team was practicing. Hepburn (upper-body injury) and Bowman (lower-body injury) were using a full range of motion during their workouts.
Both players are day-to-day. They are potential starting point guards for the Badgers heading into the season.
Big men battles
UW has four potential options for its center position — Crowl, Vogt, Carlson and Hodges. Gard has said in multiple interviews that he anticipates that position being played on committee with Crowl, Carlson and Vogt splitting time.
Crowl has been the early favorite for the role as Vogt is new to the team and Carlson tends to play the power forward spot. Crowl showed a lot of maturity in Wednesday’s practice as he seemed very comfortable, in control and was pacing the game.
Vogt left early again for class, but he had some good minutes in practice. He showed his length when defending shots from players such as Isaac Lindsey. He eloquently blocked 3-pointers, jump shots and layups.
Hodges had a handful of huge plays. He beat Crowl for multiple rebounds, even when Crowl had the defensive advantage. He also showcased at least three different dunks with two different players earning the assist.
Carlson showed a natural control of the ball. There was a play when Crowl fumbled the ball, but Carlson easily recovered it to translate it into points. He also had a number of second-chance shots.
