A new defensive drill is helping Wisconsin men’s basketball players make ‘winning plays.' Here's how
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

A new defensive drill is helping Wisconsin men’s basketball players make ‘winning plays.' Here's how

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball assistant coach Sharif Chambliss was surprised the day he introduced the “wall up” drill during a team practice.

Multiple players told him afterward that they enjoyed it and some even went as far as calling it “a favorite.” 

Chambliss said it’s rare for a defensive hustle drill to be so well liked. The lessons from the drill have been integrated by the Badgers during a 12-2 start to the season. They are 3-1 in the Big Ten and will face Maryland in a road game at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. 

During the multi-step drill, a player has to jump and “wall up” in an attempt to block a shot. Assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft simulates charging at the player after they’ve landed, so he practices how to take the charge safely. Then Chambliss rolls a ball that the player has to dive for then throw to a teammate to highlight the importance of loose balls. At the end, one of the player’s teammates is there to help him off the floor. 

Tyler Wahl handles challenges on both ends of the court as Wisconsin men's basketball downs Iowa

Chambliss brought from his last coaching gig at Wright State, and it’s made a difference for the Badgers. 

“These are all winning plays,” Chambliss said. “If you're walling up to save the rim and you're late, you're not able to take a charge, so you protect the rim. If you're taking a charge, you're doing everything you can to protect the rim again, it's gonna be (an) offensive foul on them, we're going to get the ball, there's a momentum swing. 

“If you dive on the ground for a loose ball we could end up getting a 3 out of it and get momentum. And if you dive on the ground and one of your teammates is down, you guys are in a foxhole together, you go help each other up.”

The drill was initially created to help players navigate the restricted area, which was implemented in the 2010-11 season. It outlines the area on the floor where off-ball defenders are restricted from taking charges. Any secondary defender attempting to draw a charge inside the restricted area is automatically called for a blocking foul. 

If a secondary defender wants to defend the shot in the restricted area they have to jump and be off the ground. They have to be vertically straight with their hands high, not over the other player, to refrain from getting a foul and be rewarded with a block. 

“It brings some energy, but it also allows guys to gain confidence doing the jump ball or taking a charge,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “I think the biggest thing it showed them how to (do it) and obviously where you're at on the floor determines whether you're gonna be able to take a charge or have to go to the jump wall. It's also giving them confidence in doing it because they do it at least once a week.”

University of Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery talks about how the UW defense, led by Tyler Wahl, tried to slow down Keegan Murray, the nation's leading scorer, as the 23rd-ranked Badgers pulled out an 87-78 victory over the Hawkeyes in a Big Ten battle Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Junior forward Tyler Wahl has utilized the lessons from the drill in every game, but the most recent time was during the Badgers’ victory over Iowa on Thursday. Freshman guard Chucky Hepburn was defending Patrick McCaffery with Wahl close by. McCaffery passed to Keegan Murray who went up for a layup, but Wahl was already in the air to defend against it and earn the block. 

The drill actually has been renamed to the “Wahl drill” because of how much Wahl has utilized all aspects of it. He leads the team with 17 blocks through 13 games this season. The next closest is Johnny Davis with eight. He’s also been in the position to force charge calls against his opponents numerous times and has dived for a number of 50-50 balls. 

“It kind of just happens,” Wahl said. “I don't really go out there and be like, ‘Oh, I need to jump wall now.’ It's kind of just instinct. Credit coach Sharif for bringing that drill. I think it's really helped guys contest shots without fouling because we can't foul and get the guys on the line and stop the game.”

The other two aspects of the drills don’t necessarily show up on the stat sheet because dives and charges aren’t typically tracked. The Badgers have had two momentum-changing steals that have come from diving for a loose ball in the past two games. 

3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's win over Iowa Hawkeyes

Wahl dove for a loose ball in the second half against the Hawkeyes, passed to Chris Vogt who passed to Jahcobi Neath and found Davis down low for the dunk. Hepburn helped Wahl off the ground. 

Purdue had closed UW’s first-half lead to just three points when the Boilermakers’ Isaiah Thompson accidentally bounced the ball off his leg during Monday’s game. Hepburn dove for it to earn the steal. He passed it to Davis who scored while Hepburn was being helped off the floor by Brad Davison.

“That was big because [Purdue] had made some plays, knocked down some shots and the place was starting to get louder and louder,” Gard said. “I think that was a good answer there at the end of the half. It kind of got us back, too. It was good for us to go in with a little bit of confidence going into the locker room.” 

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media about how his team has progressed after the 23rd-ranked Badgers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-78 in a Big Ten battle Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Chambliss had to convince Gard to implement the charge aspect of the drill. Gard said he’s always been wary about players taking extra charges in fear they’d get injured. 

The Badgers have utilized charge drills at different points in the year during previous seasons but never this consistently. 

“I think he was just worried how physical it would be with the guys,” Chambliss said. “It takes a toll on the guys. But if you do it right, you don't get hurt. If you take a charge right, you don't get hurt. If you dive on the ground right, you don't get hurt. If you jump wall, you don't get hurt because your momentum might be going backwards, but it's something you're used to and you land athletically. And if you don't work on those things, that is when you get hurt.”

 

