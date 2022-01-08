A new defensive drill is helping Wisconsin men’s basketball players make ‘winning plays.' Here's how

Wahl dove for a loose ball in the second half against the Hawkeyes, passed to Chris Vogt who passed to Jahcobi Neath and found Davis down low for the dunk. Hepburn helped Wahl off the ground.

Purdue had closed UW’s first-half lead to just three points when the Boilermakers’ Isaiah Thompson accidentally bounced the ball off his leg during Monday’s game. Hepburn dove for it to earn the steal. He passed it to Davis who scored while Hepburn was being helped off the floor by Brad Davison.

“That was big because [Purdue] had made some plays, knocked down some shots and the place was starting to get louder and louder,” Gard said. “I think that was a good answer there at the end of the half. It kind of got us back, too. It was good for us to go in with a little bit of confidence going into the locker room.”

Chambliss had to convince Gard to implement the charge aspect of the drill. Gard said he’s always been wary about players taking extra charges in fear they’d get injured.

The Badgers have utilized charge drills at different points in the year during previous seasons but never this consistently.