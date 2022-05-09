A championship Wisconsin men's basketball season played out in front of the fewest fans in years

The crowds at the Kohl Center reached a peak as the 2014-15 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team rolled to a Big Ten championship and its second straight NCAA Final Four.

The average of more than 14,000 spectators, based on the number of tickets scanned, was higher than it had been since the school started the precise count in 2006.

The Badgers have won a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship twice more since then but both of those seasons have set a low for average crowd size.

The 2019-20 team played before an average of 11,801. The number fell to 11,335 in 2021-22, when UW recorded its three smallest crowds in 15 seasons of records.

The worst was a scanner count of 6,507 for the regular-season opener against St. Francis Brooklyn on Nov. 9. The Dec. 15 contest against Nicholls State was second lowest at 6,565, and the Nov. 15 game against Providence was third at 7,202.

UW officials shared uncertainty about crowd sizes last fall after games during the 2020-21 season were played behind closed doors because of the pandemic. UW’s policy of requiring fans to wear masks at games created some negative reaction. Some other fans were turned off by the prospect of sitting in close quarters with others and pointed out that the mask policy wasn’t strictly enforced.

The drop in season average, however, continued a trend since the 2014-15 team drew 14,418, with only 13% of tickets distributed going unused.

The rate of no-shows in 2021-22 was more than 25% and has been there for three of the last four seasons with attendance.

The number of tickets scanned when spectators enter the venue represents the actual crowd size. It’s often well below the announced attendance and number of tickets sold or distributed, a figure that includes giveaways.

UW’s announced attendance average for 16 games at the Kohl Center was 16,505, seventh-highest in NCAA men’s basketball and highest in the Big Ten. Capacity at the Kohl Center is 17,287, which the Badgers listed eight times last season.

The largest crowd by scanner count was 15,047 for the March 1 game against Purdue in which UW clinched a share of the Big Ten crown. That ranked 35th among 255 non-exhibition games since UW started using scanners for the 2006-07 season.

Explore the data in the interactive graphic below.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.