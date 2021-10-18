7 things that stood out from the Badgers men’s basketball team's scrimmage Sunday

The annual Red/White Scrimmage was the first time the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team played five on five in front of more than just coaches. It allowed for the first look on what this season could look like in relation to positioning and other dynamics.
The 15 active players on the team were split into a red and white team. Keep in mind these two teams when considering the notes from the Red/White scrimmage considering not all players were together.
Red Team: Markus Ilver, Tyler Wahl, Jahcobi Neath, Carter Higginbottom, Isaac Lindsey, Justin Taphorn, Ben Carlson and Steven Crowl
White Team: Brad Davison, Chris Hodges, Chris Vogt, Matthew Mors, Jonathan Davis, Jordan Davis and Carter Gilmore.
Here are seven things from the scrimmage that stood out:
Chucky Hepburn and Lorne Bowman
Two players were missing from the above rosters — freshman point guards Hepburn and Bowman. Hepburn was out with an upper-body injury and Bowman with a lower-body injury per an athletics official.
Coach Greg Gard said the two have been out from practice for the past few practices. They are two of the three potential starting point guards for the Badgers, so them not playing is a bit concerning. However, it’s worth noting Bowman was practicing on the court before the event began. Hepburn was passing and helping with drills.
It’s something to keep an eye on, but not worrisome yet.
Positioning notes
Junior guard Neath was the only available scholarship point guard for the scrimmage. Redshirt junior point guard Higginbottom (non-scholarship player) and Neath were on the same team, with Higginbottom was running the point. There were very few moments in which Neath was the point guard for the red team.
Neath served more as a shooting guard in the scrimmage but only scored two points. He did play the most of any guard on the red squad with 17 minutes.
Carlson and Mors played at the power forward spot, as expected. They were on seperate teams, so they both got the chance to get a handle on the role.
Chris Hodges also played at the four, but only when he was in at the same time as Vogt. Hodges played as a center when Vogt wasn’t in the game.
Hodges was recruited as a center but played much better at the power forward spot. He was more controlled, made less mistakes and fouled less when in that role. It could be because of his lack of experience, but he also was up against Crowl many times and Crowl played really well, so he was a bit hard to defend.
Vogt led both teams in rebounds with five. Gilmore and Carlson both grabbed four.
Minutes break down
Five players played 20 or more minutes over the 24-minute scrimmage. Carlson, Crowl, Wahl and Davis each played 20 minutes. Davison had the most out of anyone with 24 minutes.
This could indicate a potential starting five. It’s still early — the first game isn’t until Nov. 9 — and the team was missing a starting point guard, but it’s worth noting.
Davison vocal leader
The Badgers have been pushing Davis and Wahl as the young leaders on the team, but Davison has the most experience in a Badgers uniform, and it showed. He was the loudest player on the court.
He constantly was guiding his younger teammates on where to go and even was talking to Vogt about positioning. There was one offensive play where Davison passed to Gilmore and Davison called to Vogt to set a pick to help out Gilmore. The white team scored off that play.
Defensively, he sometimes was literally grabbing his teammates to help them on the correct spots they should be in. At one point he even yelled, “Who's got Tyler?” as Wahl just had passed the ball and was attempting to get under the basket for a quick move.
This scrimmage showed Davison’s awareness of the court.
Most impressive player
Crowl may have led the teams in scoring, but Mors was the surprising stand out. Mors was constantly in the correct positioning, finding his teammates and creating opportunities. There were multiple times he was talking to Davison on the court to create a better defensive presence. Whatever UW is teaching him, he’s soaking it up.
He looked a lot more consistent than last week’s open practice and was the third leading scorer behind Davis and Davison on the white team.
He was defending Carlson and forced a turnover early in the first half. His team was able to score off that turnover. He played 19 of 24 minutes and was the only player to not miss a shot — 2 for 2 overall and 1 for 1 from 3-point range.
Jonathan Davis’ first half
Davis has said in multiple preseason interviews that he’s been putting more of a focus on defense. His second half was defense oriented, but his first half was a total offensive spark.
He had six points on 3-for-3 shooting with three rebounds, an assists and two steals. Both steals resulted in scoring fast breaks and one even finished with a dunk. He showed his athleticism and partnered well with Davison, something the pair had been working on.
Davis finished with eight points on 4-for-6 shooting, three rebounds, one assist, three steals and two turnovers. He said his defense was bad in the second half because the team wasn’t scoring well. The stat sheet may have supported that, but Davis was almost always in proper positioning and stifled his opponents.
“I noticed that when we were up in the first session, we took care of the ball,” Davis said. “We had fewer turnovers on the red team and then it flip-flopped on the second scrimmage. I'd say both teams gotta do a better job of taking care of the ball, all of us.”
Depth of the team
The Badgers are looking at a bench that’s probably eight or nine deep, and that’s without seeing Hepburn or Bowman. Davison, Davis, Wahl, Crowl, Carlson, Neath and Vogt had the most productive minutes.
Hepburn impressed early in practice and in high school, so he makes eight. Mors could add a boost if needed to make it nine. Former walk-on and sophomore Gilmore added three points and four rebounds plus some fancy footwork and a left-hand finish. He could be in the mix too if he continues to play well.
Ilver didn’t show much Sunday besides four turnovers and three fouls, but he’s 6 foot 9 with a lot of skill. He shows a lot of freshmen jitters, but he may be a key bench player once he refines that.
