7 things that stood out from the Badgers men’s basketball team's scrimmage Sunday

Davis finished with eight points on 4-for-6 shooting, three rebounds, one assist, three steals and two turnovers. He said his defense was bad in the second half because the team wasn’t scoring well. The stat sheet may have supported that, but Davis was almost always in proper positioning and stifled his opponents.

“I noticed that when we were up in the first session, we took care of the ball,” Davis said. “We had fewer turnovers on the red team and then it flip-flopped on the second scrimmage. I'd say both teams gotta do a better job of taking care of the ball, all of us.”

Depth of the team

The Badgers are looking at a bench that’s probably eight or nine deep, and that’s without seeing Hepburn or Bowman. Davison, Davis, Wahl, Crowl, Carlson, Neath and Vogt had the most productive minutes.

Hepburn impressed early in practice and in high school, so he makes eight. Mors could add a boost if needed to make it nine. Former walk-on and sophomore Gilmore added three points and four rebounds plus some fancy footwork and a left-hand finish. He could be in the mix too if he continues to play well.