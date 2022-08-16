6 things we learned from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s trip to France

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is headed home from France with a perfect record.

The Badgers spent 10 days touring the country and played four games against various teams. It was the first look at the new roster with six additions.

Only three starters returned for UW this season and the loss of leading scorers Johnny Davis and Brad Davison made for a lot of questions to be answered.

There are still 12 weeks until the basketball season officially starts, but here are some things we learned from the Badgers’ preseason trip to France.

1. Returning starters show improvement

It comes as no surprise that the three returning starters would serve as the backbone for this season’s team. Tyler Wahl, Chucky Hepburn and Steven Crowl didn’t start in every game on the international tour as coach Greg Gard had a different lineup in all four games. They did however show that they’re ready for another season.

Crowl was the only player for the Badgers to score more than 10 points in every game. He finished with an 11.75-point average. The junior averaged 8.8 points last season. He continued to show his versatility finishing at the glass, mid-range and from 3-point range. The 7-footer enjoyed a height advantage as the tallest opponent he played was 6-foot-10.

He’ll have some tougher competition come Big Ten play. Two of the best big men in the league, Zach Edey and Hunter Dickinson, return for their teams. They stand at 7-4 and 7-1, respectively, leading to more physical matchups for Crowl. The Badgers beat Purdue and Michigan last season but had more depth down low with the help of 7-foot Chris Vogt, who has now graduated.

Wahl said in a postgame video posted by UW he focused on his 3-point shot during the offseason and it showed. He opened UW’s third game with a shot from beyond the arc. Wahl showed off his perimeter shooting in the highlight videos. The senior forward also made sure to flash some dunks while playing the French. He was the fifth-leading scorer at 8.25 points per game.

Hepburn had the lowest scoring average of the three with 7.75 points per game, but that didn’t stop him from stepping up in other ways. The sophomore guard doled out the ball for his teammates to score, used his defensive prowess for a couple steals and continued to shoot.

His flashiest play — per the highlight videos provided by UW — occurred in the second game. Hepburn stole the ball from a Lyon Towers player and quickly passed it to Wahl before stepping out of bounds. Wahl passed it back to Hepburn who, once he returned to the court, finished on a breakaway.

2. New guys factoring in

The biggest question mark coming into the season is how additions to the program would play. Several players showcased potential roles during the trip.

Freshman Connor Essegian stood out the most. He didn’t have the best start, not scoring in the first game, but stepped up and finished as the fourth-leading scorer, averaging 8.75 points per game.

Essegian was recruited for his perimeter shooting and he made sure to show it off in his first appearances. He scored three 3-pointers in the second game.

His most impressive performance came in the final game against Azurea Club de Golf as he led the team alongside Jordan Davis with 14 points. He had two separate seven-point scoring runs and had four offensive rebounds — all of which he translated to points.

Junior guard Max Klesmit wasn’t a big scoring threat but he showed his ability to create opportunities. The Wofford transfer stole the ball from a Lyon Towers player and scored on the fast break. He also had a handful of assists to different players.

Sophomore point guard Kamari McGee was the unofficial assists leader for the Badgers assisting at least seven plays. His presence allows Hepburn to rest during games and could also allow Hepburn to focus more on scoring this season. McGee also had a coast-to-coast play where he moved past all his teammates and the Lyon Towers players to score.

3. Improved 3-point shooting?

UW struggled from 3-point range all last season averaging 6.5 3-pointers per game, connecting on 30.6% of their attempts.

It’s hard to gauge their efficiency in France considering there weren’t box scores provided for all games and the ones that were didn’t have attempts. However, the Badgers had some success from the perimeter throughout their tour.

UW went 12-for-27 against the Paris Towers to open the trip. Four different guys hit 3-point shots with Hepburn leading at four makes. Isaac Lindsey and Markus Ilver each had three.

The 3-point success continued in game two with the Badgers hitting 13 3-point shots against Lyon Towers. They only hit four in the third game and the fourth game didn’t have a box score available.

The Badgers averaged 9.6 3-point makes over the first three games. A clear improvement from last season.

4. Nice surprises

Ilver, a sophomore, and redshirt freshman Chris Hodges, didn’t have a lot of playing time last season. Hodges only played in last year’s exhibition game. Ilver saw a total of 29 minutes over eight games last season. Yet in France they showed they could be key rotational pieces.

Ilver did spend a majority of his summer playing with the Estonian National team in the Under-20 FIBA European Championship. He was the third-leading scorer during that tournament with 8.8 points and told the State Journal he was hoping to step up for the Badgers this season.

He stepped up in preseason play, showing off his ability to score from the very beginning. He scored 10 points in UW’s opening game, going 3-for-5 from 3-point range and even hit the gym’s ceiling. In the third game he showed off a dunk, hanging off the rim for some extra flash.

Hodges showed his ability to get to the glass grabbing multiple offensive rebounds. Hodges grabbed an offensive board that led to Wahl hitting a 3-point shot against Lyon Towers. He scored off his own offensive rebound later that same game. Defensively, he had at least three blocks featured on social media.

UW doesn’t have a lot of depth in the frontcourt with only five big men. This is the first time Ilver and Hodges were able to show what they can do for UW and if they continue their growth it’ll help out seasoned players Wahl, Crowl and Gilmore down low.

Lindsey, a walk-on, was also impressive. He was the only walk-on to play in all four games and averaged 4.75 points per game, including a 10-point performance to start the trip.

He was thrown into the rotation when the Badgers needed some relief at the guard position last season. He played against Illinois State when a handful of players were out with COVID-19 and against Iowa State when Hepburn went out with an injury.

5. Davis steps up

Jordan Davis was one of the most consistent players throughout the four games, showing he can help fill the void left by his brother, Johnny, and Davison. He finished off the trip on a high note, leading the Badgers with 14 points against Azurea Club de Golf.

In a postgame video provided by UW he said he is trying to show that he’s not just a “3-and-D guy,” meaning he can do more than hit 3s and play defense. He showed that assisting multiple teammates and hitting shots from all over the floor.

He was the star of multiple quarters over the four games. He hit a pair of 3-pointers and set his teammates up with two assists in the third quarter of game two. He had three straight buckets in the second quarter of game four.

6. Signs of depth

UW had a lack of depth last season, often relying on Johnny Davis and Davison to score. We don’t know the level of talent the three team’s UW played while in France, but the trip showed that the Badgers have scoring options this season.

While only two players averaged 10 or more points per game, nine different players reached 10 points over the four games. Crowl and Davis averaged 11.75 and 10 points per game, respectively. They were followed by Ilver, Essegian and Wahl with 9.25, 8.75 and 8.25 points, respectively.

All but three players scored for the Badgers while in France. The only ones who didn’t were walk-ons Justin Taphorn, Isaac Gard and Ross Candelino. All three had plays featured in the highlight videos that contributed to scoring.