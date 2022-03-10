5 things to know about Michigan State, Wisconsin's opponent in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

The Michigan State men’s basketball team is looking to go on another signature postseason run under coach Tom Izzo after an up-and-down regular season.

That quest continues Friday night in Indianapolis when the Spartans (21-11, 11-9), the seventh seed in the Big Ten Conference tournament, take on the No. 2 seed and league co-champion University of Wisconsin (24-6, 15-5) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

The Spartans advanced to the second round after defeating Maryland in their opening game, a rematch from the teams’ regular-season finale that MSU also won.

Here are five things to know about Michigan State before they play the Badgers.

1. Tough schedule

The Spartans played the eighth-toughest schedule in the country this season, according to ESPN’s metric. Every Big Ten team ranked in the top 44 of that ranking this year, an indication of how rugged the league was, but Michigan State was second among Big Ten teams behind only Michigan (No. 4).

Nonconference matchups against the likes of Kansas, a projected No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, MVC champion Loyola Chicago and defending national champion Baylor bolstered the Spartans’ slate. Michigan State lost to Kansas and Baylor, but topped Loyola Chicago in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

MSU was great at home this season (12-3), but went a 8-8 in games on the road or at a neutral site like the Big Ten tournament will be.

2. Split season series with UW

The Badgers and MSU went a combined 24-7 at home this season, but a home loss for each team came at the hands of the other. The Spartans came to the Kohl Center on Jan. 21 and handed UW an 86-74 defeat, but the Badgers exacted revenge at the Breslin Center on Feb. 8 with 70-62 win.

The lead only changed hands once in the two matchups. UW started the game at the Kohl Center with an 8-0 run, but the Spartans took control later in the first half and built a 16-point lead by halftime. The tilt in East Lansing stayed closer throughout, but the Badgers held off each charge by MSU. Since beating the Badgers, MSU has gone 6-8.

MSU outrebounded the Badgers in both contests, something to watch for when the teams play in Indianapolis.

3. Turnover woes

Izzo has lamented throughout the year his team’s issues with turnovers, but all of the longtime coach’s talk hasn’t turned into results. The Spartans’ 13.5 turnovers per game in the regular season ranked No. 254 in the nation and only 10 Power Five conference teams turned the ball over more.

MSU had just one game this season with fewer than 10 turnovers when it had eight against High Point on Dec. 29. MSU averaged 13 turnovers per game in Big Ten play, with 13 and 12 in the two matchups against UW. Guards A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker each average more than two turnovers per game.

The Badgers led the conference by averaging 8.6 turnovers per game overall and maintained that average in conference play, finishing behind only Minnesota (8.5).

4. Balanced scoring

The Spartans have eight players averaging at least six points per game, but only one averaging more than 10. Senior forward Gabe Brown led the team with 11.5 points per game in the regular season, while junior forward Malik Hall averages 9.6 points per game off the bench. Freshman guard Max Christie (9.3 ppg) has also been crucial for MSU.

Shooting hasn’t been an issue for MSU, as they finished fourth in conference play with a .453 shooting percentage, but the number of empty trips caused by its turnovers resulted in the team not notching consecutive wins in the month of February.

5. Making, defending the 3

MSU has been one of the best teams in the Big Ten at shooting 3-pointers and keeping its opponents off the 3-point line. The Spartans shoot 38.4% from distance, good for 13th in Division I and second-best in the Big Ten. Defensively, their 31.3% allowed was the best in the Big Ten and ranked 63rd nationally.

Four regular rotation players are shooting better than 40% from 3-point range, led by Walker’s 52.5% clip. Stevens Point native and MSU senior forward Joey Hauser is shooting 40.7% from deep and more than half of his shots on the year have come from behind the arc.

UW was the worst 3-point shooting team in the Big Ten (31.3%) and ranks 275th nationally. However, in the two games against MSU this season, the Badgers shot 38.3% (18 of 47) from the 3-point line.

