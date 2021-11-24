3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball's win over Saint Mary's for Maui Invitational title

UW Coach Greg said the Badgers’ performance over all three of their games this season was a great sign early in the season. He said it’s only the beginning and the team’s young roster will continue to improve.

“The grit and the resilience that this group has developed and grown and the chemistry that they have shown, the togetherness — couldn't be more proud of them,” Gard said. “I think we are watching this group grow up right in front of our eyes, and that's the neat part about coaching is just take a group of young guys coming from all different places and watching them come together and have fun doing it.”

The Badgers hoisted the Maui Invitational trophy in front of an energetic UW crowd. While getting pictures taken and celebrating on the court, freshman Lorne Bowman joked that maybe the team would be ranked in the next AP poll.

“Jump Around” pumped through the sound system and UW rushed over to the fan section to do the iconic Camp Randall jump around before heading into the tunnel.

Here are three things that stood out:

Wide open spaces