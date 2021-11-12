3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball win over UW-Green Bay

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team put on a good performance for former coach Bo Ryan on Friday at the Kohl Center.
Ryan, who retired in December 2015, was honored during halftime of the Badgers’ 72-34 win over UW-Green Bay and Ryan’s son Will , who coaches the Phoenix.
Steven Crowl finished with a career-high 18 points with seven rebounds. Brad Davison and Johnny Davis also scored in double digits with 15 points each.
UW (2-0) limited the Phoenix (0-2) to just five points in the final 13 minutes of the first half. The Badgers went into the locker room with a 24-point lead.
They quickly built up a 30-point lead just three minutes into the second half before trying to add more from downtown. Crowl tried to sink back to back 3-pointers and Lorne Bowman passed the ball to Davison for an open 3, but he missed.
The team tightened up for the remainder of the second half and pulled away with its second win of the season.
Bo Ryan spoke during halftime and was met with loud cheers from the announced crowd of 16,005 fans. He took the opportunity to thank those who allowed him to coach and lead the team including former players, current coach Greg Gard and his family.
Welcome home, Bo Ryan pic.twitter.com/baTU5enEvq— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 13, 2021
Crowl moments
Crowl was the second leading scorer in the game and grabbed the most rebounds, but it was his non-scoring moments that showed his basketball intelligence. He created multiple second chance opportunities for his team because of his awareness.
The ball almost went out of bounds with 10 minutes left in the first half but Crowl caught it, waited for Wahl to get off the floor and then passed to Wahl to save the possession. The Badgers didn’t score on that play, but they did have 13 second chance points.
Crowl wasn’t able to grab the rebound on a play midway through the first half, but he was able to get his hand on it. He punched the ball out toward the half line where he knew Wahl was standing.
He was part of an 11-0 scoring run that spanned five minutes in the first half. He contributed seven points in the run. During the same run, the 7-foot Crowl showed his shooting versatility with a jumper, layup and 3-point shot.
Davison's unselfishness
Davison is expected to be one of the team’s leading shooters and it’s still early in the season, but has been focusing on distributing the ball to teammates. He added three rebounds, two assists and one steal against Green Bay.
He was one of the team’s leading scorers and had multiple moments where he showcased his team-first mentality. Lorne Bowman stole the ball with 4:54 to go in the first half because of Davison’s defending. Davison kept Emmanual Ansong from getting an easy layup, forced Ansong to make a pass, and it ended up in Bowman’s arms.
He later had a fast break opportunity, but rather than going for the shot he passed the ball to Bowman to slow the game. During a free throw Davison stood back with Bowman to offer him some words of wisdom. He was doing the same with Hepburn during warmups.
Davison only played six minutes in the second half but was the loudest player on the bench.
Getting more experience
UW’s sizable lead heading into the second half allowed the team’s starters to take a breather. This allowed players who wouldn’t typically see the floor some time to shine.
Players such as Markus Ilver and Carter Gilmore were on the court more in the second half than the first. The pair played alongside Hepburn, Davis and Crowl for a majority of the last 20 minutes.
Bowman played an additional 12 minutes in the second half and likely would’ve played more if he didn’t have four fouls with 8:18 left in the game. Jordan Davis entered the game to replace Bowman and later had a fast break dunk that earned him two of his four points.
Isaac Lindsay, Carter Higginbottom and Justin Taphorn played in the last few minutes of the game.
Gard continued to rotate starters in so that the less experienced players weren’t on their own, but only three starters ever were on the court at one time after the beginning of the half.
Indiana guard signs
Connor Essegian, a three-star recruit, signed a National Letter of Intent for the 2022 season.
Essegian, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard from Albion, Indiana, ranks as the 11th-best prospect in the state of Indiana in the Class of 2022.