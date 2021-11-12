3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball win over UW-Green Bay

Crowl was the second leading scorer in the game and grabbed the most rebounds, but it was his non-scoring moments that showed his basketball intelligence. He created multiple second chance opportunities for his team because of his awareness.

The ball almost went out of bounds with 10 minutes left in the first half but Crowl caught it, waited for Wahl to get off the floor and then passed to Wahl to save the possession. The Badgers didn’t score on that play, but they did have 13 second chance points.

Crowl wasn’t able to grab the rebound on a play midway through the first half, but he was able to get his hand on it. He punched the ball out toward the half line where he knew Wahl was standing.

He was part of an 11-0 scoring run that spanned five minutes in the first half. He contributed seven points in the run. During the same run, the 7-foot Crowl showed his shooting versatility with a jumper, layup and 3-point shot.

Davison's unselfishness

Davison is expected to be one of the team’s leading shooters and it’s still early in the season, but has been focusing on distributing the ball to teammates. He added three rebounds, two assists and one steal against Green Bay.