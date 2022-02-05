3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over Penn State

The No. 11 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team overcame Penn State on Saturday at the Kohl Center, despite the Nittany Lions taking a lead late in the second half.

Penn State tied the game with 51 seconds left after a 9-0 run, but Tyler Wahl hit a layup with 30.5 seconds left to help seal the 51-49 win for the Badgers. UW survived a 3-point attempt that hit the back rim.

The Badgers have won their last 21 home matchups with Penn State, which hasn’t beaten UW in Madison since a 78-67 victory on Jan. 26, 1995.

The Badgers (18-4, 9-3 Big Ten) led for a majority of the game, but the Nittany Lions took their first lead of the game with 8:26 remaining. They went 9 of 18 from 3-point range in the second half, a vast improvement from their 1-for-12 effort in the first half.

UW rallied as Johnny Davis and Brad Davison finally found their shots, combining for seven points in the last seven minutes. A Steven Crowl 3-pointer gave the Badgers the lead with 6:43 remaining.

“We didn't have any more fouls,” UW coach Greg Gard said of Penn State's final possession. “We use the fouls that we had to try to eat clock and get it as deep as possible. Knowing that we didn't want to give up the three, or at least an easy one … I thought before the last foul, we almost screwed up the switch.

"I thought we stayed too long with the ball and didn’t get back. Brad was able to foul. I think at that time. We switched everything with the ball, but you can't be passive or lax with that you got to be very aggressive with it. I think for the most part, we did a decent job of that.”

Crowl (13 points), Wahl (12) and Chucky Hepburn (10) led UW in scoring, with Davis and Davison struggling to score for most of the game.

The Nittany Lions (9-10, 4-6), who arrived late in Madison due to a delay in the arrival of the team's charter plane, were led by Sam Sessoms with 14 points. They improved their shooting to 48.1% overall and 44.4% from outside in the second half after an awful start to the game.

“It was just a great game,” Wahl said. “I thought we were getting decent looks throughout the game. But it was defense that really stuck us in there. That's kind of been a point of emphasis, the last month or two that we've got to get better at defense. Tonight really showed our improvements in that area.”

Here are three things that stood out.

Rough first half

It was an ugly first half with neither team shooting above 26%. UW went 8 of 31, with Hepburn and Wahl accounting for 13 of the Badgers’ 18 first-half points. They each shot 3 of 5 in the first half. The Badgers finished the half with an average of 0.58 points per possession.

The Nittany Lions shot 5 of 30 in the half and went more than 10 minutes without scoring after Seth Lundy’s opening 3-pointer. Penn State finished with an average of 0.42 points per possession. UW and Penn State combined to go 2 of 22 from beyond the arc before the break.

Both teams struggled with turnovers in the first half as well, with UW finishing with five and Penn State giving it up eight times. Jalanni White committed a turnover when he passed the ball to Jahcobi Neath with 2:01 left in the half — problem is Neath is a UW player and he was sitting on the bench. Wahl had the most turnovers for UW on the night with three, including back-to-back turnovers in the final minute of the game.

UW led for the entire half, with its biggest lead of 12 points coming with 6:34 left in the half. Penn State went on an 8-1 run to end the half and close the gap to only five points heading into the break.

Davis and Davison shut down

Davis and Davison, UW’s leading scorers, didn’t score at all in the first half with Davis only attempting four shots and Davison taking five. The pair did, however, combine for 10 of the team’s 24 first-half rebounds.

The Nittany Lions only had two blocks in the first half, both coming against Davis. Davis’ first shot attempt was blocked by Lundy less than four minutes into the game. His teammates kept control of the ball, but they couldn’t capitalize on the second-chance opportunity. Jalen Pickett blocked another one of Davis' shots with 12:03 left in the game.

Davison got his first points with 13:20 remaining. He went up for a layup and was fouled by George Lee. The shot teetered on the rim before falling out. Davison sank his free throws and then followed up with seven more points.

Davis hit his first shot of the game with 9:16 remaining and added two points after that.

“The one thing we have is we have a good defender,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “Seth Lundy is a really good defender. I said this a few games ago … when I got here, there's probably nobody that was flying the Seth Lundy all defensive team banner, but I'm flying it. He follows a scouting report. He's athletic, he fights and he's done a great job on some really good players in this league.”

Second-half comeback

The Nittany Lions led by as many as four points in the second half, but as the Badgers failed to connect on their shots fans were losing hope and started to leave with seven minutes to play.

Gard called a timeout after Lee hit the Nittany Lions’ third 3-pointer in four possessions with 7:32 left. Penn State was up 40-36 and the Badgers responded with a 10-3 run after the timeout.

“It was more about defensively, we had to, you know, take away their confidence away,” Gard said. “They were feeling pretty good about where they were, and rightfully so. But we had to buckle back down and have good offensive possessions on our end and then turn it up a little bit defensively.”

Crowl’s 3-pointer with 6:43 left in the game gave UW a 41-40 lead. Davison made a layup on the next possession, Crowl hit another 3-pointer and then Davison finished off the run with his first 3-pointer.

Penn State had five empty possessions over the same time frame, allowing UW to create some much needed separation. Sessoms hit a pair of free-throws to end the run.

