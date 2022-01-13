3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over Ohio State

Wahl only had two misses in the first 20 minutes — a free throw and a 3-pointer.

Davis’ off night

Davis was held to six points in the first half on 1-for-7 shooting with three of his points coming from the free throw line. He was the source of three of the Badgers’ seven first-half turnovers.

While he wasn’t connecting on his shots, Davis found other ways to contribute. He had five rebounds in the first half, including a tough one against Liddell and Young. He also drew a foul on the play.

Davis connected on a season-low 22% of his shots and went 1-for-5 from 3-point range. He committed a team-high four turnovers, which was just under half of the team’s total.

“I would take an 18-point win and Johnny Davis with 24 as opposed to this outcome,” Holtmann said. “They've got a good team. We were obviously keyed on him and he commands a lot of attention. We were as concerned about him and the attention that he gets allowing other guys to kind of do what they do.