3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball held on to a narrow lead throughout the second half to pull out an 82-76 win over Northwestern on Tuesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
The Badgers (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten) scored 21 points in their final 11 possessions of the first half to take a six point lead heading into halftime. Hungry for their second win against a ranked team in four days, the Wildcats (9-7, 2-5) came as close as five points with 2:43 left in the game.
Brad Davison hit a 3-pointer to give UW it’s largest lead of the night at 78-68 with 1:44 left in the game. The Wildcats closed the margin to within four points just a minute later to keep things interesting. Tyler Wahl grabbed a defensive rebound, was fouled and hit one of the bonus free throws to put it out of range for Northwestern.
The Badgers went 2-for-8 from the free throw line in the final minute, but Wahl’s two defensive rebounds and Johnny Davis’ steal in the final 15 seconds won them the game.
“Defense bailed us out at times when our free throws maybe weren't going in,” Davison said. “We got the stops and then when they're getting stops, we made some free throws. We love to get stops and make the free throws. But you got to find ways to win games like that when the balls may not be going at the rate you want at the free throw line.”
Five Badgers players scored in double figures, led by Davis with 27 points on 8-for-15 shooting. Chucky Hepburn added 14, Brad Davison had 13, Tyler Wahl scored 14 and Steve Crowl was the last to join the group with 10 points.
Pete Nance returned to the lineup after missing Northwestern’s game against Michigan State on Saturday with an ankle injury. He added 10 points, but Chase Audige led the Wildcats with 23 points.
At times it felt more like the Kohl Center with the amount of Badgers fans in Welsh-Ryan. They outnumbered the Northwestern fans, despite it being the first time in 682 days in which Northwestern students were in the arena for a Big Ten matchup.
Here are three things that stood out.
Raining 3-pointers
The Badgers had some of their best 3-point shooting over the whole season in the first half against Northwestern. UW went 6-for-8 from behind the arc, the only two misses coming from Crowl and Davison. Hepburn and Davis went 2-for-2 from 3-point range before the break.
Davis' first shot from the field was a 3-pointer with 11:21 left in the half. Davison faked a shot which caused Ryan Greer to stumble and allowed Davis to hit the open shot.
Five of the 3-pointers came in the last six minutes of the half, including Hepburn’s halfcourt buzzer beater.
The Badgers were 3-for-9 from 3-point range in the second half. Wahl hit his third 3-pointer of the season in the second half.
“That's our goal, playing inside out,” Davison said. “We really want to try to put pressure on the rim. When they have to take away something, so they want to take away the rim, they're gonna give out three point shots. That's definitely something that we try to key in on. Then when shots are falling, we're definitely a lot harder to guard, it spreads them out and gets us better looks inside.”
Badgers stepping up
Three Badgers players had scored 10 points or more at the half and the number only grew in the second half. Wahl’s 3-pointer with 12:22 left in the game put him in double digits and Crowl joined the group with 1:25 to go.
Hepburn finished one point shy of his career high. Davison was perfect 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Davis finished with over 20 points after failing to crack the mark the last two games.
Hepburn, Davis, Davison, Wahl and Crowl accounted for 95% of UW’s points in the entire game. Chris Vogt was the only other player to score, finishing with 4 points.
Many missteps
UW had a sloppy start to the first half and didn’t take the lead until nine minutes in. The Badgers struggled on both ends, turning the ball over 11 times and fouling 13 times.
The turnovers tied the team’s highest amount this season.
The Badgers turned the ball over three more times than their 8.2 average. Five players committed turnovers, with Crowl leading the pack with four. Two of his turnovers were because of push fouls. Vogt was called for a travel when he got caught on Wahl while trying to recover a missed shot.
“I think it was just mistakes on our end,” Davis said. “Being one of the top teams in the league now, teams are probably going to try to ramp up the pressure a little bit against us.”
UW’s point guards and bigs were the main source of foul trouble. Both Crowl and Vogt had three fouls with 9:53 left in the game. Lorne Bowman had two fouls and Hepburn was called for flopping.
While Ryan Young was shooting free throws after Vogt earned his third foul, Jahcobi Neath stepped into the lane allowing Young to get another chance at the line.
Badgers Bracketology: Where experts see Wisconsin men's basketball's standing in the NCAA tournament
Joe Lunardi, ESPN
Current: Three seed, facing Wagner
Last week: Six seed
Lunardi has eight Big Ten teams making his 2022 bracket, the most of any conference, and the Badgers share the three line with Purdue.
He is still predicting Michigan State will be the Big Ten’s automatic qualifier as the conference tournament champion, but the Spartans are a four seed in his projection.
Jerry Palm, CBS
Current: Two seed, facing Weber State
Last week: Three seed
Palm again has the Badgers among the nation’s best teams, ranking UW third in CBS’ Top 25, behind only Auburn and Gonzaga. The Badgers are the highest seeded Big Ten team in Palm’s projection and can pick up a win this week against another of Palm’s tournament teams, Michigan State. Palm has the Spartans as a four seed.
Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News
🙌 @AuburnMBB made the jump to a 1 seed in @tsnmike's latest bracket!— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 14, 2022
What do you think of his tournament field? pic.twitter.com/u6Wz7qfrRs
Current: Two seed, facing Wagner
Last week: Five seed
UW made a big jump with its win over the Buckeyes last week, and DeCourcy has the Badgers as the highest of his seven Big Ten tournament teams. DeCourcy also moved UW into the Midwest bracket, which could mean an opening weekend in Milwaukee.
NET Rankings, Quadrant wins
UW was No. 18 in the NET rankings Monday, up six spots from last week.
The NET rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and the tournament selection process.
Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:
The NET Rankings are used to determine in which quadrant a game falls for a team. This gives teams credit for playing, and beating, strong opponents, especially on the road. The breakdown is as follows:
Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75
Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353
UW is 5-1 in Quadrant 1 games — tied with Baylor and Iowa State for the most in Division 1 — 4-1 in Quadrant 2 games, and 5-0 combined in Quadrant 3 and 4 games. The Badgers’ games at Northwestern and against Michigan State are Quadrant 1 games. Northwestern is No. 72 in the NET Rankings and the Spartans are No. 23.