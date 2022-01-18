3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over Northwestern

The Badgers were 3-for-9 from 3-point range in the second half. Wahl hit his third 3-pointer of the season in the second half.

“That's our goal, playing inside out,” Davison said. “We really want to try to put pressure on the rim. When they have to take away something, so they want to take away the rim, they're gonna give out three point shots. That's definitely something that we try to key in on. Then when shots are falling, we're definitely a lot harder to guard, it spreads them out and gets us better looks inside.”

Badgers stepping up

Three Badgers players had scored 10 points or more at the half and the number only grew in the second half. Wahl’s 3-pointer with 12:22 left in the game put him in double digits and Crowl joined the group with 1:25 to go.

Hepburn finished one point shy of his career high. Davison was perfect 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Davis finished with over 20 points after failing to crack the mark the last two games.

Hepburn, Davis, Davison, Wahl and Crowl accounted for 95% of UW’s points in the entire game. Chris Vogt was the only other player to score, finishing with 4 points.

Many missteps