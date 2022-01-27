3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Wisconsin widened a narrow first-half lead in the second half to earn the 11th-ranked Badgers a 73-65 win over Nebraska.

Leading scorer Johnny Davis didn’t score a single point in the first half while shooting 0-for-5 from the field. Brad Davison and Chucky Hepburn’s hot 3-point shooting gave the Badgers (16-3, 7-2 Big Ten) an edge over the Cornhuskers (6-14, 0-9) and they went into the half leading 39-31.

Following a dunk by Nebraska’s Lat Maylen to open the second half, the Badgers went on an 8-0 run, while the Cornhuskers missed five consecutive shots over the same stretch. The combination gave UW their largest to that point in the game and enough breathing room to secure the victory.

The Cornhuskers got within seven points of the Badgers with 6:36 left in the game and within eight points with 3:17 left, but Steven Crowl sank a pair of free throws to put UW back by 10 points.

“[We were] good in stretches,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “I didn't think we were good defensively early. I thought it was going to be a race for the first team to get 100. Then we settled down a little bit.

"Actually, our bench I thought got us on track defensively, because we had some guys in foul trouble. I thought we were good until that one little flurry, which you expect the three is such an equalizer that if you let a couple get going and you know we had empty possessions on the other end, but we're able to find ourselves well enough to finish it out.”

Bryce McGowens led the Cornhuskers with a game-high 23 points, 17 of which came in the second half.

Davison, who set the record for most 3-pointers made in UW men’s basketball history, led UW with 21 points on 6-for-14 shooting, despite Nebraska fans booing him every time he had the ball. Crowl added 12 points, Hepburn scored 13 and Davis rounded out UW’s double-digit scorers with 13 points.

“I've had loads of reporters or different people talk to me about [setting the record] over the last couple of days,” Davison said. “For me, I've never really spent much time thinking about individual records and personal milestones. For this one, now that the game's over, I'll take a deep breath. [I’m] just kind of filled with gratitude for the teammates I've had and for all the time, and the effort and the work that I've put into my game, but also for the people that have poured into me over the years.”

The Badgers are once again tied for first place in the Big Ten with Illinois as both teams are 7-2 in conference play.

Here are three things that stood out.

Hot 3-point shooting

Only four of the Badgers' 13 made shots in the first half came from inside the arc. UW scored 27 of its 39 first-half points from 3-point range.

The Badgers went 9-for-14 from outside in the first half, with Davison leading the pack with 17 points — 15 of which came from 3-pointers. Two of Davison’s baskets came off Husker turnovers, one of which came off an offensive rebound. Ben Carlson missed a jumpshot and Chris Vogt knocked the rebound to Davison for the 3-pointer.

Hepburn marked his return to his home state with a 3-pointer to begin the game. He hit two more in the first half, all to the tune of Nebraska’s student section yelling “air ball.” The freshman guard finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Crowl hit the remaining first-half 3-pointer just under two minutes after Hepburn’s opening statement. Crowl’s first basket of the second half was also a 3-pointer at the top of the key.

The Badgers finished 45% from 3-point range despite only going 1-for-8 in the second half.

“I think we move the ball, share it, don't over dribble, play inside out,” Gard said. “We didn't finish worth a darn in the paint. We were 4-for-16 in the paint. Then you've got Wisconsin's leading 3-point shooter, shooting a lot of the threes. You have your good, really good shooter, shoot the threes, that's the key for making threes.”

Wahl’s shaky return

Wahl missed the first game of his career on Friday night with an ankle injury as UW fell to Michigan State, but he returned to play against Nebraska. He finished with 22 minutes — seven under his 29.5 minute average.

He went 1 of 3 in the first half, with his only points coming with 3:06 left before the break. He was also called for traveling twice in the post, accounting for two of UW’s five first-half turnovers.

Wahl’s second-half turnover spurred a 9-0 Cornhuskers run over 2:44 with 7:10 left in the game. Wahl tried to pass the ball to Davison but Nebraska’s Kobe Webster intercepted the ball and McGowens hit a 3-pointer in transition.

“I haven't played in a couple days,” Wahl said. “[I was] just kind of walking through it and then I hopped right in. [I’m] getting my feet wet. [I’m] getting used to the pace again.”

Wahl’s only other points in the game came from a pair of free throws with 2:29 remaining, but he did finish with a team-high 10 rebounds.

Davis’ mismatched halves

Davis went scoreless in the first half but scored seven points in the first seven minutes of the second half. That stretch included a dunk that forced Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg to call a timeout in an attempt to slow the Badgers.

Davis’ first half was uncharacteristically sloppy. He had two dunk opportunities off lob passes from Davison, but didn’t connect on either of them.

Davis’ second half was much better as he led the Badgers in the final 20 minutes with 13 points. He also increased his rebounding with six rebounds in the second half after collecting three in the first half.

His layup off Hepburn’s steal made Davis the fourth and final Badgers player to score over 10 points.

“He got in foul trouble,” Gard said. “So, he sat the last three, four minutes. I think he's garnered a lot of attention and rightfully so. He's a heck of a player. I think him understanding where his teammates are continued.

"I thought he kicked the ball out in the first half good. ... We're still working on finishing and playing off two feet and those things. There's a lot of things that he can improve upon.”

