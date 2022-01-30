3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over Minnesota

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team couldn’t create any breathing room Sunday afternoon but a late effort was enough to defeat an aggressive Minnesota squad.

Golden Gophers guard Eylijah Stephens tied the game with 12:07 left after Minnesota stayed within striking range throughout the first half. Chucky Hepburn and Brad Davison sank a pair of threes on back-to-back possessions to give UW the lead back until Stephens tied it up again with a pair of free throws with 2:23 remaining.

Johnny Davis hit a layup to give the Badgers a two-point edge with 2:10 left. He grabbed a decisive offensive rebound with 1:18 left to maintain possession, and on the next play drew a foul and went 1 of 2 from the line to extend UW’s lead to 3-points. Davis hit another shot with 23 seconds left, stole the ball and sank a free throw to seal the 66-60 win.

“Johnny is a really good player, I’m stating the obvious there,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “To put the ball in his hands and let him make a play, it's what you try to do. It's not rocket science, you have a really good player and give them the ball.”

Four players scored in double figures for the Badgers (17-3, 8-2 Big Ten), led by Davis with 16 points and Tyler Wahl with 15. Davison added 14 points and Steven Crowl rounded out the group with 11 points.

Minnesota’s Payton Willis scored 15 points in the second half alone to keep the Gophers (11-7, 2-7) in the mix. He finished with 17 points while Jamison Battle added 14 points.

“Both those guys are just great players,” Wahl said. “They're gonna get to their spot, they're gonna get plays run up for them. And it's hard to contain them. They're gonna keep going, the confidence is at an all time high, and they're just gonna keep shooting.”

It was another sold out crowd at the Kohl Center. Though it seemed like the fans had split focus, with multiple signs and chants calling for Oklahoma football transfer Caleb Williams to come to UW. Williams, a quarterback, is being pursued by multiple suitors, including the Badgers.

Here are three things that stood out.

Battle vs. Wahl

UW’s Wahl and Minnesota’s Battle were teammates back in high school while playing for the AAU team D1 Minnesota. The two spent most of Sunday’s game battling each other in the front court.

Battle, Minnesota’s leading scorer, was limited to just six points in the first half. He didn’t score until 5:56 left in the first half. Wahl wasn’t even on the court when Battle made his first points of the game, Ben Carlson was.

Wahl led the Badgers in the first half with 10 points, but only scored five in the second.

“We tried to make [Wahl] have to guard and I thought we did that,” Minnesota coach Ben Johnson said. “Got him in foul trouble and that was kind of our plan. He's gonna have to play on both sides of the ball. Credit to him. When he got it, he did a lot of good things with it.”

The pair traded fouls in the second half with Battle fouling Wahl with 8:38 remaining. Wahl only hit one of the free throws. Battle had the ball on the next possession and Wahl fouled him 19 seconds after being fouled himself. Battle, however, hit both free throws.

Battle scored nine points in the second half after being limited to 2-for-6 shooting in the first.

Hot hands

The Badgers finished with eight assists in the game. Davison and Crowl both had two with the remaining four coming from four different players. UW was light on its feet, with Badgers players saving at least two balls from going out of bounds.

Willis missed a turnaround jump shot with 14:02 left in the first half. Davis just barely managed to save the ball from going out of bounds, passing it to Lorne Bowman. Davis scored just five seconds later.

Bowman almost turned the ball over when Sean Sutherlin tipped the pass away. Crowl managed to recover it, directing the ball to Wahl underneath for two points. Crowl wasn’t awarded the assist because he only tipped the ball.

“I think [Crowl] has confidence,” Gard said. “He understands he's a good player. Obviously at seven feet he can get his hands on a few things and keep them alive. ... I’d like to see him grab more rebounds instead of tipping things, but that's going to come with more strength to be able to move people and establish your position in the paint.”

Davison stole the ball from Eric Curry and passed to Bowman just before Davison stepped out of bounds. The ball was already in Bowman’s possession as he drove to the basket for a layup. He missed, but a foul and goaltending was called on the shot earning Bowman the 3-point possession.

Bowman off the bench

Bowman has averaged 9.1 minutes per game in conference play and only 1.4 points. He scored five points over 10 minutes against Minnesota.

He was a perfect 3 of 3 from the charity stripe, despite the pressure of the close game. He drew a foul against Sutherlin after Davison found him on the other side of the court following a scramble for the ball. Bowman sank both free throws to put UW up by six points with 14:05 remaining.

Bowman drew two more fouls on the following possession against Willis. Davison missed the jumper off the inbound, but Willis — who finished as the leading man in Minnesota’s offense — was sent to the bench with three fouls.

“He did some good things defensively,” Gard said of Bowman. “I think he's learning. I think he's understanding the importance of running over ball screens, being physical into the ball. I know he was upset with himself when he came out one of the times that we had had four bad possessions in a row. … Even though maybe numbers wise it doesn't show, I see the other things specific on the defensive end. He's getting a better and better understanding of the importance and the alertness that you have to be playing with all the time.”

