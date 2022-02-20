3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over Michigan

The fight that broke out after Sunday’s game at the Kohl Center will overshadow the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s 77-63 win over Michigan.

It began with a heated exchange between UW coach Greg Gard and Michigan coach Juwan Howard and escalated into punches being thrown. Read more about that here.

Let’s take a look at how the Badgers beat the Wolverines on the court. They utilized strong defense and hot shooting in the second half to defeat Michigan for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

The game was tied at 31-31 heading into the second half, but the Badgers went on a 23-3 run over 9:42 to earn the win.

Johnny Davis scored eight consecutive points to give UW its largest lead of 15 points with 8:52 to go in the game. He led both teams with 25 points on 11-for-17 shooting on the day UW honored alumnus Michael Finley. Steven Crowl, Tyler Wahl, Brad Davison and Chucky Hepburn all finished with at least 10 points in the win.

Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 21 points, but he only scored six points in the second half. Eli Brooks added 14 points. The Badgers defense limited the Wolverines to 39.1% overall and 16.0% from 3-point range.

UW improved in the second half to finish 50% overall from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range after shooting 43.3% overall and missing all six attempts from beyond the arc in the first half.

Gard emptied his bench to give the walk-ons a chance with 48.6 seconds left in the game.

The win keeps the Badgers tied for first place with Purdue and Illinois as they head into their final four games of the regular season.

Streaky first half

The Badgers and Wolverines were going shot-for-shot for the first 10 1/2 minutes of the game. UW went on a 9-2 run over 3:08 to grab a seven-point lead — its largest of the half. Michigan responded with a 7-0 run to tie the game.

Hepburn led the Badgers with five points in the first half. He kicked off it with a driving layup and was fouled by Frankie Collins for the opportunity to connect on the and-1 opportunity.

The Badgers then had six empty possessions over the next 3:19. Four of those possessions were lost due to missed shots, but UW also had two turnovers over that stretch. The ball was stolen from Wahl by Kobe Bufkin, then Bufkin stole the ball from Ben Carlson on the next possession.

Crowl hit a layup to end the Badgers’ scoring drought, and the teams entered halftime tied 31-31.

Handling Dickinson

Dickinson matched his average of 17 points just after halftime. He finished with 21 points on 9-for-15 shooting as the Badgers struggled to contain Michigan’s center.

There was an 8:23 span in the first half where Dickinson didn’t score. He wasn’t on the court the entire time, but he went from scoring 10 points in the first 10 minutes of the game then only five to close out the first half.

Davison got stuck guarding Dickinson after switching on a ball screen. Davison’s two fouls in the first half came while defending the 7-foot-1 center, and Dickinson scored four points — a jumper over the 6-4 Davison, the and-1 free throw off that shot and a pair of free throws.

Dickinson was held to only six points in the second half.

Contributions coming from everywhere

Davis may have scored the most points, but everyone was contributing against Michigan. The starters scored 85.7% of the points, with the bench adding 11 points.

Wahl and Crowl were huge in limiting Michigan’s bigs Dickinson and Moussa Diabate to a combined 24 points. Hepburn had a team-high four assists and three steals.

Davison was having an off night, only connecting on 2 for 9 of his shots, but still managed to score 10 points.

Chris Vogt added a huge momentum boost in the first half with four points, including a dunk from Davis. Carlson didn’t score, but he tied for a team-high six rebounds.

Jahcobi Neath ended a six-game scoring drought when he went to the free-throw line with 1:04 remaining in the first half. Neath scored six points over 10 minutes. He played more minutes than his 8.6 average as the Badgers were without Lorne Bowman II, who is typically the first guard off the bench.

