3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over Marquette

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team overcame a fast-paced Marquette offense to win statewide bragging rights Saturday afternoon.
After trading leads throughout the first half, the Badgers pulled away from the Golden Eagles in the second half to secure the 89-76 win.
UW (7-1) sported its new player-designed alternate uniforms to a full Kohl Center. It was the first time the arena had sold out this season, with 17,287 in attendance. Both Brad Davison and Tyler Wahl were amping up the crowd at separate points in the game.
“It's great to get fans back in and be loud,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “It's the first time for a lot of these guys to play in front of a sold-out crowd. Really appreciate the energy boost and hopefully they enjoyed watching this team play and watch this team grow.”
Badgers fans were calling for Gard to put in the walk-ons as UW was securing the victory. They chanted Carter Higginbottom’s name and went wild every time the junior guard had possession of the ball.
Johnny Davis led the Badgers with 25 points on 9-for-14 shooting. He connected on multiple contested jumpers, despite Marquette’s defensive focus on him.
The Badgers shot 70.4% in the second half after only connecting on 35.3% of their shots in the first half. Their 3-point shooting increased from 27.3% in the first half to 55.6% in the second.
“I think it was the defensive side of the ball,” Davison said of UW’s second-half performance. “That's what we were talking about, at halftime, after the first media timeout, just really trying to put our foot down and be assertive on that end, so you can get better looks on the offensive end.”
Four UW players finished in double digits, with Chucky Hepburn scoring a career-high 15 points.
Marquette (7-2) tried to force an up-tempo game and succeeded as the Badgers had 37 possessions in the first half alone. The Golden Eagles accomplished their goal in forcing turnovers — the Badgers came into the game averaging 8.9 turnovers per game and they finished with 11.
UW’s defense continued its strong start to the season, limiting the Golden Eagles to 44.3% shooting and 34.6% from 3-point range. They also stole the ball five times and forced 13 turnovers.
Here are three things that stood out from the game:
End of half surge
Davison started a 9-2 run in the last 2:34 of the first half with a 3-point shot off of an offensive rebound.
The Badgers forced Marquette guard Tyler Kolek to commit a turnover. Hepburn converted a jumper on UW’s next possession to take a 30-29 lead with 1:57 left.
Hepburn then stole the ball from Marquette forward Justin Lewis on the next possession and found Steven Crowl down low for a basket to cap a 7-0 run over 1:15. Golden Eagles coach Shaka Smart called a timeout to slow down the Badgers’ momentum and Oso Ighodaro ended a 1:54 scoring drought for the Golden Eagles.
Davis responded with a turnaround jumper to push the lead to 34-31 with 36 seconds left before the break. UW then forced Marquette to run out the shot clock and headed into the second half with a three-point advantage.
Stifling Marquette players
The Badgers may have been able to stifle Marquette’s two leading scorers, Lewis and Darryl Morsell, in the first half, but they couldn’t seem to get a handle on Ighodaro. He was just three points away from his career-high at the end of the first half, but didn’t score again and finished with 11 points.
Ighodaro went 5 of 5 in the first half with four of his shots coming from underneath the basket. Three of those chances came from the same play, in which one of the Golden Eagles players found Ighodaro wide open underneath and he finished with a dunk.
“At the end of the first half, we were not good in ball screen situations and it started with not enough ball pressure,” Gard said. "We were better on the ball screens (in the second half). (Ighodaro) was the recipient of the roll when we were not as good as we needed to be in the ball screens.”
Lewis only scored five points in the first half, but came back in the second half to connect on 5 of 11 shots for 14 points overall.
Sharing the ball
Davison was the last to join Davis, Crowl and Hepburn in double-digit scoring when he hit a second-chance 3-pointer with 8:15 left in the game. Davison finished with 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting.
Davis and Davison combined for 45 points. Davis was just five points shy of his 30-point career-high set against Houston on Nov. 23.
Hepburn led the team with six assists while contributing 15 points. He hadn’t scored in double digits since the team’s season opener on Nov. 9.
“I've been struggling offensively to find my confidence,” Hepburn said. “Today was a big game for me. I felt like I got my confidence back.”
Crowl had 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds. This is the first time since UW played Texas A&M on Nov. 22 that Crowl scored in double digits.