3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over Marquette

Hepburn then stole the ball from Marquette forward Justin Lewis on the next possession and found Steven Crowl down low for a basket to cap a 7-0 run over 1:15. Golden Eagles coach Shaka Smart called a timeout to slow down the Badgers’ momentum and Oso Ighodaro ended a 1:54 scoring drought for the Golden Eagles.

Davis responded with a turnaround jumper to push the lead to 34-31 with 36 seconds left before the break. UW then forced Marquette to run out the shot clock and headed into the second half with a three-point advantage.

Stifling Marquette players

The Badgers may have been able to stifle Marquette’s two leading scorers, Lewis and Darryl Morsell, in the first half, but they couldn’t seem to get a handle on Ighodaro. He was just three points away from his career-high at the end of the first half, but didn’t score again and finished with 11 points.

Ighodaro went 5 of 5 in the first half with four of his shots coming from underneath the basket. Three of those chances came from the same play, in which one of the Golden Eagles players found Ighodaro wide open underneath and he finished with a dunk.