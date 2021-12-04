 Skip to main content
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over Marquette Golden Eagles
The Badgers suddenly find themselves 7-1 after a five-game win streak and Maui Invitational title despite a young, inexperienced roster.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team (7-1) overcame a fast-paced Marquette offense to win state-wide bragging rights.

After trading leads throughout the first half Saturday, the Badgers pulled away from the Golden Eagles (7-2) in the second half to secure the 89-76 win.

UW sported its new player-designed alternate uniforms to a full Kohl Center. It was the first time the arena had sold out this season, with 17,287 people in attendance. Both Brad Davison and Tyler Wahl were amping up the crowd at separate points in the game.

Badgers fans were calling for coach Greg Gard to put in the walk-ons after UW had secured the victory. They chanted Carter Higginbottom’s name and went wild every time the junior guard had possession of the ball.

Johnny Davis led the Badgers with 25 points on 9-for-14 shooting. He connected on multiple contested jumpers, despite Marquette’s defensive focus on him.

The Badgers finished with 50.8% shooting after only connecting on 35.3% of their shots in the first half. Four UW players finished in double digits, highlighted by Chucky Hepburn’s career-high 15 points.

Marquette tried to force an up-tempo game and succeeded as the Badgers had 37 possessions in the first half alone. The Golden Eagles accomplished their goal in forcing UW turnovers. The Badgers came into the game averaging 8.9 turnovers per game and they finished the game with 11.

UW’s defense continued its strong start to the season, limiting the Golden Eagles to 44.3% shooting and 34.6% from 3-point range. They also stole the ball five times and forced 13 turnovers.

Here are three things that stood out from the game:

End of half surge

Davison started off a 9-2 run in the last 2:34 of the first half with a 3-point shot off of an offensive rebound.

The Badgers utilized the momentum to force Marquette guard Tyler Kolek to commit a turnover. Hepburn converted a jumper on UW’s next possession to take a 30-29 lead with 1:57 left in the half.

Hepburn then stole the ball from Marquette forward Justin Lewis on the next possession and found Steven Crowl down low for a basket to cap a 7-0 run over 1:15. Golden Eagles coach Shaka Smart called a timeout to slow down the Badgers’ momentum and Oso Ighodaro ended a 1:54 scoring drought for the Golden Eagles.

Davis responded with a turnaround jumper to push the lead to 34-31 with 36 seconds left before the break. UW then forced Marquette to run out the shot clock and headed into the second half with a two-point advantage.

Stifling Marquette players

The Badgers may have been able to stifle Marquette’s two leading scorers, Lewis and Darryl Morsell, in the first half, but they couldn’t seem to get a handle on Ighodaro. He was just three points away from his career-high at the end of the first half, but didn’t score again and finished with 11 points.

Ighodaro went 5 of 5 in the first half with four of his shots coming from underneath the basket. Three of those chances came from the same play, in which one of the Golden Eagles players found Ighodaro wide open underneath and he finished with a dunk.

Lewis only scored five points in the first half, but came back in the second half to connect on 5 of 11 shots for 14 points in the game.

Sharing the ball

Four separate Badgers finished with double digit points. Davison was the last to join Davis, Crowl and Hepburn when he hit a second-chance 3-pointer with 8:15 left in the game. Davison finished with 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting.

Davis and Davison combined for 45 points. Davis was just five points shy of his 30-point career-high set against Houston on Nov. 23.

Hepburn led the team with six assists while contributing a career-high 15 points. He hadn’t scored in double digits since the team’s season opener on Nov. 9.

Crowl added an additional 15 points and led the team with eight rebounds. This is the first time since UW played Texas A&M on Nov. 22 that Crowl scored in double digits.

