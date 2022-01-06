3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over Iowa Hawkeyes

The No. 23 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team rode its first-half lead to victory over Iowa on Thursday night at the Kohl Center.
It was a showdown between two of the top scorers in the nation: Johnny Davis and Keegan Murray, who are first and third in scoring average, respectively. Davis' team, however, came out on top after an 87-78 victory in the Big Ten Conference matchup.
The Hawkeyes (11-4, 1-3) tried to chip away at UW’s 45-32 halftime lead throughout the second half. Iowa spent the last 11:48 in the bonus, but UW pulled ahead by 22 points with 7:41 to go. The Hawkeyes cut the deficit to nine points with 15 seconds left but it it was too late.
Davis scored 26 points to extend his streak of at least 20 points to six games. Tyler Wahl, Steven Crowl, Chucky Hepburn and Brad Davison finished with double figures as well.
Here are three things that stood out.
The importance of rebounds
UW (12-2, 3-1 Big Ten) outrebounded Iowa 43-26. Davis led the Badgers with nine rebounds.
The Badgers scored nine points off rebounds in the first half. Wahl grabbed a contested rebound and drew a foul, converting one of the free throws.
Wahl missed a pair of free throws with about a minute to go in the first half and Jahcobi Neath fought for the offensive rebound. He didn’t grab it, but it was enough to force Iowa to knock the ball out of bounds. Neath got the ball off the inbound pass and missed a 3-point shot, but Davis was ready underneath the basket for an easy putback.
Davis missed a jump shot at the beginning of the second half that Wahl was able to recover for the second-chance points. It happened again on the next offensive possession as Crowl recovered Davis’ missed shot for a layup.
Davis vs. Murray
Murray and Davis didn’t always match up against each other but when they did it was typically when the Badgers were on defense. Murray, who averaged 24.5 points on 59.2% shooting coming into the game, shot 10-for-16 overall and finished with 27 points.
Davis averaged 22.3 points per game entering Thursday’s matchup and scored 19 of his 26 points in the first half. In the second half, he didn’t score until there was 11:36 left, but then added another seven points.
He finished with 55.%% shooting overall and 42.8% from 3-point range. In addition to leading UW in scoring and rebounding, he also paced the Badgers with five assists.
Starting five shows up
Crowl, Davison, Hepburn and Wahl added an extra boost to Davis’ scoring output. The four were the only Badgers players beside Davis to score more than 10 points and combined 57 points.
Wahl added 16 points and tied with Davis for a team-high nine rebounds. It was also his best shooting effort as he only missed one field goal, going 6-for-7.
Davison was the team’s second-leading scorer with 18 points. Crowl and Hepburn scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.
