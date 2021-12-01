3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over Georgia Tech in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

“I saw a couple shots go down in the first half, and I knew I wanted to be aggressive,” Davison said. “When you see a couple go down, you gotta keep going. I liked my matchup and my teammates found me in great spots. I'm comfortable with my shot. So, I just let it rock.”

Two Georgia Tech players got into early foul trouble. Jordan Usher and Khalid Moore had three and four fouls, respectively, by the end of the first half. Senior guard Michael Devoe led the Yellow Jackets with 33 points on 11-for-20 shooting.

UW junior guard Jahcobi Neath returned to the lineup for the first time since the season opener against St. Francis on Nov. 9. His first offensive possession was an airball 3-pointer and he finished with two points in six minutes.

Here are three things that stood out:

Slow offensive first half

Defense kept UW in the game, as the offense only managed to maket 42.6% of its shots.

UW had a bit of a roller-coaster first half. It only scored one point in its first six possessions, 14 in the next five, two points in the following 11 possessions and closed the half with 15 points over eight possessions. There was a 7:57 stretch in the first half where no UW player got a shot to fall.