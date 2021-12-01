3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over Georgia Tech in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

ATLANTA — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team overcame yet another slow first half to pull off a win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at McCamish Pavilion.
The Badgers overcame the resilient Yellow Jackets to win their first true road game of the season 70-66.
After the Badgers (6-1) built a 10-point lead with just less than 12 minutes left in the game, the Yellow Jackets (5-2) climbed back to tie the game with 5:27 left and continued to hang around. Georgia Tech never let UW get a lead larger than four points for the remainder of the game.
Brad Davison led the Badgers with 27 points on 9-for-16 shooting. Johnny Davis added 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.
The home-court advantage was evident for the Yellow Jackets. The 10,000-seat stadium was almost at capacity, including a large contingent of Badgers fans. The Georgia Tech student section was near deafening, but the Badgers prevailed over the noise.
The Yellow Jacket students were chanting “air ball” any chance a UW player attempted a 3-point shot, but Chucky Hepburn had no issue when he hit his first shot of the game with 16:33 left.
Davison hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the second half, with the second giving UW its largest lead of the game with 11:39 left and prompting a vocal response from the UW supporters.
“I saw a couple shots go down in the first half, and I knew I wanted to be aggressive,” Davison said. “When you see a couple go down, you gotta keep going. I liked my matchup and my teammates found me in great spots. I'm comfortable with my shot. So, I just let it rock.”
Two Georgia Tech players got into early foul trouble. Jordan Usher and Khalid Moore had three and four fouls, respectively, by the end of the first half. Senior guard Michael Devoe led the Yellow Jackets with 33 points on 11-for-20 shooting.
UW junior guard Jahcobi Neath returned to the lineup for the first time since the season opener against St. Francis on Nov. 9. His first offensive possession was an airball 3-pointer and he finished with two points in six minutes.
Here are three things that stood out:
Slow offensive first half
Defense kept UW in the game, as the offense only managed to maket 42.6% of its shots.
UW had a bit of a roller-coaster first half. It only scored one point in its first six possessions, 14 in the next five, two points in the following 11 possessions and closed the half with 15 points over eight possessions. There was a 7:57 stretch in the first half where no UW player got a shot to fall.
“I think we all would agree we started out a little slow,” Davis said. “When shots aren't falling, you play great defense. They got off to a slow start offensively, too, because of how solid we were defensively.”
Tyler Wahl made a layup with 5:04 left in the first half to end that drought. Davis and Davison combined for 15 of UW’s 32 first-half points.
The second half was an improvement as the Badgers shot 50% overall and 30% from 3-point range after the break.
Guarding Devoe
UW coach Greg Gard pointed to Devoe as a player the Badgers had doubled down on in their preparation. UW couldn’t seem to stifle the reigning ACC Tournament MVP.
Devoe scored 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting in the first half. Five of his six shots were from 3-point range with one coming at the shot clock buzzer. He hit consecutive 3-pointers to give Georgia Tech the lead with 10 minutes left in the first half.
Davis was tasked with guarding the 6-foot-5 senior and while he didn’t shut down Devoe, there were a couple shots he put pressure on that didn’t fall. Devoe drove down to the post with 6:45 left and attempted a jumper, but Davis provided enough pressure to force it to come up short.
Devoe scored 16 points in the second half.
“He's a handful,” Gard said. “We see how he gets shots. You can defend it perfectly and he can still knock down shots. He's a really good player.”
Davis’ mismatched halves
In the first half, Davis scored 12 points on 3-for-5 shooting. After hitting a 3-pointer with 14:22 left before half, Davis stole the ball from Kyle Sturdivant on the next play and finished with a dunk to give the Badgers’ their first lead since they opened the game 1-0. A third of his points came from free throws during the first 20 minutes.
The second half was a different story when Davis was limited to just three points on 1-for-4 shooting.
“I wasn't looking to shoot the ball as much,” Davis said. “Brad had the hot hand. I don't really care about how much I score or any of that. As long as we win, I’m fine.”
The Yellow Jackets prevented him from driving down the lane for layups and kept him from shooting too many mid-range jumpers. Davis was forced to shoot 3-pointers and finished 2-for-4 beyond the arc.
He did have a few solid defensive moves in the second half, including bouncing the ball off Usher with 2:40 left in the game to give the Badgers possession of the ball.