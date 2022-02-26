3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win at Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team did what no other ranked Big Ten team has been able to do and defeated Rutgers in Jersey Mike’s Arena on Saturday.

The Badgers’ 66-61 victory earned them sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference standings and the chance to control their destiny through the final two games.

UW led for the entirety of the first half and most of the second, but Rutgers took its first lead with 7:28 left after Geo Baker hit a 3-pointer to put the Scarlet Knights ahead 51-50.

After the Badgers (23-5, 14-4 Big Ten) pulled back ahead, Rutgers forward Clifford Omoruyi hit a free throw with 3:26 left to cut UW’s lead to 59-56.

Ron Harper Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 28.3 seconds to bring the Scarlet Knights (16-12, 10-8) within two points, but it was too late with UW closing out the game at the free throw line.

National player of the year candidate Johnny Davis led the Baders with 19 points after only scoring four in the first half. He connected on 6 of 19 overall and 1 of 3 from 3-point range with six of his points coming from the free throw line, where he went 6 of 7.

“He's pretty impactful,” UW coach Greg Gard said of Davis. “You're going to have to live with some things when you have a player like that. ... Let him create some things, turn him loose. And with that comes that not every possession or shot decision can be perfect.”

UW senior guard Brad Davison and rookie point guard Chucky Hepburn added an additional 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Davison had been struggling to connect on his shots for the past seven games, going 26% overall and 20.4% from 3-point range of that stretch. He seemed to find his stroke Saturday, going 5 of 11 from the field and 4 of 8 from outside.

The Badgers struggled to contain Geo Baker in the second half after he scored three points in the first with the senior guard leading the Scarlet Knights with 19 points on 9-for-19 shooting.

“He hit some tough shots, and he hit some walled twos,” Gard said. “We didn't get his dribble drive stopped a couple of times. And we were exchanging screens to try to stop that and he still was able to get by guys. Geo’s a heck of a player with a really good career and he can make, like most good players when they can get their own, create something out of nothing.”

Here are three things that stood out:

Raining threes

UW went 5 of 12 from 3-point range before the break, accounting for 15 of it’s 33 points in the first half. The Badgers finished the game shooting 45.0% from downtown, with Davison leading the team with four 3-pointers.

The 3-point parade started with Tyler Wahl hitting his fifth 3-pointer of the year to open the game. The last time Wahl hit a shot from downtown was Feb. 12, when the Badgers fell to Rutgers in Madison. UW is 2-1 this season when Wahl hits a 3-point shot.

Hepburn hit the next one followed by Davison's first 3-pointer of the night less than a minute later. Davison hit the next two 3-pointers to round out the half.

The Badgers’ first 3-pointer of the second half didn’t come until 10:24 remaining in the game, when Davis hit his first to give UW a 5-point lead.

Rutgers struggled from outside as the Badgers’ defense held the Scarlet Knights without a 3-pointer in the first half. Rutgers improved after the break, going 4 of 11 in the second half.

Rough start to second half

Trailing by nine points at halftime, Rutgers came out of the gates hot, scoring 12 points to open the second half, including a 8-0 run that rendered the Badgers scoreless for 4:52. Baker contributed eight of the Scarlet Knights’ opening 12 points.

After Davis hit a jumper just over a minute into the half, UW didn’t hit another field goal for 6:42 until Steven Crowl made a hook shot.

The Badgers’ defense was almost nonexistent as the Scarlet Knights went 54.5% and 33.3% in the opening seven and a half minutes.

UW had three turnovers over five possessions, each from different players. Jalen Miller stole the ball from Hepburn with 16:17 remaining in the game. Wahl was called on a charge, and Ben Carlson rounded out the group when Ron Harper Jr. took advantage of his bad pass.

“Defense, that's what we pride ourselves on every game,” Davis said. “We're pretty confident in our offense and the players have scoring abilities that as long as you get a stop on the other end we can come down and get the best shot.”

Big Ten implications

The Badgers are now in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten. Purdue lost to Michigan State earlier on Saturday, causing the Boilermakers to fall into a tie for second place with Illinois.

UW has two more games — Purdue on Tuesday and Nebraska on March 6 — with both games at the Kohl Center. If the Badgers defeat both the Boilermakers and the Cornhuskers they will win the Big Ten regular season and earn the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

“It's the next game against a really good team,” Gard said. “This group has had a Big Ten championship in their sights since we started the offseason. It's been a group that's stayed the course and continues to take one day at a time, one game at a time.

"We'll fly back tonight, get some rest. Review this, learn from this and how it can help us be a better team going forward and then use our time to prepare for a really good Purdue team.”

If UW loses to Purdue it’ll be tied for first place and a win against Nebraska will earn the Badgers at least a share of the regular-season title, but likely not a No. 1 seed. After the game against UW, Purdue hosts Indiana on March 5.

If the Badgers are in a tie with just Purdue, the Boilermakers will edge out the Badgers for the No. 1 seed. The Boilermakers and Badgers would’ve split their season series, meaning the tiebreaker is determined by the two teams’ records against the next best team. That’ll either be Ohio State or Illinois, and Purdue’s in good shape there because it went 2-0 vs. Illinois (UW went 0-1) and 1-0 vs. Ohio State (UW went 1-1).

“We got a big one today,” Hepburn said. “Every game is a big one for us. We just focus on the next one. The next one happens to be Purdue so we’re focusing really hard on them.”

