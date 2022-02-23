3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team was shorthanded as it defeated Minnesota 68-67 in a Big Ten Conference game Wednesday night at Williams Arena.
The 13th-ranked Badgers improved to 13-1 in games decided by six points or less.
UW (22-5, 13-4 Big Ten) was without Lorne Bowman II and Jahcobi Neath coming into the game and then saw leading scorer Johnny Davis foul out with 2:35 remaining and the Badgers holding a 62-61 lead.
Minnesota went on an 8-0 run after going scoreless the previous 5 minutes, 42 seconds. Payton Willis’ 3-pointer with 4:27 left tied the game at 59. The teams traded shots until Jordan Davis and Steven Crowl hit back-to-back baskets to give UW a 66-62 lead with just over a minute remaining.
Willis scored again to make it 66-64 with 49 seconds left. Chucky Hepburn missed a layup with 26 seconds left but Tyler Wahl grabbed the offensive rebound and directed it to Brad Davison. The Badgers then called a timeout, Davison was fouled and sank both free throws to make it a four-point game with 18.1 seconds left. Minnesota’s Luke Loewe made a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Crowl led the Badgers with 20 points, Johnny Davis scored 12 points and Wahl provided 12 points but was limited through the last four minutes of the game with four fouls.
The Golden Gophers (13-13, 4-13) had four players score more than 10 points, with Jamison Battle leading with 17 points. Eylijah Stephens, Sean Sutherlin and Willis had 13, 11, and 13 points, respectively.
Here are three things that stood out:
Big half for the big men
UW’s big men, especially Crowl and Wahl, provided an edge as the Badgers took a 38-36 lead into the half. Both players had 10 points at the break.
Crowl scored UW’s first three points and Wahl scored the next two. Crowl’s 3-pointer with 11:10 to go tied the game at 20. He also led the team in the first half with four rebounds, including an offensive board he converted into two points.
Wah scored six points over 1:20 and allowed the Badgers to earn their first lead since Crowl’s free throw put UW up 1-0. Wahl brought the ball down from the top of the key to the post and then battled past Eric Curry for the layup. Wahl followed that up with a pair of hook shots over Curry’s head to take a 28-25 lead with 6:12 remaining.
Chris Vogt and Ben Carlson also contributed some good minutes. Carlson grabbed an offensive rebound and Vogt scored four points.
Defensive efforts
Minnesota got off to a hot start scoring on nine of its first 12 possessions before UW’s defense picked up. The Badgers held the Gophers to no field goals for over four minutes until Stephens hit a 3-pointer with 1:23 left in the first half.
Both teams had strong defense in the second half with neither scoring for a stretch of nearly three minutes until Curry hit a free throw with 15:41. There was another stretch later in the game where both teams couldn’t make a field goal. The Badgers went 3:39 until Davison made a layup with 6:26 remaining. The Gophers were without a basket for 5:42 until Willis hit a 3-pointer with 5:28 to go.
UW held Battle to three points in the second half after the Gophers’ leading scorer had 14 points in the first. Davison, who is in the midst of a shooting slump, was held to seven points on 2-for-8 shooting.
Jordan Davis contributes
The Badgers were already short handed before the game even began. Neath (suspension) and Bowman (non-COVID illness) were unavailable, leaving Jordan Davis the lone scholarship guard coming off the bench.
He got even more playing time as all three scholarship guards found themselves in foul trouble. Davison and Johnny Davis had three fouls with 9:35 remaining. Jordan Davis, who’s averaged 5.0 minutes a game, played 20.
He scored two points in the first half off a second-chance jumper following Davison’s missed shot. He also assisted Crowl’s layup with 11:41 in the first half.
Jordan Davis scored five points in the second half, including a 3-pointer with 13:35 left in the game. His brother hit a deep shot 1:15 later.
Badgers Bracketology: Where experts see Wisconsin men's basketball's standing in the NCAA Tournament
Joe Lunardi, ESPN
Current: Four seed, facing South Dakota State
Last week: Four seed
The Badgers didn't move in Lunardi's bracket this week, despite losing to Rutgers at home Saturday. They still are predicted to be an at-large and play in the West region.
Seven Big Ten teams are in Lunardi’s bracket.
Jerry Palm, CBS
Current: Three seed, facing Liberty
Last week: Two seed
Palm was early on the Badgers as one of the top seeds in the tournament, but he pushed them down a sport after falling to Rutgers on Saturday. He has UW as a top three seed and playing in the South region.
Michigan State dropped from three to four this week, while Illinois (four seed) and Purdue (two seed) stayed the same.
Michigan State (three seed) and Illinois (four seed) are nipping at the Badgers' heels.
Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News
Current: Two seed, facing Montana State
Last week: Two seed
DeCourcy stands strong with the Badgers as a two seed in his latest bracketology. He felt the win against Michigan State on the road was reason enough to keep them tied for the highest Big Ten seed with Purdue.
His rankings came out before the loss to Rutgers.
NET Rankings, Quadrant wins
UW was No. 23 in the NET rankings Tuesday, four spots lower than it was last week.
The NET rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and the tournament selection process.
Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:
The NET Rankings are used to determine in which quadrant a game falls for a team. This gives teams credit for playing, and beating, strong opponents, especially on the road. The breakdown is as follows:
Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75
Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353
UW is 7-4 in Quadrant 1 games, 4-0 in Quadrant 2 games and 8-1 combined in Quadrant 3 and 4 games. Its lone Quadrant 3 loss was against Rutgers on Saturday.
Tuesday’s game at Indiana will be a Quadrant 1 game, and Sunday's matchup against Michigan likely will be a Quadrant 2 game.
Wisconsin 38 30 — 68
Minnesota 36 31 — 67
WISCONSIN — Crowl 7-9 5-6 20, Wahl 6-12 0-0 12, Joh.Davis 3-9 5-6 12, Davison 2-8 2-2 7, Hepburn 2-5 1-5 6, Jor.Davis 3-3 0-0 7, Vogt 1-1 2-3 4, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 15-22 68.
MINNESOTA — Battle 7-12 2-4 17, Curry 1-4 3-4 5, Loewe 2-11 0-0 6, Stephens 4-7 2-2 13, Sutherlin 3-5 5-6 11, Willis 5-9 1-3 13, Daniels 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 13-19 67.
3-point goals — W 5-14 (Jor.Davis 1-1, Hepburn 1-1, Crowl 1-2, Joh.Davis 1-3, Davison 1-6, Wahl 0-1), M 8-19 (Stephens 3-4, Willis 2-4, Loewe 2-5, Battle 1-4, Curry 0-1, Thompson 0-1). Fouled out — Joh.Davis, Stephens. Rebounds — W 38 (Wahl 10), M 18 (Curry 5). Assists — W 15 (Wahl, Joh.Davis, Davison 3), M 18 (Willis 6). Turnovers — W 12 (Wahl, Joh. Davis 4), M 6 (Stephens 2). Total fouls — W 18, M 20. Att. — 11,761.