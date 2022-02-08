3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The 14th-ranked University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team held onto a lead for a majority of the game to pull out a 70-62 victory over No. 17 Michigan State on Tuesday night at the Breslin Center.

Badgers guard Johnny Davis wasn’t letting the Spartans take the lead, continuing his hot start to the night by scoring 18 of his 25 points in the second half. The Spartans couldn’t get the Badgers’ lead under three points in the last four minutes, with UW going up by 10 points multiple times in the final minutes.

After the Badgers (19-4, 10-3 Big Ten) took a 29-23 lead into halftime, the Spartans (17-6, 8-4) matched them shot for shot to start the second half. Four consecutive empty possessions for UW allowed Michigan State to cut the lead to 45-44 with 9:11 remaining.

Spartans forward Joey Hauser hit a pair of free throws to make it a seven point game with 1:01 to go, but it was too late as UW closed out the Big Ten showdown.

“I knew we were going to have to play really well to come in here and be able to accomplish this,” UW Coach Greg Gard said. “Defensively, (we) did really good. Did a good job on the glass. For the most part, took care of the ball, and obviously made plays when we needed to.”

The Spartans’ 3-for-8 shooting from 3-point range in the second half kept them in the mix. The three baskets came from three different Michigan State players in less than three minutes.

The Badgers have been in a scoring slump over the past couple games, but had little difficulty scoring against the Spartans. UW shot 47.2% overall and 33.3% from 3-point range, with Davis leading the pack. Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl each added 11 points.

Here are three things that stood out.

Rebounding improvement

Rebounding was a huge issue for the Badgers the last time they played Michigan State. UW was outrebounded 39-20 on Jan. 21 as the Spartans won 86-74 at the Kohl Center, but the Badgers were only outrebounded by one this go around.

It was the first game this season that every Badgers player who saw the floor recorded a rebound. Davis led with six rebounds. The Badgers had six offensive rebounds which translated to 11 second-chance points.

“It keeps them from getting easy bunnies, easy open-look threes,” Wahl said. “I know they get a lot of points from offensive rebounds. That kind of takes away some of their offense, which really plays in our favor.”

There were three times in the first half where UW players scored off a teammate’s missed shot. Wahl grabbed his own rebound and found Steven Crowl for two points just two minutes into the game. Wahl missed a 3-pointer that Brad Davison grabbed and missed the followup shot, but Chris Vogt was there to clean it up for two more points. Jahcobi Neath grabbed a rebound with 5:35 left in the half and found Hepburn for the second-chance layup.

Bench production

The UW bench combined for seven points through the first 20 minutes, with Lorne Bowman leading the group after hitting a 3-pointer. The unit, which scored seven points in the teams’ first matchup this season, added an additional two points by the end of the game.

Bench players combined for one third of the Badgers’ first-half rebounds and finished with a total nine points.

Neath contributed one of UW’s six steals on the night, taking the ball away from Malik Hall with 13:41 left in the first half. Wahl was unable to save the ball from going out of bounds and the Spartans were able to regain possession.

Vogt played 12 minutes, coming in to help when Crowl got into foul trouble. Crowl picked up his fourth foul with 4:16 left in the game, putting the Spartans in the bonus. Vogt finished with two points and went 0-for-3 from the free throw line.

“Those guys did a really good job of coming into the game and making sure that they're ready,” Davis said. “Coach has been saying all year that we need everybody on the team, whether they played a minute, or 100 just everybody gotta be ready for their time. I thought those guys came in and gave us positives.”

Davis finds his shot

After only scoring four points against Penn State on Saturday, Davis responded tenfold and led the Badgers in scoring while proving to be their most consistent shooter, hitting 72.7% on the night.

He didn’t have a single jumper blocked this time around and hit at least five of his eight shots on his go-to shot. He went 8 of 11 from the field and 2 of 4 from 3-point range, including a 3-pointer off a pass from Wahl with 7:17 left in the game to give UW a five point lead.

Davis’ layup with 1:46 remaining gave the Badgers a 10 point lead, matching their largest of the game. He went 7 of 8 from the free throw line on the night and scored his final points off the fast break with 19 seconds left.

Davis tied with Hepburn for the team lead with three assists. Two of Davis' assists were passes to players down low for a layup, with one going to Crowl and one to Wahl. The final was a kick out pass to Davison for a 3-pointer.

“He's been so good that when he has an off night or two, everyone thinks the sky is falling,” Gard said. “When really he’s just kind of returning to be a normal human. Team's have done a good job on him. Made it hard for him. I think he got better tonight at finding teammates to have in moving the ball after he did draw a crowd. He was just much more efficient with this game and patient with it.”

