3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team battled back from a second-half deficit Tuesday night to defeat the Indiana Hoosiers 74-69 at Assembly Hall.

The 15th-ranked Badgers (20-5, 11-4 Big Ten) were only able to take the lead over the Hoosiers (16-9, 7-8) at the very end of the first half and again at the end of the game.

UW sophomore Johnny Davis made it a one-point game with 1:40 left. Indiana's Xavier Johnson missed his shot attempt and Steven Crowl saved the ball from going out of bounds to give the Badgers’ possession. Davis sunk the shot, drew a foul and hit the free throw to give UW the lead with 1:01 left.

Trey Galloway missed the following shot, but Crowl turned the ball over on travel call before UW could even cross the half line. Johnson also missed the second-chance shot, and Davis was fouled on the way to the basket. He only sank one of the free throws, but it was too late for the Hoosiers.

Davis led the Badgers with 30 points on 10-for-15 shooting. Brad Davison provided 21 points while Crowl and Chucky Hepburn scored nine and eight points, respectively.

UW struggled to slow down Indiana’s offense. The Hoosiers connected on 41% of their shots overall and 27.8% from 3-point range.

Indiana was led by Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored 30 points. Race Thompson scored 13.

UW got into a bit of foul trouble with Chris Vogt getting his fourth foul with 9:07 remaining. Tyler Wahl earned his fourth with 5:54 left.

Davison was called for a Flagrant 1 foul on Parker Stewart, earning the Hoosiers two free throws and the ball back. Stewart made both to give Indiana its largest lead of seven points with 12:10 left. Stewart was called on a charge over Davison two seconds after the shots.

Here are three things that stood out.

Free throw bonanza

UW capitalized at the free throw line, making 22 of 29. Ten of the Badgers’ 14 free throws in the first half came from fouls while players were in the act of shooting.

Davison stole the ball with 10:22 remaining in the first half and Jordan Geronimo fouled Davison while going up on the fast break. Davison made both free throws. He went 10-for-10 from the free throw line.

Davis was 10-for-14 at the line.

It helped that the Badgers spent 4:46 of the first half and 10:01 of the second half in the bonus.

Indiana went 14-for-18 from the line.

Turnovers a problem

The Badgers averaged 8.4 turnovers per game, but had seven by the end of the first half. They finished with 13.

Jordan Davis, Vogt and Davison each had an offensive foul that translated into turnovers. Davison was called on a charge while on a fast break with 15:55 left in the first half. Davis’ and Vogt’s came at 14:29 and 5:48, respectively.

Wahl was called for traveling twice when attempting to drive to the basket. He also lost control of the ball with 8:48 left in the first half. Wahl was called for another travel with 9:16 in the first half.

Davis went on a fast break after Vogt stole the ball with 14:33 left in the game but was whistled for traveling. Johnson stole the ball from Ben Carlson two possessions later with 13:35 left in the game.

Wahl and Davis tied for the most turnovers with four each.

Indiana scored 11 points off UW’s mistakes.

Jackson-Davis unstoppable

The Badgers struggled to control Jackson-Davis, who made 10 of 12 shots despite being in a bit of a scoring slump in the past three games.

Jackson-Davis was 12-for-35 over those games. He’s averaged 12 points in the stretch, with a third of his 36 total points coming at the free throw line. He’s averaging 17.5 points on 56.9% shooting.

The sophomore forward only scored nine points when the Badgers and Hoosiers met up in December.

Ten of Jackson-Davis’ points came from the free throw line as he connected on 71.4%.

