3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s upset of Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The 23rd-ranked University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team upset No. 3 Purdue and ended a 13-game home court winning streak for the Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on Monday night.
The Badgers (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) stifled Purdue (12-2, 1-2) in the first half, but the Boilermakers came out with vengeance in the second half with a 7-0 run out of the break — with 5 of the points coming in the first 47 seconds of the half. The teams traded leads the rest of the game until the Badgers created some separation in the final minutes.
Zach Edey cut the Badgers’ lead to 72-69 with 10 seconds left in the game, but a dunk by Johnny Davis sealed the 74-69 win for UW.
Davis led the Badgers with a career high 37 points along with 14 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Brad Davison was the only other UW player to score in double figures, finishing with 15 points. Davis and Davison were two of the three players to hit a 3-point shot for the Badgers, along with Chucky Hepburn, while five different Purdue players connected on a 3-pointer.
The Badgers’ big men once again found themselves in foul trouble, with Chris Vogt picking up his fifth foul with 8:17 left and forward Tyler Wahl fouling out with 2:11 remaining. Steven Crowl also had to sit after picking up his fifth with 52 seconds left.
B1G-TIME ROAD DUB‼️💦 pic.twitter.com/BZsKDKHe3R— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 4, 2022
Mackey Arena was filled to capacity with few Badgers fans in sight, but UW’s bench created enough noise to help provide some energy. Fans started filtering out of the arena with a minute to go as the Badgers had sealed the victory.
Here are three things that stood out.
Creating opportunities
The Badgers utilized their typical grittiness to create opportunities against the Boilermakers’ defense. UW had four offensive rebounds that created second chances while also stealing the ball from Purdue four times in the first half.
Wahl scored the first points of the game off of an offensive rebound after Davis’ shot didn’t fall. Carter Gilmore manufactured a scoring opportunity for Davis when he grabbed a rebound from two Purdue players.
Jahcobi Neath missed a 3-point shot that Steven Crowl rebounded. The ball ended up back in Neath’s hands and he was fouled on a shot attempt, earning him a chance at the free throw line. Neath only hit one of the shots, but it was one of his first possessions since the team played Nicholls State on Dec. 15.
Jordan Davis stole the ball with 12:41 left in the first half and Johnny Davis scored on the ensuing fast break. Hepburn stole the ball on the next possession and Johnny Davis scored to give the Badgers their first lead with 12:11 left in the half.
Mismatched halves for Purdue
UW held Purdue to 31.8% shooting from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range in the first half, with the Boilermakers scoring 0.82 points per possession in the first 20 minutes.
Leading scorers Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey were held to a combined 6 points before the break. Edey’s 5 points all came when Vogt wasn’t defending him.
The second half was a completely different story with Purdue shooting 47.1% overall and 44.4% from beyond the arc.
Edey and Ivey led Purdue in scoring on the night with 24 and 14 points, respectively.
Johnny Davis keeps UW in the mix
Johnny Davis led the Badgers the entire game, but his second-half effort was what allowed UW to stay within striking distance of Purdue. Davis scored 27 of UW’s 45 second half points.
He shot 13-24 for the game, despite the Boilermakers defense focusing on him. Ivey was originally playing a man-to-man defense with his emphasis on Davis. However, it wasn’t working and he got into foul trouble early in the first half, which limited how much he played.
Davis was double teamed by Purdue defenders throughout the game, earning him many opportunities on the free throw line, where he went 9-for-12.