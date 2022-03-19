3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s NCAA tournament win over Colgate

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team held on for a nail-biting win against Colgate to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Steven Crowl banked in a 3-point shot with 8:08 remaining in the game to turn the tide in UW's favor. The Badgers went on a 7-0 scoring run, holding the Raiders scoreless for more than six minutes. Johnny Davis punctuated the run with a dunk to give UW a six-point lead with 3:54 to go.

The pro-UW crowd at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum spent the final four minutes of the game on their feet to help seal the 67-60 win.

Davis led the Badgers with 25 points, despite being held to only eight points in the first half. He went 8 of 20 from the field overall, including 4 of 10 from 3-point range. UW junior Tyler Wahl finished with 15 points, 11 of which came in the second half. The pair also led the team in rebounds with Wahl grabbing nine and Davis snagging eight.

Nelly Cummings led Colgate with 20 points and Tucker Richardson added 15.

Colgate's 3-point shooting was a concern for the Badgers entering the game, and the Raiders (23-12) connected from long range. They averaged 9.9 3-pointers per game and shot 40.3% from deep, second-best in the country, coming into Friday's game. They went 10 of 22 on 3s against the Badgers, which matched the most 3-pointers UW had allowed in a game this season.

The Badgers will play Iowa State at 5:10 p.m. Sunday.

Here are three things that stood out:

Big minutes from Wahl

Wahl played 19 of the first 20 minutes of the game, the most by any player in the first half. The junior had one turnover in the first half but made up for it with a steal. He added four points before halftime. Then came out of the break and scored UW's first seven points.

He finished with a team-high nine rebounds. Wahl’s lone offensive rebound in the first half led to a second-chance bucket from Ben Carlson, spurring a 17-6 run for UW.

Wahl had a team-high three assists at halftime. He got the ball to Steven Crowl to score the first points for UW just over two minutes into the game. Wahl passed the ball to Carlson while challenged by a double team, and Carlson converted the layup.

He also assisted Davis’ second basket of the game, a 3-pointer that tied the game at 15-15 with 9:07 left in the half.

He swatted Cummings’ layup attempt into the row of photographers.

Limiting Davison

Senior guard Brad Davison, who averages 14.5 points a game, struggled to score and finished with four points.

He only had two points in the first half. Davison also had a pair of uncharacteristic mistakes. He turned over the ball while driving for a layup and stepped out of bounds while chasing a rebound.

Davison was 1 of 5 overall and 0 for 1 from 3-point range. He scored two of his points from the free-throw line. He added two rebounds and four assists.

Struggle to contain Cummings and Richardson

The Badgers had difficulty slowing down Cummings in the first half, when he scored 14 points, which nearly matched his season average of 14.5 points. But he only added six points after halftime to finish with a team-high 20.

Richardson, who entered averaging 12.6 points per game this season, scored the Raiders’ first 12 points of the second half after only scoring three points in the first.

The pair combined for 58.3% of Colgate’s points.

