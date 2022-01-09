3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s narrow win over Maryland Terrapins

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team defeated Maryland on Sunday night to finish with a perfect 3-0 week to start 2022.
The Badgers (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten) led by as many as 21 points in the first half only to see Maryland cut the deficit to 33-26 at the break and then take the lead with 15:25 left in the game after UW opened the second half 1-for-8 from the field.
The teams traded leads for the rest of the game, but a huge second-half boost from junior forward Tyler Wahl helped UW earn a 70-69 victory at the Xfinity Center.
Maryland senior guard Eric Ayala hit a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 70-69, but it was too little too late for the Terrapins (8-7, 0-4).
Maryland guard Hakim Hart fouled UW guard Brad Davison, putting him on the free throw line. After missing his first attempt, Davison intentionally missed the second free throw to give the Badgers an advantage.
“I think it's the best play because even if you make both you give them three seconds to go the full length of the floor, they can catch the ball at half court,” Davison said. “Or you can get two or three dribbles to get a good look. If you miss them then you're getting the rebound underneath the hoop and you still have to shoot over a half-court shot. Personally, I don't like missing free throws, but absolutely a great play.”
The Badgers went 6-for-8 on the free throw line in the final minute of the game. Wahl led UW with 21 points. Leading scorer Johnny Davis added 19 points and Davison contributed 11.
It’s the first game since UW’s win over Illinois State that Davis hasn’t led the Badgers in scoring and the first Big Ten matchup all season that someone other than Davis led the team.
“(Wahl) was big,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “Because Brad and Johnny were struggling a little bit. Chucky (Hepburn) was struggling. We were having a hard time finding, to get the ball to go in. Thought we had some good looks from three. Thought we had the balls deep in the paint and couldn't get it to drop for us. That was big for (Wahl) to find gaps and be able to drive it, get there and finish plays.”
Steven Crowl, Chris Vogt and Wahl once again found themselves in foul trouble as all three had three fouls with 11:36 to go in the game. Maryland spent the final 11 minutes in the bonus.
Jahcobi Neath missed his eighth game this season, this time due to a lower body injury.
Here are three things that stood out.
Sloppy end to the first half
UW started things strong defensively. It held Maryland to 5-for-19 shooting overall, 0-for-5 from 3-point range and forced six turnovers in 21 possessions, including two shot-clock violations.
The Badgers were leading 29-8 with just over eight minutes left in the half when things started to take a turn. Maryland went on an 18-4 run over the final seven minutes of the half.
The Terrapins averaged 1.38 points in their final 13 first-half possessions. That’s after only scoring eight points in their first 14 possessions. Hart and Xavier Green led the run with five points each.
UW had eight consecutive empty possessions until Davis dunked with 2:24 to go in the half. The Badgers scored 29 points in their first 20 possessions, but only four in their final 13 possessions during the first half, with all four points coming from Davis. Two of the Badgers’ five first-half turnovers came in this stretch, with Hepburn turning it over on a bad pass and then Davison being called for traveling.
“We went away from what had gotten us the lead, which was throwing the ball in the paint,” Gard said. "I did use the word 'lavender' today. We went away from touching the post. The post had been so good to us in a variety of ways and we got out of that. They realized that, but once you get out of it, it's hard to get back into it.”
Davis flashy in first half, flat in second
Davis saved a ball from going out of bounds in the first 1:15 of the game. Hepburn then brought the ball up the court and passed to Davis, who made a 3-pointer seconds after saving the ball.
He made a driving layup with 40 seconds to go in the first half, battling through multiple Maryland defenders before getting to the hoop. He first dribbled through Green and Ian Martinez to get to the paint. Then he split Julian Reese and Donta Scott at the rim to sink the shot.
Davis was held to eight points on 2-for-10 shooting in the second half while failing to hit a 3-pointer. Both of his field goals were in the final eight minutes of the game.
“They were throwing a lot of length and athleticism at me," Davis said. "I was just missing shots. That's all it was. I had an off night but Wahl had a good game. Brad, he had a couple clutch free throws, missed that one. Steven hit a big three late in the second half. That was huge for us.”
Wahl steps up
Wahl scored 10 points in the first half but his 11 in the second half were what kept the Badgers in the game. He hit the two shots in the second half that regained the lead for UW.
His driving layup with 8:25 remaining put the Badgers ahead 51-50. The Terrapins took a 55-53 lead a couple minutes later, but Wahl drove to the basket again to tie it up 55-55 with 6:04 remaining.
Maryland turned the ball over on its next possession and Davis went up for the jumper, but missed. Wahl was there to collect the offensive rebound and was fouled on the way to the basket. He sank both free throws to give UW the lead once again.
Wahl finished 8-for-12 from the field and went 5-for-5 from the free throw line. He also contributed five rebounds and two assists. One thing Wahl didn’t do was make a 3-pointer.
“I was in foul trouble a bit so that kind of put me out of rhythm,” Wahl said. “I was able to kind of get back because I was able to just have an advantage. I was able to punch drive, get some post touches, and just my teammates were able to give me the ball in some good spots where I feel like I can take advantage of the defense.”