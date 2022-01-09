3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s narrow win over Maryland Terrapins

The Badgers were leading 29-8 with just over eight minutes left in the half when things started to take a turn. Maryland went on an 18-4 run over the final seven minutes of the half.

The Terrapins averaged 1.38 points in their final 13 first-half possessions. That’s after only scoring eight points in their first 14 possessions. Hart and Xavier Green led the run with five points each.

UW had eight consecutive empty possessions until Davis dunked with 2:24 to go in the half. The Badgers scored 29 points in their first 20 possessions, but only four in their final 13 possessions during the first half, with all four points coming from Davis. Two of the Badgers’ five first-half turnovers came in this stretch, with Hepburn turning it over on a bad pass and then Davison being called for traveling.

“We went away from what had gotten us the lead, which was throwing the ball in the paint,” Gard said. "I did use the word 'lavender' today. We went away from touching the post. The post had been so good to us in a variety of ways and we got out of that. They realized that, but once you get out of it, it's hard to get back into it.”

Davis flashy in first half, flat in second