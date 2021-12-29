3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s narrow win over Illinois State

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team was able to shake off the dust and finish with a win against Illinois State Wednesday night at the Kohl Center after two weeks away.
The Redbirds (8-6) were able to get as close as one point with 2:00 left in the game. The Badgers (10-2) were able to hang on as two key Redbirds players fouled out late in the game, Antonio Reeves with 1:13 left and Sy Chatman with 59.4 seconds remaining.
UW went 6-for-6 on free throws in the last minute and a half of the game to hang onto the lead and edged Illinois State 89-85.
“This group has kind of taken that mindset that just when things aren't quite going how you want or how you script, that you continue to plug away,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “Some big plays by guys down the stretch and getting to the free throw line was huge. Taking care of the ball was big.”
Johnny Davis led the Badgers with a double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Three other Badgers scored in double figures. Chucky Hepburn finished with 13 points, Steven Crowl had 21 and Tyler Wahl added 18.
The Badgers had to cancel their game last Thursday against George Mason due to positive COVID-19 tests. Five players missed the game against Illinois State — Lorne Bowman II, Ben Carlson, Jahcobi Neath, Carter Higginbottom and Justin Taphorn were all unavailable.
The absences created opportunities for players such as Jordan Davis, Markus Ilver and walk-on Isaac Lindsey, who haven’t been key rotational players. Ilver entered the game with 10:55 left in the first half, his earliest entrance this season. Lindsey played six minutes total coming into Wednesday’s game, but finished with three minutes and scored a 3-pointer shortly after subbing in.
Illinois State was also without three players at the start of the game. Starter Howard Fleming Jr. was unavailable and Mark Freeman had to leave the game in the first half with an ankle injury.
Here are three things that stood out:
Offensively efficient in the first half
The Badgers started the game with a 10-2 run before the Redbirds called a timeout. UW built a lead as large as 20 points in the first half. Illinois State whittled it down to as little as six points in the first half, but UW continued its efficient play.
UW scored 10 points on its first 8 possessions and 19 on the next nine. The following eight possessions were the least efficient, with the Badgers only coming away with four points. They finished the half with 13 points on the final nine possessions.
The Badgers connected on 48.6% of their shots overall and 50% from three point range. They averaged 1.35 points per possession. UW also had 10 assists on 17 of its made shots, including two times Johnny Davis found Chris Vogt wide open underneath to finish with a dunk.
Johnny Davis doesn’t slow down
It had been 14 days since the Badgers last played a game, but the wait was 18 days for Johnny Davis, who missed the game against Nicholls State on Dec. 15. His performance wasn’t impacted by the break at all as he led the Badgers to victory once again.
He connected on only 26% of his shots but hit 8 of 9 free throws. He led the team in all major statistical categories. In addition to his double-double he added four assists and a steal.
Davis’ performance included a steal with 13:53 in the first half which he finished with a dunk. He also drove down to the basket and managed to score and draw a foul while being opposed by three Redbird opponents.
“I don't think I shot the ball that well,” Davis said. “I thought I was finding my teammates early in the first half. Second half was a little more difficult but I was just trying to get back in the rhythm of the game. I haven't played since Ohio State. I was a little winded out there too, but you know I'm glad to be back with these guys and get the W.”
Rocky defensive effort
The Badgers have the 44th-best scoring defense in the country, holding their opponents to an average of 61.2 points per game. The Redbirds are only the third team to score more than 70 points against UW.
Illinois State connected on 30 of 60 shots overall and went 9-for-22 from beyond the arc, despite only scoring six points in its first 14 possessions. They came into the game averaging 46.1% shooting overall and 38.5% from 3-point range.
Four Redbirds players scored more than 10 points. They were led by Reeve’s 23 points, Chatman added 22, Josiah Strong contributed 15 and Kendall Lewis had 15.
The Badgers also surpassed their average personal fouls (16.3) and finished with 19 fouls. Vogt and Crowl had four fouls each and Johnny Davis had three. UW forces an average of 12.9 turnovers per game on its opponent, but Illinois State finished with nine.
“We kind of expected them to be that kind of run-and-jump team that likes to get up and play in transition,” Davis said. “We also haven't played in a while and we got a few guys out for whatever reasons. [Illinois State] came ready to play. Us being a power five school those mid majors always … we always got a target on our back when it comes to those guys.”