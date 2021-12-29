3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s narrow win over Illinois State

Johnny Davis doesn’t slow down

It had been 14 days since the Badgers last played a game, but the wait was 18 days for Johnny Davis, who missed the game against Nicholls State on Dec. 15. His performance wasn’t impacted by the break at all as he led the Badgers to victory once again.

He connected on only 26% of his shots but hit 8 of 9 free throws. He led the team in all major statistical categories. In addition to his double-double he added four assists and a steal.

Davis’ performance included a steal with 13:53 in the first half which he finished with a dunk. He also drove down to the basket and managed to score and draw a foul while being opposed by three Redbird opponents.

“I don't think I shot the ball that well,” Davis said. “I thought I was finding my teammates early in the first half. Second half was a little more difficult but I was just trying to get back in the rhythm of the game. I haven't played since Ohio State. I was a little winded out there too, but you know I'm glad to be back with these guys and get the W.”

Rocky defensive effort