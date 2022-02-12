3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s loss to Rutgers

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team traded shots with Rutgers throughout the second half but the No. 14 Badgers couldn’t get over the hump Saturday as the Scarlet Knights picked up a 73-65 victory at the Kohl Center.

The Scarlet Knights (15-9, 9-5 Big Ten) led for all but two minutes in the first half. The game was tied seven times and the lead changed hands 22 times in the final 22 minutes. The Badgers (19-5, 10-4) didn’t lead for longer than 2 minutes, 40 seconds and Rutgers went up by six points with 1:26 left in the game, putting the game just out of UW’s reach.

The Badgers had three players with more than 10 points, but it wasn’t to carry them to victory. Tyler Wahl led the team with a career-high 23 points, followed by Johnny Davis and Steven Crowl with 11 and 12, respectively.

UW shot 47.3% overall and 21.1% from 3-point range but also committed 11 turnovers, giving Rutgers extra opportunities. The Scarlet Knights capitalized on the Badgers’ miscues, scoring 10 points off of turnovers.

“To have nine turnovers (in the second half),” UW coach Greg Gard said. “You can't do that. You can't do that against good teams. It's the highest percentage turnover rate of a half we've had all year.

"I saw a lot of balls getting knocked loose or us losing possession (because we’re) not playing off two feet, playing on one. Not having balance up in the air making decisions, those kinds of things. That’s not us.”

Geo Baker, Paul Mulcahy, Ron Harper Jr. and Clifford Omoruyi all scored in double digits for Rutgers. Harper Jr. led the Scarlet Knights with 20 points, Mulcahy scored 18, Baker added 16 and Omoruyi rounded out the group with 10 points.

“I thought we gave them way too much confidence,” Gard said. “Every mistake we made they made us pay for. That's what good teams do.”

Rutgers has now beat three ranked Big Ten teams in a row. The Scarlet Knights defeated Michigan State on Feb. 5, followed by Ohio State on Wednesday before getting the win Saturday in Madison.

Here are three things that stood out.

Wahl carries first half

The Badgers shot 54.2% overall in the first half and it was largely thanks to Wahl. The Badgers made 13 shots and Wahl hit just under half of those. He finished with 16 points in the half, going 6 of 8 from the field and hitting his lone 3-point attempt.

Wahl had four layups, a hook shot after driving the lane, a 3-pointer and three free throws, showing his versatility on the floor. He was the only UW player to connect on more than two shots in the first half.

Wahl didn’t have any true assists, but did have a hockey assist on one of his own shots. Wahl passed to Brad Davison, who then gave the ball to Chucky Hepburn outside the arc. Hepburn found Wahl inside where he hit a hook shot with 9:45 left in the first half.

He was the cause of one of the Badgers’ three first-half turnovers when Caleb McConnell stole the ball from him with 3:37 left in the half.

Wahl added an additional seven points in the second half.

“It doesn't really matter that I scored a career-high,” Wahl said. “We got to play better to get a win.”

Defensive struggles

Harper Jr. and Baker, Rutgers’ two leading scorers, combined for over half of the Scarlet Knights’ points. The pair scored 27 of Rutgers’ 38 first-half points. They each connected on over 40% of their shots.

Both Harper Jr. and Baker had two fouls by the end of the first half, with Harper Jr. picking up a pair of fouls in the opening three minutes.

UW tied it up twice in the first three minutes of the second half, and each time Harper Jr. scored on the next possession to take the lead. Baker didn’t score in the second half, but Mulcahy made up for it, scoring 13 points after the break.

“They are really good players,” Davis said. “Today was their day and you know, they were just hitting shots. That's all there was to it.”

It was one of the worst defensive performances overall for the Badgers. They allowed 51.0% shooting overall, the second best an opponent has shot this season. Rutgers also connected on 58.3% from outside, the best an opponent has shot against UW this season.

Crowl, Davis not enough

After Davis and Crowl only scored five and two second-half points, respectively, they jumped up to six and 10 points in the second half. Their increased shooting effort didn’t make up for the hole the Badgers were in from the second half.

Davis had a stretch of 1:21 where he hit three consecutive jump shots in three consecutive possessions to account for all of his second-half points. Davis also led the team with eight rebounds, with three coming in the second half.

Crowl shot 5 of 6 overall, including a 3-pointer with 17:03 left in the game. Crowl’s 3-pointer came off a Rutgers turnover when McConnel was called for a charge against Davison.

Despite starting the second half strong, the pair fizzled out as the game started to wind down. Neither Crowl nor Davis scored after Crowl’s layup with 7:14 remaining.

“Why did they teeter off for a little bit?” Gard said. “I'll have to look at the sequence of possessions of what happened. Did they have shots? Steve did some good things. He's continuing to grow and mature and get better. But we got to be consistent specifically on the defensive end for complete games against better teams.”

