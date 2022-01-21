3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s loss to Michigan State

The No. 8 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team disappointed a sold-out Kohl Center when it lost to No. 14 Michigan State with first place in the Big Ten Conference on the line Friday night.
UW was down 16 points at the half and wasn’t able to overcome the deficit due to poor shooting and spotty defense. The Spartans never took their foot off the gas, connecting on 52.7% of their shots to earn an 86-74 win.
The closest the Badgers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) got in the final minutes was nine points with 1:32 left in the game.
Malik Hall led Michigan State (15-3, 6-1) with 14 points and was a problem for UW all night. He added eight rebounds and shot 63.6%. Four other Spartans scored in double figures.
The Badgers shot 42.6% overall and 41.4% from 3-point range. Johnny Davis led UW with a game-high 25 points on 40% shooting, while Brad Davison provided 22 points.
“We said 'contain' the two superstars,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “I'm not sure we did. Davison made some tough threes. I thought we made Davis work for everything. And he's just a great player.”
Here are three things that stood out.
Missing Wahl
UW's depth at power forward was severely lacking with power forward Tyler Wahl out of the lineup due to an ankle injury sustained Tuesday against Northwestern. The Badgers had to rely on Carter Gilmore and Ben Carlson to fill the hole left by the absence of their third-leading scorer.
They combined for six points on 2-for-9 shooting.
Gilmore airballed a 3-pointer with 7:10 in the first half. He also was wide open by the post but wasn’t paying attention in transition when Chucky Hepburn passed the ball, letting it sail out of bounds.
Carlson turned the ball over on an inbound play after Michigan State’s A.J. Hoggard scored in the second half. Carlson went to pass the ball to Hepburn and didn’t realize Hall was standing there. Hall grabbed the ball and scored a layin.
UW coach Greg Gard turned to guard Jahcobi Neath to fill in at power forward for the final 6 minutes of the first half.
One bright spot: Carlson hit his first 3-pointer of the season early in the second half.
Trying to slow the game
Davis said coming into the game that the Badgers would need to slow down the Spartans if they wanted to win. The Spartans tend to play a fast-paced game to wear their opponents out and that’s exactly what they did Friday night.
UW wasn’t able to slow down Michigan State much, but when it did the Badgers seemed more poised.
The Badgers opened the game by extending the shot clock as far as they could. Steven Crowl scored the first points of the game with only 2 seconds left on the shot clock. Hepburn did the same thing off a Davis assist just two possessions later.
“They did a really good job of spreading the floor with their forwards Joey Hauser, Malik Hall, and Gabe Brown and Max Christie running the wings," Davis said. "It's not that easy to stop everybody on the floor all at once. That was the game plan, but we didn't do that good of a job with it.”
Over the Badgers’ first eight possessions they forced four turnovers in attempts to slow Michigan State. The Badgers did it again when they forced a shot-clock violation then went on the offensive end for two points. The Spartans ran down the court to respond, but the Badgers defense stifled them and forced another turnover.
Hepburn opened the second half by forcing Julius Marble to foul while on offense. Crowl turned the ball over on the Badgers’ subsequent possession.
UW forced 13 turnovers.
Can’t stop Spartans’ offense
The Badgers came back stronger on offense in the second half, but Michigan State was matching almost every shot UW put up.
Davison hit three consecutive 3-pointers over a minute and a half. Jaden Akins responded to Davison’s 3-pointers with two of his own,. Davison scored nine points over that run but the Spartans combined for seven points over the same time.
Every time the Badgers got within 10 points, Michigan State would pull away. The Spartans scored 12 second-chance points, which was huge as they outrebounded the Badgers 39-20. Joey Hauser missed a 3-pointer and Max Christie finished it with a dunk to put Michigan State up by 14 points with just over five minutes left.
Michigan State connected on 52.7% of its shots overall and 50% from 3-point range.
“They got a lot of transition buckets, offensive rebound buckets,” Davison said. “Once we gave them confidence, a lot of their shots started to fall that maybe were more tough and more contested. Not a great performance by us, but a lot of things we can learn from and look forward to seeing them again, a few weeks.”
Badgers Bracketology: Where experts see Wisconsin men's basketball's standing in the NCAA tournament
Joe Lunardi, ESPN
Current: Three seed, facing Wagner
Last week: Six seed
Lunardi has eight Big Ten teams making his 2022 bracket, the most of any conference, and the Badgers share the three line with Purdue.
He is still predicting Michigan State will be the Big Ten’s automatic qualifier as the conference tournament champion, but the Spartans are a four seed in his projection.
Jerry Palm, CBS
Current: Two seed, facing Weber State
Last week: Three seed
Palm again has the Badgers among the nation’s best teams, ranking UW third in CBS’ Top 25, behind only Auburn and Gonzaga. The Badgers are the highest seeded Big Ten team in Palm’s projection and can pick up a win this week against another of Palm’s tournament teams, Michigan State. Palm has the Spartans as a four seed.
Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News
🙌 @AuburnMBB made the jump to a 1 seed in @tsnmike's latest bracket!— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 14, 2022
What do you think of his tournament field? pic.twitter.com/u6Wz7qfrRs
Current: Two seed, facing Wagner
Last week: Five seed
UW made a big jump with its win over the Buckeyes last week, and DeCourcy has the Badgers as the highest of his seven Big Ten tournament teams. DeCourcy also moved UW into the Midwest bracket, which could mean an opening weekend in Milwaukee.
NET Rankings, Quadrant wins
UW was No. 18 in the NET rankings Monday, up six spots from last week.
The NET rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and the tournament selection process.
Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:
The NET Rankings are used to determine in which quadrant a game falls for a team. This gives teams credit for playing, and beating, strong opponents, especially on the road. The breakdown is as follows:
Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75
Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353
UW is 5-1 in Quadrant 1 games — tied with Baylor and Iowa State for the most in Division 1 — 4-1 in Quadrant 2 games, and 5-0 combined in Quadrant 3 and 4 games. The Badgers’ games at Northwestern and against Michigan State are Quadrant 1 games. Northwestern is No. 72 in the NET Rankings and the Spartans are No. 23.