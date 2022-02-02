3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s loss to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois claimed sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference after it defeated the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team Wednesday night at the State Farm Center.

The No. 11 Badgers went shot-for-shot in the first half and entered the break trailing 42-38. Following a jumper by Chucky Hepburn to open the second half, the No. 18 Illini went on a 9-0 run to take an 11-point lead — the first double-digit lead of the game.

The Badgers trailed by double digits much of the second half and were never able to make a serious run as the Illini, led by 37 points and 12 rebounds from big man Kofi Cockburn, secured an 80-67 victory.

The closest UW (17-4, 8-3 Big Ten) got was six points with 9:16 remaining on Lorne Bowman’s 3-pointer — the first basket from long range for the Badgers — that spurred a 7-2 run.

All hope of a comeback was lost when Illinois (16-5, 9-2) went up by 16 points and UW coach Greg Gard removed the starters with less than a minute to go.

Johnny Davis led UW with 22 points and Tyler Wahl joined him in double figures with 14 points. Brad Davison and Bowman scored seven points apiece.

The Badgers only connected on 38.2% of their shots, while going 3 of 24 from beyond the arc. Illinois shot 51.6% from the field.

Here are three things that stood out.

Offensive rebounding

The Badgers thrived off the glass in the first half, outrebounding the Illini 20-16, with seven of those coming on the offensive end. UW had 13 second-chance points, while Illinois only had three offensive boards and four second-chance points.

Davis had 15 rebounds.

Ben Carlson grabbed a Steven Crowl missed 3-pointer away from Cockburn with 9:56 left in the first half. He then drew the first foul on Cockburn. The ball was inbounded to Davison, who made a jumper and was fouled by Trent Frazier, converting the three-point play.

Over five minutes later Cockburn blocked a Bowman layup, but Davis was there to catch the rebound and score the easy basket.

Davis grabbed his own offensive rebound after Luke Goode mishandled the ball with 13:58 left. He was fouled when Goode tried to recover his mistake. Davis only hit one of the free throws, but it put the Badgers within nine points.

The Badgers grabbed an additional five offensive rebounds and had three second-chance points in the second half.

Fouls troublesome

The Badgers committed 19 fouls. Illinois spent a majority of the second half in the bonus and the last five minutes in the double bonus, yet the Illini only went 9 of 18 from the foul line.

A majority of the fouls came from UW’s front court, with Wahl, Crowl and Chris Vogt finishing with three, four and four fouls, respectively. Wahl was issued a flagrant 1 foul for a hook and hold with 5:51 left in the game, though Jacob Grandison only made one of the free throws.

Davis was called on a charge in the first half, leading to one of the Badgers’ six turnovers.

Cockburn unstoppable

Cockburn, Illinois’ 7-foot center, was one point shy of his scoring average at the end of the first half with 20 points, and he had 17 in the second half.

The Badgers tried to shut down Cockburn with the 7-foot Crowl but when Crowl got his second foul with over six minutes left in the first half UW had to limit his usage. It didn’t help that Vogt picked up his fourth foul with 12:05 remaining.

The Badgers had to balance double teaming Cockburn and limiting Illinois’ perimeter shooters.

Double teaming Cockburn worked at times, with the big man outmaneuvering Crowl with 14:16 left in the game and going up for a shot. Wahl fouled Cockburn, which ended up working out for UW as he missed both free throws.

No matter what UW threw at him, Cockburn wasn’t fazed, finishing 16 of 19 overall from the field.

Wisconsin 38 29 — 67

Illinois 42 38 — 80

WISCONSIN — Crowl 3-8 0-0 6, Wahl 7-11 0-0 14, Joh.Davis 5-19 11-14 22, Davison 3-12 1-1 7, Hepburn 3-9 0-0 7, Bowman 3-4 0-0 7, Vogt 1-2 0-0 2, Carlson 1-3 0-0 2, Neath 0-0 0-0 0, Jor.Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 12-15 67.

ILLINOIS — Cockburn 16-19 5-9 37, Frazier 3-10 0-0 7, Plummer 1-7 3-3 6, Williams 3-5 0-3 7, Grandison 5-9 1-3 14, Curbelo 3-7 0-0 7, Goode 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 1-3 0-0 2, Hawkins 0-1 0-0 0, Melendez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 9-18 80.

3-point goals — W 3-24 (Bowman 1-1, Hepburn 1-4, Joh.Davis 1-5, Carlson 0-1, Wahl 0-3, Crowl 0-4, Davison 0-6), I 7-22 (Grandison 3-6, Curbelo 1-1, Williams 1-3, Frazier 1-5, Plummer 1-6, Hawkins 0-1). Rebounds — W 38 (Joh.Davis 15), I 35 (Cockburn 12). Assists — W 8 (Joh.Davis, Hepburn 2), I 21 (Frazier 7). Total fouls — W 19, I 14. Att. — 14,860.

