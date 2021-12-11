3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s loss at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OHIO — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team saw its six-game winning streak come to an end when it fell to No. 21 Ohio State on Saturday at Value City Arena.
The Badgers (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) couldn’t hold onto the lead they created via a 15-2 run over 5:36 in the first half as the Buckeyes (8-2, 2-0) rallied back to pull ahead 34-29 at halftime. Ohio State continued to lead throughout the second half, with its lead growing to 20 points with 9:53 left.
Despite the Badgers chipping away at the lead throughout the second half, they were unable to dig themselves out of the hole and Ohio State held on for a 73-55 win.
The Buckeyes shot 50% overall and 31.6% from the 3-point line to distance themselves from the Badgers. E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 28 points on 11-for-16 shooting. He also added nine rebounds and four assists.
Shooting woes doomed the Badgers as they only scored seven points in the first 15 possessions of the second half. UW connected on 33.8% shots overall and 23.1% from beyond the arc.
Johnny Davis led UW with 24 points on 11-for-22 shooting. Brad Davison added an additional 13 and Chris Vogt tried to spur a second-half comeback with seven points.
The Badgers were without freshman guard Lorne Bowman II and sophomore forward Carter Gilmore due to non-COVID-19 related illness, limiting their options for the second game in a row.
Here are three things that stood out.
Davis and Davison carry first half
Davis and Davison combined for 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting in the first half. The only other two players who scored were Tyler Wahl and Vogt, who combined for the remaining five points. The players not named Johnny Davis or Davison shot 2 of 14 in the first half.
Davis added two steals and dished out half of UW’s four assists over the first 20 minutes. The pair combined for five of the Badgers’ 10 first-half rebounds.
Jordan Davis helped the pair out when he stole the ball and passed it to Davison who gave it to Davis to take up the court. Davis passed it back to Davison for an easy two points. That was the only 2-point shot Davison made in the first half, the rest were 3-pointers.
Defending Liddell
Liddell, Ohio State’s leading scorer, came into the game averaging 19.8 points over the Buckeyes’ first nine games. He scored 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting in the first half alone.
He was scoreless in the first five minutes of the second half, but that didn’t stop Liddell from making an impact. He blocked a Davison layup to prevent the Badgers from scoring. The ball went out of bounds and UW maintained possession, but Liddell followed that up with another block.
Liddell didn’t score until nine minutes into the half, but he found ways to score as the game went on, finishing with 14 points after half.
Sloppy second half
The Badgers couldn’t get anything to go well in the second half. They shot 29.4% overall and 15.4% from 3-point range. UW couldn’t seem to limit Ohio State as the Buckeyes converted 43.8% of their shots.
The Badgers’ early foul trouble put Ohio State in the bonus with over six minutes left in the game. The Buckeyes went 8-for-11 from the free throw line. Five Badgers players had three or more fouls.
UW had only two second chance points because Ohio State outrebounded them 27-18
The Badgers did limit themselves to only three turnovers, while they forced Ohio State to commit four.