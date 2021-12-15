3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s comeback win over Nicholls State

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team battled back from a first-half drought to defeat Nicholls State on Wednesday.
The Badgers (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten) trailed by nine points heading into half, but with 12:48 remaining Chris Vogt hit back-to-back shots that tied the game before Ben Carlson hit a tough jumper to take the lead just 27 seconds later.
The Colonels tried to fight back, keeping the Badgers from building more than a seven-point lead. Nicholls State (7-4) even whittled down the lead to just two points with nine seconds left, but UW’s 20-4 run over the last 9:49 in the second half proved enough to secure the 71-68 win at the Kohl Center.
Though the student section was smaller than usual with finals going on, the students kept the noise up after the Badgers took the lead. They were quiet when the team was losing, but stood on their feet for a majority of the second half.
Brad Davison led UW with 19 points on 5-for-12 shooting before fouling out of the game with 1.5 seconds left. Tyler Wahl was the only other Badgers player to score in double figures, finishing with 12 points and four rebounds.
UW shot 43.6% overall after only connecting on 11-for-31 shots (35.5%) in the first half. They limited the Colonels to 48.4% shooting overall and forced 12 turnovers.
The Badgers were without leading scorer Johnny Davis, who missed the game due to non-COVID-related illness. He is the fifth player to miss a game in the past week for UW.
Here are three things that stood out.
Colonels’ efficient first half
Nicholls State shot 56.7% from the field in the first half, good for 1.12 points per possession. The only scoring drought the Colonels had before the half was over a 3:14 stretch and the Badgers weren’t able to capitalize, only scoring four points during the run.
Seven of Nicholls State’s 11 first-half baskets were layups, including at least three times a Colonels player was left wide open under the basket. The Badgers struggled to contain Ty Gordon, especially in transition, as he scored 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting in the first half alone.
Nicholls State did struggle with turnovers and 3-point shooting before half, only making 2-of-8 attempts from beyond the arc while turning the ball over seven times.
Sharing the ball
With Johnny Davis missing Wednesday’s game, other Badgers players had a chance to step up to fill the hole left with their leading scorer out. Davison led the team in scoring and all but two UW players who saw the court scored.
In addition to Davison and Wahl’s double-digit outputs, Jahcobi Neath, Chucky Hepburn and Vogt each added nine points.
Not only did more players score, but UW had 10 assists during the game. A five-pass sequence with 4:44 left in the first half put the Badgers within six points of the Colonels.
Davison dribbled the ball down to the post, passed to Wahl who found Neath at the top of the key. Neath didn’t have an open shot so he passed the ball to Wahl who found Steven Crowl underneath the basket for two points.
Better second half
The Badgers improved on all fronts in the second half. Their shooting increased from 35.5% in the first half to 54.2% in the second. UW also held Nicholls State to 31 points on 40.6% shooting in the second half.
All seven of UW’s second-half fouls came in the last seven minutes of the game.
The energy levels were also greater in the second half. The Badgers players looked flat in the first half, but came out in the second more aggressive.
Vogt and Wahl gave huge boosts in the second half, accounting for 14 of UW’s 43 points after the break. The pair combined for 11 rebounds in the game. Vogt was also instrumental in the two plays that allowed the Badgers to tie and eventually take the lead.
