3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s comeback win over Indiana
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's comeback win over Indiana

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team dug out of a deep first-half hole against Indiana in its season opener, scoring the final 11 points of the game to extend its winning-streak to six games.

The Hoosiers had the hot hand early and built a substantial lead heading into halftime. However, the Badgers rallied after the break to pull away with a 64-59 win on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) were down by as much as 22 points in the first half and trailed by 17 at the break, but they closed the gap to nine points with 13:24 left in the game. The Hoosiers (7-2, 1-1) went ahead by double digits again, but Johnny Davis hit a 3-pointer with 1:18 left to take the lead.

“Once I hit that three, I knew we were gonna win the game,” Davis said. “We've been playing solid defense the whole second half. They could barely even get a shot off in the final minutes.”

Indiana shot 54.8% in the first half but was limited to just 22.6% in the second. The Badgers were prepared for Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, holding him to nine points on 4-for-10 shooting.

“He's a tough cover,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “I thought we did a decent job at times of crowding him when we weren't doubling him. It starts with ball pressure and pressure on the passers.”

Davis led UW with 23 points on 8-for-17 shooting. Chris Vogt added nine points and six rebounds, while Tyler Wahl led the team with 12 rebounds. UW shot 35.5% overall and 21.7% from beyond the arc.

UW was without rotational players Jahcobi Neath, Lorne Bowman and Markus Ilver, making an already short bench even shorter. Early foul trouble hindered freshman Chucky Hepburn’s ability to play aggressively and Steven Crowl was limited, committing his fourth foul with 8:59 left in the game.

Here are three things that stood out.

First-half hole

The Badgers felt flat throughout the first half, with glimpses of energy coming toward the end of the 20 minutes. It still wasn’t enough as UW entered the half trailing 42-25.

Indiana had a 12-0 run over 4:23 to build a lead. Over that same time the Badgers hadn’t scored in 5:21 before Wahl ended the drought with 8:26 to go in the half.

The Hoosiers connected on 54.8% overall and 62.5% from 3-point range, while the Badgers struggled to 31.3% shooting overall.

Indiana was hitting a majority of its shots and the Badgers defense wasn’t helping itself with sloppy play throughout the half. At least four of the Hoosiers’ shots were completely uncontested. Jackson-Davis dribbled through two UW defenders twice to score easily.

“I’m not sure who that team was in the first half,” Gard said. “I asked them to have the original team that I'd seen for the first eight games in there. That team obviously did a terrific job in the second half.”

Bench boost

Two UW guards were unavailable for the game due to illnesses not related to COVID-19 related illnesses, giving Jordan Davis, Carter Gilmore, Vogt and Ben Carlson more playing time.

The Badgers finished with 17 bench points.

The four players created a handful of opportunities in the first half. Carlson grabbed an offensive rebound, which the Badgers were unable to convert into points. Jordan Davis forced a foul and a turnover on Jordan Geronimo. Vogt also grabbed an offensive rebound.

Vogt battled through the defense to score early in the second half and draw a foul putting the Badgers within 12 points with 15:36 left in the game.

Jordan Davis came into the game averaging 4.2 minutes per game but played 12.

“Jordan Davis was huge for us tonight,” Davison said. “He had one three, but defensively getting rebounds and just bringing energy. We always say our strength is in numbers. Jordan did a great job helping us off the bench to take the load off a little bit.”

Inconsistent offense

UW’s defense gave the Badgers a lot of opportunities on offense, especially in the second half. The Badgers just couldn’t seem to translate the chances into consistency.

Davison grabbed a defensive rebound but didn’t connect on the 3-pointer that came in transition immediately after. Vogt stole the ball from Miller Kopp with 13:01 left in the second half. Carlson missed the hook shot on the Badgers' next possession.

“It's easier to play when you're down because then you get more aggressive,” Johnny Davis said. “I thought the reason why we made that comeback was because of our defense. I think they only scored like 17 points in the second half. That tells you right there how we won the game.”

