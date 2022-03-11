3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s Big Ten tournament loss to Michigan State

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s trip to the Big Ten tournament ended quickly as seventh-seeded Michigan State upset the No. 2-seed Badgers 69-63 in a quarterfinal matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Chucky Hepburn hit a 3-pointer with 1:56 remaining in the game to tie the game at 58-58, but Tyson Walker hit back-to-back shots to put the Spartans up by four. Both teams missed the opportunity to connect on the front end of 1-and-1 free throws, but Walker hit one with 35.5 seconds to make it 63-58.

“I think that definitely gave us some momentum,” Hepburn said. “We just needed to get a stop, which we didn't get. And that kind of hurt us.”

Brad Davison drew a foul while converting a layup, but missed the free throw. He fouled out on the next possession, sending Max Christie to the free throw line where he sank a pair of free throws to put Michigan State up 65-60 with 21 seconds remaining. Hepburn responded by hitting another 3-pointer to keep UW within reach.

The Badgers (24-7, 15-5 Big Ten) failed to score the rest of the way, and Walker hit four free throws in the final 15 seconds to seal the win for the Spartans (22-11, 11-9).

Big Ten Player of the Year Johnny Davis didn’t score his first points until 2:27 remained in the first half. He didn’t hit his first shot until 1:06 to go until halftime, but finished with 11 points.

The Badgers struggled to contain Michigan State’s Marcus Bingham Jr. throughout the game, despite having four players rotate to guard the 7-0 forward. Bingham led the Spartans with 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including 5-for-7 from the free-throw line.

“I thought there were times when we let him catch it too deep and too easy, didn't think we gave enough support to him and to his defender at times,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “He got a couple offensive rebounds, we drug too far on ball screens on a couple of lobs, and he's obviously improved. He's got the jump hook down, he's active, he's long. He's made himself into a good player and he was better than what we were defensively there.”

Davison led all scorers with 23 points, with Davis and Hepburn the only other Badgers to finish in double figures with 11 points a piece.

Here are three things that stood out:

Trouble at the rim

The Badgers were a mere 3 of 10 on layups in the first half. They didn't make their first layup until just over seven minutes into the game when Tyler Wahl hit a second-chance driving layup off an inbound pass.

Davison made a layup on a fast break after Walker missed a shot and Davis found Davison in transition with 9:33 remaining in the half. Davis’ layup with 1:06 to go was the last points of the half and put UW within two points of the Spartans as they headed into the break. Davis went 1 of 3 at the rim before halftime.

The Badgers opened the second half with a pair of layups from Steven Crowl and Wahl, earning Crowl his first and Wahl his second at the rim. Davis hit a layup and drew a foul to give UW its first lead of the game with 15:58 to go.

UW converted 7 of 8 layups in the second half.

The trouble with Johnny Davis

Davis was held to his second-worst shooting percentage this season, connecting on only 15.7% of his shots overall. The only time he had a worse shooting performance was against Penn State, with 15.4%. He was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line but didn’t score in the final two minutes.

He went 1 of 10 in the first half and didn't make a shot until there was less than three minutes remaining in the half. He was 2 of 9 in the second half with both baskets coming in the opening six minutes.

Davis struggled with control, picking up four fouls and committing three of the Badgers’ seven turnovers. He was called for his fourth foul with 5:30 left in the game, but UW decided to keep him in to try and take back the lead.

Despite taking five 3-point attempts, he didn’t connect on a single one.

“Being the status I had coming into the game, I'm pretty sure their game plan was to try and take away those shots or contest those shots really hard,” Davis said. “I don't think I did a good job of dispersing the ball and finding my teammates, but a lot of those shots just were on me, rushed through them or just didn't get the look that I wanted to.”

Outside shooting

Both teams struggled to connect on shots from beyond the arc early on, with both UW and Michigan State coming up empty from behind the arc in the first half.

Crowl hit the first 3-pointer of the night just over three minutes into the second half to cut the Spartans’ lead to 30-29. Davison hit the second shot from downtown with 11:45 to go to give the Badgers a four point lead, their largest at the time. He hit two consecutive 3-pointers to end a 5-0 Spartan’s run.

Joey Hauser hit the first 3-point shot for Michigan State with 7:15 remaining, giving the Spartans a six point lead.

Hepburn was the last player from both teams to join the 3-point club when he hit one to make it a three-point game with 3:15 remaining. He hit another one to tie the game up with just over a minute to go.

The Badgers finished 29.2% from downtown, while the Spartans connected on 9.1% from deep.

“I feel like we were getting decent shots the whole time,” Wahl said. "Some were going in in the second half and they weren't going in the first half. It's just basketball.”

