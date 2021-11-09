3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s 81-58 win over St. Francis College Brooklyn

The University of Wisconsin basketball team flaunted a deep bench in its season opener against St. Francis College Brooklyn.
The Badgers defeated the Terriers 81-58 Tuesday at the Kohl Center.
Sophomore guard Jonathan Davis led the way with 15 points on 6-for-15 shooting. Every UW player who saw the court scored at least one point except the three walk-ons.
Freshman Chucky Hepburn also scored in double digits. He walked the wrong way during his intro, but shot 4 for 7 from the floor and scored 13 points. Sophomore forward Steven Crowl added 11 points and eight rebounds.
The student section, which celebrated the Badgers’ return and lopsided win with the traditional chants and songs, was the only full section in the arena despite an announced 15,735 paid attendees.
Davis created a lot of momentum through his two steals and five assists. He also grabbed three rebounds, one that was offensive. Davis and Brad Davison’s combined four steals helped the Badgers score 13 points off the fast break.
The Badgers never let the Terriers get within 20 points of their lead in the second half and even had a 30-point margin for a portion of the period.
Scoring runs
Crowl started the scoring for UW (1-0) with a pair of free throws less than a minute in, but UW didn’t score for three minutes after that until Davis made a layup with 16:07 left in the first half to give the Badgers the lead they never relinquished.
UW went on three separate scoring runs in the first 20 minutes. Davis, Hepburn and Lorne Bowman combined for a 12-point run over two and a half minutes to end the Badgers’ scoring drought early in the first half.
Six different Badgers players participated in the second scoring run that ran from 9:46-5:33 and finished at 15 points. It was highlighted by a pair of dunks from Crowl and Davis. Tyler Wahl, Ben Carlson, Hepburn, and Davis scored the remaining points.
The third and final run of the first half came from bench players Chris Vogt, Jahcobi Neath, Carter Gilmore and Bowman. They combined for eight points to give the Badgers a 42-21 lead at the half.
Davis led the biggest second-half scoring run when he hit back-to-back 3-pointers, a lay up and a free throw. He went 3-for-3 and didn’t miss a shot in over a minute.
Hepburn’s debut
Hepburn got the start despite an injury that kept him out of practice for two weeks during the preseason. He became the first true freshman since Devin Harris in 2001 to start for the Badgers when he opened as the team’s starting point guard.
He led UW with nine points on three-for-five shooting in the first half. Hepburn continued to showcase his skills in the second half and added an additional four points to his total.
Hepburn also played strong defense in his debut. He and the Badgers didn’t allow the Terriers to score any points off the few fast breaks they had.
Off the bench help
Six players came off the bench for the Badgers. Only three players played close to the same amount of minutes to that of the starting five — Vogt, Carlson and Neath. All three played more or equal minutes to Wahl, who played the least out of the starters.
Bowman came on to give Hepburn some breathers and showed off his shooting skills with three 3-pointers.
Neath didn’t add much in terms of the stat sheet, but his pressure on defense forced a few turnovers and he grabbed two rebounds.
Vogt and Crowl switched off at the center position where Vogt led the team with nine rebounds. He also added one assist, one steal and two blocks.
Markus Ilver, Jordan Davis and Gilmore also came off the bench, but played fewer minutes.