3 things that stood out from the Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s win over No. 12 Houston

LAS VEGAS — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team upset No. 12 Houston on Tuesday to advance to the Maui Invitational championship game.
The Badgers controlled the first half and held on in the second half for a 65-63 win. UW advances to the championship game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The Cougars went on a 10-0 run at the beginning of the second half. They outscored the Badgers 43-25 in the second half.
Houston continued to chip away at the Badgers’ lead, getting it as close as two points with 40 seconds left in the game. The Cougars had the last possession of the game and Kyler Edwards was left wide open under the basket, but the buzzer went off before he caught a pass.
Johnny Davis and Tyler Wahl combined for 21 points in the second half to keep the Badgers ahead.
Davis led the Badgers with a career-high 30 points on 10-for-18 shooting. Wahl added nine points and led the team with seven rebounds.
Here are three things that stood out:
A dominant first half
The Badgers’ surge at the end of the first half against Texas A&M was the best they had played all season. They opened Tuesday’s game with an even more impressive performance. UW came out with a 13-0 run and didn’t let up before the break.
The Badgers held the Cougars scoreless for more than four minutes to start the game. Houston’s leading scorer, Marcus Sasser, didn’t score until there was 6:11 left in the half. UW held Houston to 25.9% shooting and 20% from beyond the arc in the half.
The first half was UW’s best offensive performance this season. The Badgers shot 16 for 28 from the field and 7 for 15 from 3-point range. Davis finished the half with 18 points — just three away from tying his career-high of 21.
Houston was trying to speed up the game to attack the Badgers’ defense before it could get settled. The Badgers did a good job of getting back quickly, forcing seven turnovers while limiting their own turnovers to three.
Wahl was fighting for rebounds, finishing the half with four to tie Brad Davison for the team lead, and was in the mix on almost every jump-ball call.
The Badgers went into the locker room up by 20 points after dominating both ends of the court.
Offensive efforts
The Badgers were a lot stronger in the first half but still managed to shoot 46.9% overall and 29.2% from 3-point range in the game. They came into the game averaging 38.6% overall and 29.2% from beyond the arc.
Houston entered Tuesday’s game holding teams to 35.1% overall, 28.4% from 3-point range and giving up 55.0 points a game.
Davis showed his versatility by hitting shots on all areas of the offensive end, including a dunk over Houston’s Reggie Chaney, a 6-foot-8 senior.
The Badgers only scored 25 points in the second half, but Wahl showed he isn’t afraid to body the bigger guys on the court. He attacked the hoop while defended by Chaney to score at least six of his nine points.
Crowl also had a strong game, finishing with eight points, despite getting into foul trouble.
Limited by foul trouble
Three UW players had three fouls with 10:29 left in the game, limiting the Badgers’ interior options. Crowl, Davison and Chris Vogt finished with four, four, and three fouls, respectively.
Crowl and Vogt both had two by the end of the first half and picked up their third fouls early in the second half. Davison drew his fourth with 5:41 left in the game, and Crowl earned his fourth with 1:35 remaining.
UW had to play a smaller lineup with Vogt and Crowl sitting. The Badgers also had to limit Davison’s usage and leaned on bench players Lorne Bowman, Carter Gilmore, Ben Carlson and Jordan Davis to fill some holes.
Crowl had an impressive first half and limited Chaney to just three points. Chaney scored four more in the second half with UW stretched thin down low.