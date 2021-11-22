3 things that stood out from the Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s win over Texas A&M

LAS VEGAS — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team rallied after a slow start to the first half to pull away with a 69-58 win over Texas A&M in the opening round of the Maui Invitational.
The Badgers (3-1) survived a late second-half run from the Aggies (4-1) to hold on and advance to a semifinal matchup Tuesday at 4 p.m. against the winner of Houston vs. Butler.
Johnny Davis led the Badgers with 21 points on 8-for-18 shooting. Brad Davison and Steven Crowl also scored in double figures with 19 and 10 points, respectively.
UW may as well have been playing in the Kohl Center with how many Badgers fans were in the Michelob Ultra Arena. UW thrived off the noise the supporters provided. Davison was often encouraging them to get off their feet after key plays and Tyler Wahl even leaned over with his hand cupped around his ear after he made a layup.
UW was off to a rough start in the first half as the Aggies connected on 50% of their shots and the Badgers didn’t break 25% until their first-half surge.
The Badgers trailed by as many as 16 points, but used a 15-1 run over the last 4:41 to take the lead heading into halftime.
The second half got off to a completely different start than the first as the Badgers scored 18 points off their first 10 possessions. A 14-2 run over 3:32 minutes allowed the Badgers to build an 11-point lead with 13:49 to go.
UW’s largest lead of the day, 18 points, came with 8:03 left in the game with the Badgers holding a 61-43 advantage. Texas A&M managed to cut UW’s lead to seven points within the last minute and half, but the Badgers held on.
Here are three things that stood out from the game.
First half momentum change
The Badgers were trailing by 13 points with 7:10 left in the half. Over the last 4:41 they went on a 15-1 scoring run to take their first lead of the game during what may have been UW’s best stretch all season.
It started with Davison hitting a jumper. Davis then grabbed a defensive rebound allowing Tyler Wahl the chance to score. Wahl missed but Crowl grabbed the rebound and scored.
The Badgers forced an Aggies turnover on a charge. Davison didn’t waste time before taking, and making, a 3-pointer. He called for the crowd to stand on their feet as he ran back on defense. Wahl pressured Texas A&M’s Hassan Diarra and the Badgers got the ball back.
UW missed on its next possession but Davison forced another charge and Davis hit another 3-point shot. The defense grabbed the rebound and Davison hit another 3-pointer to tie the game 33-33 with 1:19 left in the half.
Davison missed his next 3-point shot, but Davis grabbed the ball and finished it with a dunk to give the Badgers their first lead of the game.
UW walked off the court leading 35-34 as the crowd chanted “let’s go Badgers.”
Settling in on defense
Texas A&M connected on a majority of its shots early in the first half as the UW defense took some time to settle in.
The Badgers were leaving wide open lanes and space for shooters to connect on 3-pointers, allowing the Aggies to score 26 points in the first 13 possessions of the game. UW tightened up on defense and Texas A&M only scored 8 points in their next 20 possessions of the half.
Freshman Chucky Hepburn forced a turnover with 4:36 left in the second half when he caused Marcus Williams to stutter and knock the ball back onto his side of the court. The Badgers forced 16 turnovers in the game, while only turning the ball over 11 times.
UW limited Texas A&M to 29.6% shooting in the second half after the Aggies connected on 50% of their shots in the first.
Teamwork makes the dream work
The Badgers scored 15 second chance points and 22 points off of turnovers, with seven of the points coming off of steals.
Jordan Davis stole the ball with 12:20 left in the game. The Badgers missed their first shot attempt in transition, Chris Vogt went in for a dunk but was blocked. He managed to get the ball to Wahl, who broke out into a smile as he hung on the rim after scoring.
Carter Gilmore fought for a defensive rebound but couldn’t get sole possession. He was able to tip it over to Jordan Davis who held onto it before passing it to Crowl, who hit his second 3-pointer of the night.
Davison led the team with three assists but five other Badgers also assisted shots.
Badgers by position: Learn more about the 2021-22 Wisconsin men's basketball team
POINT GUARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Brad Davison
|Sr.
|6-4
|200
|Maple Grove, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jonathan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|194
|La Crosse
|Lorne Bowman
|Fr.
|6-2
|210
|Detroit
|Chucky Hepburn
|Fr.
|6-2
|211
|Omaha, Neb.
|Carter Higginbottom
|R-Jr.
|6-0
|193
|Chicago
|Jahcobi Neath
|Jr.
|6-4
|196
|Toronto
Overview
Davis and Davison will be the starting guards for the Badgers because they are the team’s best guards. Both players lean more toward shooting guard but will play the point as well.
The Badgers have true point guards in Hepburn and Bowman, but both are freshmen and need time to grow and adjust to the college game.
Davison will be a key playmaker as the most experienced player on the roster. He returns for a fifth season with the Badgers after averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 31 starts this past season.
Coach Greg Gard also played Davis, who is more of a shooting guard, at the point in the Red/White Scrimmage, secret scrimmage against Loyola Chicago and exhibition against UW Whitewater.
The Badgers brought in three potential options for the point guard in freshmen Bowman and Hepburn plus transfer junior Neath. Hepburn was expected to start at the point but missed almost two weeks of practice, which hindered his ability to win the starting spot.
Hepburn led the point guards during the Oct. 29 exhibition against UW-Whitewater with 20 minutes and finished with nine points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Bowman also missed two weeks of practice with an injury and only played nine minutes in that exhibition. Gard has said in multiple news conferences that Hepburn’s and Bowman’s focus on defense is one of the reasons they’re good point guards.
The last option is Neath. He played point guard throughout high school and during his time at Wake Forest, but Gard has him focusing on playing shooting guard. Neath brings experience to the young team after spending the past two seasons at Wake Forest, where he averaged 4.7 ppg, 2.0 apg, and 1.8 rpg in 50 appearances.
SHOOTING GUARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jonathan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|194
|La Crosse
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jordan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|198
|La Crosse
|Brad Davison
|Sr.
|6-4
|200
|Maple Grove, Minn.
|Isaac Lindsey
|So.
|6-4
|184
|Mineral Point
|Jahcobi Neath
|Jr.
|6-4
|198
|Toronto
|Justin Taphorn
|So.
|6-5
|208
|Pekin, Ill.
Overview
Jonathan Davis is set to take on a bigger role this season. He posted 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game off the bench while succeeding on 38.9% of his 3-point attempts last season.
He was the only freshman to play in all 31 games during the 2020-21 campaign. He was also a member of the U19 Team USA that won the gold medal at the FIBA World Cup in Latvia this past summer.
Neath is versatile and in practice has shown that he might be the most consistent shooter for the Badgers. He can shoot in the paint and outside the arc. He’s a talented, confident ball controller who can play both guard positions.
Davison, Davis and Neath all can play both guard positions, but Neath is the only one who hasn’t played point for the Badgers in practice or scrimmages. Davis and Davison likely will share the role — both starting — and Neath will provide minutes off the bench.
SMALL FORWARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Tyler Wahl
|Jr.
|6-9
|221
|Lakeville, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Carter Gilmore
|So.
|6-7
|224
|Hartland
|Markus Ilver
|Fr.
|6-8
|219
|Tallinn, Estonia
|Matthew Mors
|Fr.
|6-7
|241
|Yankton, S.D.
Overview
Wahl is one of only two returning players who started a game last season. He’s the frontrunner to start. The Badgers need him to improve his 3-point shooting after he shot just 27.8% from beyond the arc last season.
Wahl appeared in 31 games and put up 5.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He typically will play small forward, but he will slide to power forward when coach Greg Gard wants to use a smaller lineup.
Gilmore has become a key bench player during practice and scrimmages this season. He’s likely to be Wahl’s backup because he has a bit more experience than the other potential small forwards. Gilmore only played 17 minutes over nine games last season.
Ilver and Mors both have shown the ability to play small forward, although they typically play the power forward. They’re both versatile, long players who can shoot well. Ilver has been utilized more than Mors in practice and scrimmages.
POWER FORWARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Ben Carlson
|Fr.
|6-9
|226
|Woodbury, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Steven Crowl
|So.
|7-0
|234
|Eagan, Minn.
|Chris Hodges
|Fr.
|6-9
|239
|Schaumburg, Ill.
|Markus Ilver
|Fr.
|6-8
|219
|Tallinn, Estonia
|Matthew Mors
|Fr.
|6-7
|241
|Yankton, S.D.
Overview
Carlson was injured for a majority of last season, but he is healthy this season and already has shown improvement in his game. He averaged 2.9 points In the seven games he did play last season. He’s confident in his ball handling and knows how to get to the rim. He can score down low and from beyond the arc.
Members of the UW coaching staff were impressed with Ilver right off the bat and thought he was further along in his game than they originally thought. He was one of three players who was recruited completely virtually. His senior year in high school was cut short, but he knows how to play tough without getting too aggressive. He’s also a versatile shooter.
Crowl has been the standout for the center spot, but he could play power forward depending on matchups.
CENTER
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Steven Crowl
|So.
|7-0
|234
|Eagan, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Chris Hodges
|Fr.
|6-9
|239
|Schaumburg, Ill.
|Chris Vogt
|Sr.
|7-0
|257
|Mayfield, Ky.
Overview
Crowl played in 12 games last season for a total of 36 minutes and eight points. He jumped into the starting role early in the offseason and has handled it well during the few times he’s played this season.
He was the only player to score in double digits during the Red/White Scrimmage with 13 points. Crowl led both teams during UW’s exhibition against Whitewater with 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.
The Badgers also will utilize Vogt here. He’s a transfer from Cincinnati who brings experience guarding Division I opponents. He averaged 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks for the Bearcats last season.
He gives the Badgers nice size and rim protection. Crowl has said he’s learned a lot from Vogt, and that has helped Crowl become more confident in his game.
Hodges is the other option. He hasn’t played organized basketball since his junior year in high school because he opted out due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season. He put up 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game as a junior in high school. He has plenty of length, but he needs time to develop and mature.