3 things that stood out from the Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s win over Texas A&M

LAS VEGAS — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team rallied after a slow start to the first half to pull away with a 69-58 win over Texas A&M in the opening round of the Maui Invitational.

The Badgers (3-1) survived a late second-half run from the Aggies (4-1) to hold on and advance to a semifinal matchup Tuesday at 4 p.m. against the winner of Houston vs. Butler.

Johnny Davis led the Badgers with 21 points on 8-for-18 shooting. Brad Davison and Steven Crowl also scored in double figures with 19 and 10 points, respectively.

UW may as well have been playing in the Kohl Center with how many Badgers fans were in the Michelob Ultra Arena. UW thrived off the noise the supporters provided. Davison was often encouraging them to get off their feet after key plays and Tyler Wahl even leaned over with his hand cupped around his ear after he made a layup.

UW was off to a rough start in the first half as the Aggies connected on 50% of their shots and the Badgers didn’t break 25% until their first-half surge.

The Badgers trailed by as many as 16 points, but used a 15-1 run over the last 4:41 to take the lead heading into halftime.