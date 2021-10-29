3 things that stood out from the Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s exhibition win over UW-Whitewater

Rotation reveal

The Badgers opened with a starting five of Crowl, Davis, Davison, Wahl and Carlson.

UW had a 20-point lead going into the second half which allowed all 17 players to get minutes. The Badgers played 11 people in the first half with Davison, Crowl, Davis and Hepburn the only four to get double digit minutes.

Hepburn, who missed practice time earlier in the preseason due to injury, didn’t start but played more minutes than Davison and Crowl by the end of the game. Nine different Badgers played more than 10 minutes in the game. Only three played more than 20 minutes — Wahl, Davis and Hepburn.

Early on the Badgers were led by Davison, but he was subbed out with 16 minutes left in the second half, which allowed other players more time on the court. Carlson, Crowl, Hepburn and Davis played the most minutes together over the course of the game.

Freshman frenzy

All five of the freshmen on UW’s roster played, but only two got substantial minutes early on. Hepburn, who played 20 minutes, was the only freshman to play double digit minutes. Lorne Bowman was subbed out with just over nine minutes left in the first half and never came back in.