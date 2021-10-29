3 things that stood out from the Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s exhibition win over UW-Whitewater

Steven Crowl had big shoes to fill coming into the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s exhibition against UW-Whitewater.
The 7-foot sophomore, who will be counted on this season to anchor the center position after the departure of Micah Potter and Nate Ruevers from the program, finished with 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds as the Badgers unofficially opened the season with a 76-50 victory Friday night.
The exhibition was the first time fans were able to watch a full UW basketball game in the Kohl Center in more than 18 months.
Crowl missed his first three shots and didn’t score until eight minutes into the contest. He also caused a Badgers turnover and fouled in the same play. He was subbed out shortly after and started playing well when he reentered the game.
“Getting the jitters out is the big thing,” Crowl said. “The first two or three minutes … just getting more comfortable out there and just getting my way through it was the big thing.”
UW has 14 players on their roster that hadn’t played in the Kohl Center with fans entering Friday’s game.. All 17 Badgers played against the Warhawks, with the three non-scholarship players coming in the last five minutes of the game.
Fifth-year senior guard Brad Davison and junior forward Tyler Wahl also added double digit points with 11 and 10, respectively. Jonathan Davis and Ben Carlson grabbed the most rebounds with seven each.
Slow starts
The Badgers didn’t get off to an ideal start. Jonathan Davis made a 3-pointer about 30 seconds in, but UW missed its next four shots. Division III UW-Whitewater had the lead for about 50 seconds early on before Wahl hit a shot at 17:38 to take it back.
Wahl’s bucket started a 5-0 run for the Badgers, but the Warhawks stayed within single digits until Davison hit a 3 with 13 minutes left in the half and UW slowly pulled away.
The Badgers’ largest lead came at the end of the half when Davison sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put UW up 47-27 heading into the break.
Wisconsin shot 53.3% from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range in the first half.
The second half also had a slow offensive beginning for the Badgers. UW-Whitewater outscored the Badgers 8-4 in the first four minutes of the second half before UW responded with an 8-0 run.
UW’s shooting got worse in the second half as it cycled through its roster. The Badgers made 13 of 34 shots and 3 of 19 3-pointers while outscoring UW-Whitewater by just six points in the second half.
The Warhawks forced 17 Badgers turnovers. UW averaged nine turnovers per game last season.
“This was just the first game,” Freshman guard Chucky Hepburn said. “A lot of guys were nervous tonight trying to make plays that they shouldn't have. But it's just a learning process where we're going to make those type of plays.”
Rotation reveal
The Badgers opened with a starting five of Crowl, Davis, Davison, Wahl and Carlson.
UW had a 20-point lead going into the second half which allowed all 17 players to get minutes. The Badgers played 11 people in the first half with Davison, Crowl, Davis and Hepburn the only four to get double digit minutes.
Hepburn, who missed practice time earlier in the preseason due to injury, didn’t start but played more minutes than Davison and Crowl by the end of the game. Nine different Badgers played more than 10 minutes in the game. Only three played more than 20 minutes — Wahl, Davis and Hepburn.
Early on the Badgers were led by Davison, but he was subbed out with 16 minutes left in the second half, which allowed other players more time on the court. Carlson, Crowl, Hepburn and Davis played the most minutes together over the course of the game.
Freshman frenzy
All five of the freshmen on UW’s roster played, but only two got substantial minutes early on. Hepburn, who played 20 minutes, was the only freshman to play double digit minutes. Lorne Bowman was subbed out with just over nine minutes left in the first half and never came back in.
“It makes such a difference when you have point guards on the floor,” Gard said of Hepburn and Bowman. “They're learning. They're both rookies and have a lot of growing to do, but I like the assertiveness and the command that they take when they're playing that position.”
Markus Ilver was the third freshman to play in both the first and second half. Matthew Mors came in with just over 8 minutes to play and Chris Hodges checked in shortly after.
Hepburn showcased his effectiveness on both sides of the court with nine points on 4-for-10 shooting as well as three steals, four rebounds and four assists. He ran the point alongside starters Brad Davison, Jonathan Davis and Tyler Wahl.
Bowman played the next most. He had two points, two steals and two assists. Ilver was the only other freshman to score with his lone 3-point shot. Hodes and Mors combined for four total rebounds.