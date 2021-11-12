 Skip to main content
3-star guard Connor Essegian officially signs with Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball
The University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach speaks to the media during the Big Ten media days Oct. 8 in Indianapolis.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has officially signed Connor Essegian, a senior shooting guard from Central Noble High School in Albion, Indiana. 

Essegian verbally committed to the Badgers on Sept. 26, but nothing was official until he could sign his national letter of intent starting Nov. 10, the opening of the fall early signing period. UW wasn’t able to comment on Essegian joining the team until the paperwork was official. 

The team announced his official signing Friday

“Connor brings a unique skill set that Badger fans will appreciate,” UW head coach Greg Gard said in a news release. “The first thing that stands out in his game is his elite shooting ability. He's the type of player that will stretch the floor and knows how to move without the ball. He also has the ability to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim. Connor is confident, yet humble, which fits in well with our culture and something we take pride in. He's shown that he understands what his strengths and weaknesses are, and he is ready and willing to put in the work.”

Essegian, a 3-star prospect, had a breakout AAU campaign as a junior, averaging 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in the Adidas 3SSB circuit with Indiana Elite. The 6-foot-4 guard also helped his high school team, Central Noble, to a 20-1 season with 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals. 

Both his high school and AAU coach praised Essegian’s versatility as a shooter

Essegian is the only signee for the Badgers in the early period. UW only had one open scholarship spot at the end of the 2021-22 season — Brad Davison’s doesn’t count as it’s an extra COVID-19 spot. With Essegian signed, a current Badger must transfer to another program for UW to be able to sign another player graduating from college or out of the NCAA transfer portal.

The regular signing period is from April 13 to May 18.

Essegian will join current shooting guards junior Jahcobi Neath and sophomores Johnny Davis and Jordan Davis as the four scholarship players in that position. 

 

