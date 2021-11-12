3-star guard Connor Essegian officially signs with Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has officially signed Connor Essegian, a senior shooting guard from Central Noble High School in Albion, Indiana.
Essegian verbally committed to the Badgers on Sept. 26, but nothing was official until he could sign his national letter of intent starting Nov. 10, the opening of the fall early signing period. UW wasn’t able to comment on Essegian joining the team until the paperwork was official.
The team announced his official signing Friday.
“Connor brings a unique skill set that Badger fans will appreciate,” UW head coach Greg Gard said in a news release. “The first thing that stands out in his game is his elite shooting ability. He's the type of player that will stretch the floor and knows how to move without the ball. He also has the ability to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim. Connor is confident, yet humble, which fits in well with our culture and something we take pride in. He's shown that he understands what his strengths and weaknesses are, and he is ready and willing to put in the work.”
Essegian, a 3-star prospect, had a breakout AAU campaign as a junior, averaging 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in the Adidas 3SSB circuit with Indiana Elite. The 6-foot-4 guard also helped his high school team, Central Noble, to a 20-1 season with 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals.
Both his high school and AAU coach praised Essegian’s versatility as a shooter.
Essegian is the only signee for the Badgers in the early period. UW only had one open scholarship spot at the end of the 2021-22 season — Brad Davison’s doesn’t count as it’s an extra COVID-19 spot. With Essegian signed, a current Badger must transfer to another program for UW to be able to sign another player graduating from college or out of the NCAA transfer portal.
The regular signing period is from April 13 to May 18.
Essegian will join current shooting guards junior Jahcobi Neath and sophomores Johnny Davis and Jordan Davis as the four scholarship players in that position.
Badgers by position: Learn more about the 2021-22 Wisconsin men's basketball team
POINT GUARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Brad Davison
|Sr.
|6-4
|200
|Maple Grove, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jonathan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|194
|La Crosse
|Lorne Bowman
|Fr.
|6-2
|210
|Detroit
|Chucky Hepburn
|Fr.
|6-2
|211
|Omaha, Neb.
|Carter Higginbottom
|R-Jr.
|6-0
|193
|Chicago
|Jahcobi Neath
|Jr.
|6-4
|196
|Toronto
Overview
Davis and Davison will be the starting guards for the Badgers because they are the team’s best guards. Both players lean more toward shooting guard but will play the point as well.
The Badgers have true point guards in Hepburn and Bowman, but both are freshmen and need time to grow and adjust to the college game.
Davison will be a key playmaker as the most experienced player on the roster. He returns for a fifth season with the Badgers after averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 31 starts this past season.
Coach Greg Gard also played Davis, who is more of a shooting guard, at the point in the Red/White Scrimmage, secret scrimmage against Loyola Chicago and exhibition against UW Whitewater.
The Badgers brought in three potential options for the point guard in freshmen Bowman and Hepburn plus transfer junior Neath. Hepburn was expected to start at the point but missed almost two weeks of practice, which hindered his ability to win the starting spot.
Hepburn led the point guards during the Oct. 29 exhibition against UW-Whitewater with 20 minutes and finished with nine points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Bowman also missed two weeks of practice with an injury and only played nine minutes in that exhibition. Gard has said in multiple news conferences that Hepburn’s and Bowman’s focus on defense is one of the reasons they’re good point guards.
The last option is Neath. He played point guard throughout high school and during his time at Wake Forest, but Gard has him focusing on playing shooting guard. Neath brings experience to the young team after spending the past two seasons at Wake Forest, where he averaged 4.7 ppg, 2.0 apg, and 1.8 rpg in 50 appearances.
SHOOTING GUARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jonathan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|194
|La Crosse
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jordan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|198
|La Crosse
|Brad Davison
|Sr.
|6-4
|200
|Maple Grove, Minn.
|Isaac Lindsey
|So.
|6-4
|184
|Mineral Point
|Jahcobi Neath
|Jr.
|6-4
|198
|Toronto
|Justin Taphorn
|So.
|6-5
|208
|Pekin, Ill.
Overview
Jonathan Davis is set to take on a bigger role this season. He posted 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game off the bench while succeeding on 38.9% of his 3-point attempts last season.
He was the only freshman to play in all 31 games during the 2020-21 campaign. He was also a member of the U19 Team USA that won the gold medal at the FIBA World Cup in Latvia this past summer.
Neath is versatile and in practice has shown that he might be the most consistent shooter for the Badgers. He can shoot in the paint and outside the arc. He’s a talented, confident ball controller who can play both guard positions.
Davison, Davis and Neath all can play both guard positions, but Neath is the only one who hasn’t played point for the Badgers in practice or scrimmages. Davis and Davison likely will share the role — both starting — and Neath will provide minutes off the bench.
SMALL FORWARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Tyler Wahl
|Jr.
|6-9
|221
|Lakeville, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Carter Gilmore
|So.
|6-7
|224
|Hartland
|Markus Ilver
|Fr.
|6-8
|219
|Tallinn, Estonia
|Matthew Mors
|Fr.
|6-7
|241
|Yankton, S.D.
Overview
Wahl is one of only two returning players who started a game last season. He’s the frontrunner to start. The Badgers need him to improve his 3-point shooting after he shot just 27.8% from beyond the arc last season.
Wahl appeared in 31 games and put up 5.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He typically will play small forward, but he will slide to power forward when coach Greg Gard wants to use a smaller lineup.
Gilmore has become a key bench player during practice and scrimmages this season. He’s likely to be Wahl’s backup because he has a bit more experience than the other potential small forwards. Gilmore only played 17 minutes over nine games last season.
Ilver and Mors both have shown the ability to play small forward, although they typically play the power forward. They’re both versatile, long players who can shoot well. Ilver has been utilized more than Mors in practice and scrimmages.
POWER FORWARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Ben Carlson
|Fr.
|6-9
|226
|Woodbury, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Steven Crowl
|So.
|7-0
|234
|Eagan, Minn.
|Chris Hodges
|Fr.
|6-9
|239
|Schaumburg, Ill.
|Markus Ilver
|Fr.
|6-8
|219
|Tallinn, Estonia
|Matthew Mors
|Fr.
|6-7
|241
|Yankton, S.D.
Overview
Carlson was injured for a majority of last season, but he is healthy this season and already has shown improvement in his game. He averaged 2.9 points In the seven games he did play last season. He’s confident in his ball handling and knows how to get to the rim. He can score down low and from beyond the arc.
Members of the UW coaching staff were impressed with Ilver right off the bat and thought he was further along in his game than they originally thought. He was one of three players who was recruited completely virtually. His senior year in high school was cut short, but he knows how to play tough without getting too aggressive. He’s also a versatile shooter.
Crowl has been the standout for the center spot, but he could play power forward depending on matchups.
CENTER
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Steven Crowl
|So.
|7-0
|234
|Eagan, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Chris Hodges
|Fr.
|6-9
|239
|Schaumburg, Ill.
|Chris Vogt
|Sr.
|7-0
|257
|Mayfield, Ky.
Overview
Crowl played in 12 games last season for a total of 36 minutes and eight points. He jumped into the starting role early in the offseason and has handled it well during the few times he’s played this season.
He was the only player to score in double digits during the Red/White Scrimmage with 13 points. Crowl led both teams during UW’s exhibition against Whitewater with 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.
The Badgers also will utilize Vogt here. He’s a transfer from Cincinnati who brings experience guarding Division I opponents. He averaged 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks for the Bearcats last season.
He gives the Badgers nice size and rim protection. Crowl has said he’s learned a lot from Vogt, and that has helped Crowl become more confident in his game.
Hodges is the other option. He hasn’t played organized basketball since his junior year in high school because he opted out due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season. He put up 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game as a junior in high school. He has plenty of length, but he needs time to develop and mature.