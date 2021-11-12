3-star guard Connor Essegian officially signs with Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball

Essegian verbally committed to the Badgers on Sept. 26, but nothing was official until he could sign his national letter of intent starting Nov. 10, the opening of the fall early signing period. UW wasn’t able to comment on Essegian joining the team until the paperwork was official.

“Connor brings a unique skill set that Badger fans will appreciate,” UW head coach Greg Gard said in a news release. “The first thing that stands out in his game is his elite shooting ability. He's the type of player that will stretch the floor and knows how to move without the ball. He also has the ability to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim. Connor is confident, yet humble, which fits in well with our culture and something we take pride in. He's shown that he understands what his strengths and weaknesses are, and he is ready and willing to put in the work.”