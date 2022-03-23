3 questions facing the Wisconsin men’s basketball program this offseason

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team played its last game of the 2021-22 season Sunday, but it already is looking toward improvement for next season.

UW coach Greg Gard said he wouldn’t be surprised if players were hitting the gym for personal workouts days after the season ended.

The Badgers likely will look to the transfer portal with at least four players leaving the program. That doesn’t include Johnny Davis, who was a consensus All-American and the Big Ten Player of the Year. The sophomore is expected to enter the NBA draft.

“I didn't want the season to end this way,” Davis said after Sunday's loss to Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. “For right now, I just want to cherish these past two years I've had at Wisconsin and finish school this semester. I just want to stay in the moment for right now.”

But there was a lot of uncertainty for the Badgers last offseason, when they had seven players leave and still managed to win a share of the Big Ten regular-season title this season.

Here are three questions heading into the offseason:

What will the roster look like?

Brad Davison and Chris Vogt exhausted their eligibility, while redshirt junior Carter Higginbottom, who didn’t have a scholarship, plans to graduate at the end of the year and will not return. Freshman Matthew Mors entered the transfer portal Monday.

Davison was granted an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, so he did not count toward UW’s scholarship limit this season. Incoming sharpshooter Connor Essegian, who signed a letter of intent in November, will take one of the scholarships. UW could look to the transfer portal to fill Mors’ spot.

Another scholarship spot will open if Davis declares for the NBA draft. He has yet to announce his decision, but he is projected to be a top-10 pick this summer if he forgoes the remainder of his eligibility.

Three starters — Steven Crowl, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl — are expected to return. Also expected to be back are Jahcobi Neath, Jordan Davis, Ben Carlson, Lorne Bowman II, Carter Gilmore, Chris Hodges and Markus Ilver.

Adding depth will be important. The Badgers lacked bench production, getting only 13.6% of their points this season from the players who didn’t typically start.

Point guard will be a position to watch. The Badgers had two freshmen at the spot — Hepburn and Bowman — but Bowman hasn’t physically been with the team since Feb. 15 due to what UW called a non-COVID-19 illness. He missed the final seven games of the season.

The Badgers’ lack of depth at the spot became clear in their season-ending loss. Hepburn suffered a leg injury during the first half and didn’t return. Bowman wasn’t an option, so Davison was forced into the role.

“We had Lorne Bowman who had been with us for three quarters of the season, so we're down another point guard,” Gard said following Sunday’s loss. “We had to make shifts by committee a little bit.”

The Badgers would love to avoid a similar situation next season by adding depth.

Who will lead the team?

Davis made an incredible jump from his freshman to sophomore season, going from scoring 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds over 24.4 minutes per game to 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds over 34.2 minutes this season. He has the ability to take over games, such as when he scored UW’s final 14 points in the win over Colgate in its NCAA Tournament opener.

It's highly unlikely anyone on the roster blossoms into the Big Ten Player of the Year next season, although Davis didn’t make the 11-member preseason all-Big Ten team.

Wahl, a junior forward, was a captain this season, so he likely will continue to fill that leadership role both on and off the court. Teammates have described him as the Badgers’ most versatile defender and he earned honorable mention on the All-Big Ten team.

Wahl averaged 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds this season. He scored at least 15 points in a game 10 times, including against Colgate in the NCAA Tournament. He shot a team-best 51.6% from the field but struggled from long range, going 6 of 37 on 3-pointers.

Hepburn also likely will step into a more prominent role. He was third on the team behind Davis and Davison in minutes played at 31 per game. He describes himself as a pass-first point guard but proved he can score in big moments. His banked 3-pointer against Purdue secured a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Hepburn ran the defense and controlled the pace of the game as a freshman. His 36 steals tied for second on the team behind Wahl’s 37.

Crowl also is an option to take on more of a leadership role. The sophomore center started every game after only playing 36 minutes over 12 games his freshman season.

Crowl said he struggled with confidence throughout the season, but with a year under his belt and the offseason to improve Crowl could be a bigger presence. He scored at least 20 points in a game twice but was held to less than 10 points in UW’s final six games.

Gard said he likes to have the team led by committee. This season it was Davison, Davis and Wahl, and Wahl, Crowl and Hepburn appear the best options to take on that role next season.

Where will the scoring come from?

Davis and Davison combined for 33.8 points per game this season. The pair accounted for 854 of the team's 1,931 shots (44.4%).

UW was the worst shooting team in the Big Ten, connecting on 42.2%. It also was last in the conference in 3-point shooting at 30.6%

Wahl is the leading scorer among players expected to return. He averaged 11.4 points and had three games with at least 20 points. He scored a career-high 23 points against Rutgers on Feb. 12.

Gard said multiple times during the season the Badgers didn’t need Hepburn or Crowl to be scoring presences this season. That likely will change next season.

Crowl had fewer attempts than his fellow starters but connected on 49.6% of his shots, including 31.7% from 3-point range. Hepburn was the best 3-point shooter among the starters, hitting 34.8% but had 113 fewer attempts than Davison, who made 34.7% of his 3-pointers.

The Badgers’ glaring hole is the inability to hit from 3-point range. It would help to have back Bowman because he was the best 3-point shooter off the bench, going 12 of 30 from downtown. Gard said after Sunday’s loss that he’s hopeful Bowman will be on the court next season, but that’s far from a guarantee.

Essegian is a shooting guard who is averaging 26.8 points per game while shooting 69% overall and 43% from 3-point range at Central Noble High School in Indiana.

