The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team had its eighth practice of the 2022-23 season Wednesday and members of the media got their first look of the new team.

All of the scholarship players were practicing, including Jahcobi Neath who was recently cleared for full participation after recovering from a patellar tendon surgery. Coach Greg Gard said it was the most reps the senior guard has had yet.

Walk-ons Isaac Lindsey and Justin Taphorn did not participate. Lindsey had a boot on his right foot and Taphorn was on a bicycle for the majority of practice.

There are three returning starters, six new players and a lot of questions about this Badgers squad.

Here are three things that stood out at practice.

Early lineup thoughts

There’s over a month until games begin for the Badgers so guessing a starting lineup is a bit premature. Last year, the State Journal looked at who was often playing alongside former starter Brad Davison as a gauge.

This year, it’s a similar approach. Tyler Wahl, Steven Crowl and Chucky Hepburn are assumed to be in the starting five again after starting in almost every game last season. Looking at who was in the lineup alongside those three should help get an idea of an early guess on the starting five.

There was one player who was always playing with a combination of the three starters — Max Klesmit. He opened in the starting lineup in the team’s first 5-on-5 drill. The Wofford transfer was paired up with Wahl and Crowl in a 3-on-3 drill. The remaining drills he was also present with the assumed three starters.

It makes sense, he was expected to be a starter. Klesmit was Wofford’s second-leading scorer last season averaging 14.9 points while shooting 44.6% from the field, including 34.0% from 3-point range.

The only other scholarship player that played in the lineup with Crowl, Wahl and Hepburn was Markus Ilver, though he also played with the other group.

Chris Hodges, Carter Gilmore, Jordan Davis, Kamari McGee, Jahcobi Neath and Connor Essegian were always on the team opposite last year’s starters.

It’s still early, but it could preview the potential starting lineup and bench rotation for this season.

Defensive standouts (good and bad)

Hepburn, Wahl and Crowl were causing trouble for anyone they were defending against. Even in a warm-up drill the three were forcing turnovers.

McGee and Klesmit also showed a penchant for defensive mindedness. McGee drew a charge in a 3-on-3 drill against Davis. Klesmit was forcing turnovers on almost anyone who came at him.

There were a pair of people who seemed to be struggling defensively as well. Fall practice is the first time the team starts focusing on defense, but Davis and Essegian seemed to be struggling a bit more than their teammates.

Davis was called on blocking multiple times, which caused Gard to stop the drill so they could restart. Davis caused at least four turnovers over various drills during the practice. Essegian has pinpointed defense as an area of improvement and was early to call himself out during practice when he made a mistake while guarding his more experienced teammates. Essegian would make up for it later by hitting a pair of transition 3s.

Vocal leaders emerge

Davison was a vocal leader for the Badgers for the past five seasons and the role is looking for someone to fill it. Wahl, Crowl and Hepburn are expected to be the leading voices for the Badgers but all three are more lead-by-example type of leaders.

Two players were vocal both in the middle of drills and when they were on the sideline. Neath and McGee could be heard over any other voices calling out reminders during action.

Neath is one of two seniors on the team and was very vocal on the bench during last season. McGee, who is a sophomore, said he’s still trying to figure out exactly what role he will play for UW, but he’s always been a loud person who wants to help his teammates.