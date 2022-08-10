3 observations from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s first game in France

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team started its day floating down the River Seine and finished it with its first win of a 10-day trip in France.

The Badgers defeated Paris Towers 81-66. They had the lead for all but 45 seconds as four players scored in double figures. Four of the five walk-ons and Jahcobi Neath, who is recovering from a torn patellar tendon, did not play.

Paris Towers is a French team composed of players from various teams of the different French basketball leagues. They’re also known as the Paris All-Stars because of their grouping of players from all around France.

“It got really physical which is good,” coach Greg Gard said in a postgame video. “I think it exposed things that our younger guys maybe weren’t accustomed to with college basketball. It won’t be quite this physical but it’s still good for us.”

Here are three takeaways from the first look at the 2022-23 Badgers.

Stepping up

The loss of last season’s leading scorers Johnny Davis and Brad Davison left a hole in the Badgers’ offense. It still is unclear who will be stepping into that lead scoring role but Wednesday pulled back the curtain to offer a glimpse of what could happen.

Steven Crowl led the team with 13 points, Chucky Hepburn had 12, Markus Ilver and Isaac Lindsey each had 10.

It was expected that Crowl and Hepburn would carry some of the load. Both stepped up last season to score when needed with Crowl averaging 8.8 points and Hepburn with 7.9.

Ilver is fresh off a bronze medal where he was the third-leading scorer for Estonia in the Under-20 Division B European Championships. He said he wanted to step up after only appearing for 29 minutes in eight UW games last season.

The sophomore had a good start. He converted 3-of-5 3-pointers against Paris Towers — tied with Lindsey for the highest 3-point percentage. Ilver hit the ceiling of the gym which caused one of his misses from beyond the arc. He also led the team with eight rebounds.

Lindsey is still a walk-on but with a smaller roster than last year, he’ll likely see more minutes. After playing challenging minutes last season, it seems like Gard is rewarding Lindsey’s hard work by giving him playing time in France. He had the second-highest shooting percentage at 60% courtesy of a trio of 3-pointers.

A name that was surprising not to see in the top scorers was captain Tyler Wahl. He was the third-leading scorer for the Badgers last season. He and Jordan Davis both scored eight points.

Figuring out lineups

Gard utilized two lineups that he flipped between throughout the game, while also working with freshman Connor Essegian. Essegian was injured while playing with the Indiana All-Stars before reporting to Madison, but has since been cleared for full participation.

The three returning starters — Hepburn, Crowl and Wahl — were joined by Davis and Wofford transfer Max Klesmit. It’s easy to assume that this is a front-runner for this season’s starters, but that thought should be held off considering Neath is still recovering and there’s a lot of time before opening night.

The second lineup was Kamari McGee, Lindsey, Ilver, Carter Gilmore and Chris Hodges.

“I’m really not concerned about what the score says,” Gard said. “I’m more concerned about making sure we get guys experience, specifically guys who are new to the program or haven’t played a lot in the past. That’s forcing me to play a lot of guys. I wanted to force myself specifically to give everyone a chance.”

He said he’ll continue to mix up the lineups throughout their time in France. It’s important to watch and see if a pattern emerges with lineups and who is playing together.

This is McGee’s first game with UW since he transferred from UW-Green Bay. Gilmore started in one game last season while Johnny Davis was injured before seeing his minutes dwindle. Hodges redshirted last year so he is seeing his first game experience during this trip.

It looks like Hodges was put into the center position in relief of Crowl. Hodges had two dunks, including one over a defender in the second half. He shot 50% which tied for third on the team.

“I thought for Chris Hodges' first game he really did some good things,” Gard said. “A lot of things to get better at. We have a lot of work to do. You can definitely tell the jump physically the guys have made.”

On par with other NCAA teams

The Badgers are the third NCAA team to play Paris Towers in the last week. They join Oklahoma (91-53) and Clemson (93-50) with wins against the French team.

The Badgers’ defense held Paris Towers to 32.7% shooting and forced 18 turnovers. For comparison, Clemson held them to 31.7% and 22 turnovers.

The Badgers and Sooners are good teams to compare season expectations as both finished in the top 40 of last season’s Kenpom.com rankings — Oklahoma was 30th and UW was 37th. They both have similar turnover as well with the Badgers losing seven players and Oklahoma losing eight.

“Defensively it got better. We haven’t done a lot with defense. We spent most of our time trying to acclimate, improve skill levels over the summer and work on some offensive things. We have to take care of the ball better, but that’s a great teaching tool for us.”

The Badgers have three more games on their trip with two games against Lyons All-Stars on Friday and Saturday before closing their trip against Azurea Club de Golfe in Nice on Monday.