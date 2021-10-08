3 observations from Day 2 of Big Ten basketball media days

“Anyone that played against her in the past knows she can get to the rim at will,” Moseley said. “She has a great mindset, but she's also figured out how to play with other great players on the floor. She led us in assists last year. I'm excited for her to be able to do a little bit more of that as well as scoring.”

Hilliard was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection on a team that finished 5-19 overall and 2-18 in the conference last season.

Goodbye cardboard cutouts

UW men’s basketball coach Greg Gard is excited for Badgers fans to be back but not necessarily his opponents’ fans. He said he’s looking forward to having a more normal season and he wasn’t the only coach who shared the sentiment.

Almost every coach on the second day acknowledged either the return of fans or the work of the Big Ten in making the season happen during a pandemic.