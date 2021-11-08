 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 key storylines for the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball season
0 Comments
topical alert top story
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL | SEASON OPENER

3 key storylines for the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball season

  • 0

Here are three storylines to follow as the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team prepares to open its season Tuesday.

Competitive outlook

The Big Ten is traditionally one of the best conferences in men’s basketball, sending an average of 6.8 teams to the NCAA tournament each year since 2011.

The only time UW has missed the tournament in the last decade was 2018, when only four Big Ten teams made the field. The tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020, when the Badgers won a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship.

The most teams the conference has sent to the tournament in the past 10 years was nine teams last season. UW finished 18-13 overall and 10-10 in Big Ten play, made the tournament and was knocked out by eventual national champion Baylor in the second round.

The Badgers, who open play against St. Francis College Brooklyn at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kohl Center, will have to exceed expectations if they want to play in March Madness. They were picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten this season in the media’s unofficial preseason poll.

Five Big Ten teams are ranked in the preseason Associated Press poll, and eight teams are ahead of the Badgers in the KenPom rankings. The closest is Indiana, which is ranked 31st. UW sits at 44th.

The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to players due to COVID-19. At least five teams brought back key players who would have been out of eligibility without the NCAA’s ruling — Eli Brooks (Michigan), Trent Frazier (Illinois), Geo Baker (Rutgers), Jordan Bohannon (Iowa) and Brad Davison (UW). The Badgers had seven seniors on last season’s roster, but only Davison chose to use the extra year of eligibility.

UW has the 24th-hardest non-conference schedule in Division I, according to teamrankings.com, but the Badgers’ highest-ranked non-league opponent is Georgia Tech, which sits at 54th in the KenPom preseason rankings.

UW’s conference slate features some of the most challenging teams early. The Badgers’ second Big Ten opponent is No. 17 Ohio State in Columbus, their third is No. 7 Purdue, their fifth is No. 21 Maryland and their sixth is Ohio State again. Rankings almost certainly will change by the time those games come around, but that’s three highly ranked Big Ten teams in the Badgers’ first five conference games.

UW likely will need to improve its offensive production from last season, when it averaged 69.9 points per game. Coach Greg Gard said the team’s defense was ahead of its offense during preseason practices and that the two ideally will be equal by the end of the season.

Just three players averaged double digits in scoring last season. The Badgers shot 42.5% overall and 36.5% from 3-point range.

Gard said his players must focus on not defeating themselves and trying to improve day by day.

“We have to learn from the failures, the miscues,” Gard said. “Learn from our successes too, and grow it. Then the outcome, the championships, the NCAA tournament, those are a byproduct of walking that step, that road every day.”

Point guard priority

The debut of freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn is arguably the most anticipated for the Badgers.

He will be part of a group that must replace three-year starting point guard D’Mitrik Trice. Gard has spoken highly of Hepburn but also has tried to temper expectations.

“Being a point guard in basketball is not an easy task, specifically for a freshman because he has to digest a lot of information,” Gard said. “Chucky has handled it well. He’s approached every day wanting to learn. He’s been very eager to continue to grow and get better.”

It’s likely Hepburn eventually will join the starting five, if not for the season opener, though his two-week absence from practice due to an upper-body injury may have pushed back the date. He returned to practice Oct. 27 and was the only freshman to play double-digit minutes in the team’s exhibition.

Hepburn was a four-year varsity athlete at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue, Nebraska, and averaged in double digits in scoring each year. His sophomore year was his best statistically with 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.4 steals per game.

Gard said after the exhibition against UW-Whitewater that he likes when there’s a point guard on the court. It takes the pressure off other players — Davison and Jonathan Davis, especially — and allows them to focus on scoring. Hepburn can handle the ball and score from almost any position on the court, so he fills the role Gard described.

Gard seems to like the starting five from the exhibition, which included Davison, Davis, Tyler Wahl, Ben Carlson and Steven Crowl, but he also wants a point guard in the mix.

UW can play small or tall. The exhibition’s starting five is an example of a taller combination.

If the Badgers play small, Hepburn can replace Carlson and play point guard while Davis plays shooting guard, Davison plays small forward, Wahl plays power forward and Crowl plays center.

Can Jonathan Davis and Tyler Wahl be stars?

UW has been clear that it expects Davison, Wahl and Davis to be the team’s leaders. Davison has been around the longest, so he’ll likely have a similar production as last season’s 10.0 points per game. Wahl and Davis, though, know they will need to do more this season.

They are the only players other than Davison to play in all 31 games last season. Davis was the team’s sixth-leading scorer with 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds over an average of 24.4 minutes per game. Wahl averaged 5.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Four of the top five scorers from last season’s roster chose not to use their extra year of eligibility or transferred. Davison, Davis and Wahl are expected to be the top scorers this season.

Davis won a gold medal with Team USA in the FIBA U19 World Cup this summer and has said he learned a lot from that experience.He was one of three players to play more than 20 minutes in the team’s exhibition victory over Division III Whitewater. He scored seven points on 2-for-6 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds as Gard emphasized getting all players on the roster in the game to get them experience.

“I’m not thinking about what makes it successful for me,” Davis said about his expectations for the season. “I’m thinking about what makes it successful for the team, and obviously that’s just unselfishness, me doing my part, everyone doing their own individual part collectively and then coming together as a team to use that to succeed.”

Wahl played 21 minutes in the exhibition and scored 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting. He missed the only 3-pointer he shot but added four rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks.

Wahl said he needs to get to the rim more, both defensively and offensively, this season. He was the only freshman on the 2019-20 team that won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, so he knows what it takes to win a championship.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics