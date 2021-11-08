3 key storylines for the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball season

Here are three storylines to follow as the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team prepares to open its season Tuesday.
Competitive outlook
The Big Ten is traditionally one of the best conferences in men’s basketball, sending an average of 6.8 teams to the NCAA tournament each year since 2011.
The only time UW has missed the tournament in the last decade was 2018, when only four Big Ten teams made the field. The tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020, when the Badgers won a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship.
The most teams the conference has sent to the tournament in the past 10 years was nine teams last season. UW finished 18-13 overall and 10-10 in Big Ten play, made the tournament and was knocked out by eventual national champion Baylor in the second round.
The Badgers, who open play against St. Francis College Brooklyn at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kohl Center, will have to exceed expectations if they want to play in March Madness. They were picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten this season in the media’s unofficial preseason poll.
Five Big Ten teams are ranked in the preseason Associated Press poll, and eight teams are ahead of the Badgers in the KenPom rankings. The closest is Indiana, which is ranked 31st. UW sits at 44th.
The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to players due to COVID-19. At least five teams brought back key players who would have been out of eligibility without the NCAA’s ruling — Eli Brooks (Michigan), Trent Frazier (Illinois), Geo Baker (Rutgers), Jordan Bohannon (Iowa) and Brad Davison (UW). The Badgers had seven seniors on last season’s roster, but only Davison chose to use the extra year of eligibility.
UW has the 24th-hardest non-conference schedule in Division I, according to teamrankings.com, but the Badgers’ highest-ranked non-league opponent is Georgia Tech, which sits at 54th in the KenPom preseason rankings.
UW’s conference slate features some of the most challenging teams early. The Badgers’ second Big Ten opponent is No. 17 Ohio State in Columbus, their third is No. 7 Purdue, their fifth is No. 21 Maryland and their sixth is Ohio State again. Rankings almost certainly will change by the time those games come around, but that’s three highly ranked Big Ten teams in the Badgers’ first five conference games.
UW likely will need to improve its offensive production from last season, when it averaged 69.9 points per game. Coach Greg Gard said the team’s defense was ahead of its offense during preseason practices and that the two ideally will be equal by the end of the season.
Just three players averaged double digits in scoring last season. The Badgers shot 42.5% overall and 36.5% from 3-point range.
Gard said his players must focus on not defeating themselves and trying to improve day by day.
“We have to learn from the failures, the miscues,” Gard said. “Learn from our successes too, and grow it. Then the outcome, the championships, the NCAA tournament, those are a byproduct of walking that step, that road every day.”
Point guard priority
The debut of freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn is arguably the most anticipated for the Badgers.
He will be part of a group that must replace three-year starting point guard D’Mitrik Trice. Gard has spoken highly of Hepburn but also has tried to temper expectations.
“Being a point guard in basketball is not an easy task, specifically for a freshman because he has to digest a lot of information,” Gard said. “Chucky has handled it well. He’s approached every day wanting to learn. He’s been very eager to continue to grow and get better.”
It’s likely Hepburn eventually will join the starting five, if not for the season opener, though his two-week absence from practice due to an upper-body injury may have pushed back the date. He returned to practice Oct. 27 and was the only freshman to play double-digit minutes in the team’s exhibition.
Hepburn was a four-year varsity athlete at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue, Nebraska, and averaged in double digits in scoring each year. His sophomore year was his best statistically with 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.4 steals per game.
Gard said after the exhibition against UW-Whitewater that he likes when there’s a point guard on the court. It takes the pressure off other players — Davison and Jonathan Davis, especially — and allows them to focus on scoring. Hepburn can handle the ball and score from almost any position on the court, so he fills the role Gard described.
Gard seems to like the starting five from the exhibition, which included Davison, Davis, Tyler Wahl, Ben Carlson and Steven Crowl, but he also wants a point guard in the mix.
UW can play small or tall. The exhibition’s starting five is an example of a taller combination.
If the Badgers play small, Hepburn can replace Carlson and play point guard while Davis plays shooting guard, Davison plays small forward, Wahl plays power forward and Crowl plays center.
Can Jonathan Davis and Tyler Wahl be stars?
UW has been clear that it expects Davison, Wahl and Davis to be the team’s leaders. Davison has been around the longest, so he’ll likely have a similar production as last season’s 10.0 points per game. Wahl and Davis, though, know they will need to do more this season.
They are the only players other than Davison to play in all 31 games last season. Davis was the team’s sixth-leading scorer with 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds over an average of 24.4 minutes per game. Wahl averaged 5.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
Four of the top five scorers from last season’s roster chose not to use their extra year of eligibility or transferred. Davison, Davis and Wahl are expected to be the top scorers this season.
Davis won a gold medal with Team USA in the FIBA U19 World Cup this summer and has said he learned a lot from that experience.He was one of three players to play more than 20 minutes in the team’s exhibition victory over Division III Whitewater. He scored seven points on 2-for-6 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds as Gard emphasized getting all players on the roster in the game to get them experience.
“I’m not thinking about what makes it successful for me,” Davis said about his expectations for the season. “I’m thinking about what makes it successful for the team, and obviously that’s just unselfishness, me doing my part, everyone doing their own individual part collectively and then coming together as a team to use that to succeed.”
Wahl played 21 minutes in the exhibition and scored 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting. He missed the only 3-pointer he shot but added four rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks.
Wahl said he needs to get to the rim more, both defensively and offensively, this season. He was the only freshman on the 2019-20 team that won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, so he knows what it takes to win a championship.
Badgers by position: Learn more about the 2021-22 Wisconsin men's basketball team
POINT GUARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Brad Davison
|Sr.
|6-4
|200
|Maple Grove, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jonathan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|194
|La Crosse
|Lorne Bowman
|Fr.
|6-2
|210
|Detroit
|Chucky Hepburn
|Fr.
|6-2
|211
|Omaha, Neb.
|Carter Higginbottom
|R-Jr.
|6-0
|193
|Chicago
|Jahcobi Neath
|Jr.
|6-4
|196
|Toronto
Overview
Davis and Davison will be the starting guards for the Badgers because they are the team’s best guards. Both players lean more toward shooting guard but will play the point as well.
The Badgers have true point guards in Hepburn and Bowman, but both are freshmen and need time to grow and adjust to the college game.
Davison will be a key playmaker as the most experienced player on the roster. He returns for a fifth season with the Badgers after averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 31 starts this past season.
Coach Greg Gard also played Davis, who is more of a shooting guard, at the point in the Red/White Scrimmage, secret scrimmage against Loyola Chicago and exhibition against UW Whitewater.
The Badgers brought in three potential options for the point guard in freshmen Bowman and Hepburn plus transfer junior Neath. Hepburn was expected to start at the point but missed almost two weeks of practice, which hindered his ability to win the starting spot.
Hepburn led the point guards during the Oct. 29 exhibition against UW-Whitewater with 20 minutes and finished with nine points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Bowman also missed two weeks of practice with an injury and only played nine minutes in that exhibition. Gard has said in multiple news conferences that Hepburn’s and Bowman’s focus on defense is one of the reasons they’re good point guards.
The last option is Neath. He played point guard throughout high school and during his time at Wake Forest, but Gard has him focusing on playing shooting guard. Neath brings experience to the young team after spending the past two seasons at Wake Forest, where he averaged 4.7 ppg, 2.0 apg, and 1.8 rpg in 50 appearances.
SHOOTING GUARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jonathan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|194
|La Crosse
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jordan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|198
|La Crosse
|Brad Davison
|Sr.
|6-4
|200
|Maple Grove, Minn.
|Isaac Lindsey
|So.
|6-4
|184
|Mineral Point
|Jahcobi Neath
|Jr.
|6-4
|198
|Toronto
|Justin Taphorn
|So.
|6-5
|208
|Pekin, Ill.
Overview
Jonathan Davis is set to take on a bigger role this season. He posted 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game off the bench while succeeding on 38.9% of his 3-point attempts last season.
He was the only freshman to play in all 31 games during the 2020-21 campaign. He was also a member of the U19 Team USA that won the gold medal at the FIBA World Cup in Latvia this past summer.
Neath is versatile and in practice has shown that he might be the most consistent shooter for the Badgers. He can shoot in the paint and outside the arc. He’s a talented, confident ball controller who can play both guard positions.
Davison, Davis and Neath all can play both guard positions, but Neath is the only one who hasn’t played point for the Badgers in practice or scrimmages. Davis and Davison likely will share the role — both starting — and Neath will provide minutes off the bench.
SMALL FORWARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Tyler Wahl
|Jr.
|6-9
|221
|Lakeville, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Carter Gilmore
|So.
|6-7
|224
|Hartland
|Markus Ilver
|Fr.
|6-8
|219
|Tallinn, Estonia
|Matthew Mors
|Fr.
|6-7
|241
|Yankton, S.D.
Overview
Wahl is one of only two returning players who started a game last season. He’s the frontrunner to start. The Badgers need him to improve his 3-point shooting after he shot just 27.8% from beyond the arc last season.
Wahl appeared in 31 games and put up 5.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He typically will play small forward, but he will slide to power forward when coach Greg Gard wants to use a smaller lineup.
Gilmore has become a key bench player during practice and scrimmages this season. He’s likely to be Wahl’s backup because he has a bit more experience than the other potential small forwards. Gilmore only played 17 minutes over nine games last season.
Ilver and Mors both have shown the ability to play small forward, although they typically play the power forward. They’re both versatile, long players who can shoot well. Ilver has been utilized more than Mors in practice and scrimmages.
POWER FORWARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Ben Carlson
|Fr.
|6-9
|226
|Woodbury, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Steven Crowl
|So.
|7-0
|234
|Eagan, Minn.
|Chris Hodges
|Fr.
|6-9
|239
|Schaumburg, Ill.
|Markus Ilver
|Fr.
|6-8
|219
|Tallinn, Estonia
|Matthew Mors
|Fr.
|6-7
|241
|Yankton, S.D.
Overview
Carlson was injured for a majority of last season, but he is healthy this season and already has shown improvement in his game. He averaged 2.9 points In the seven games he did play last season. He’s confident in his ball handling and knows how to get to the rim. He can score down low and from beyond the arc.
Members of the UW coaching staff were impressed with Ilver right off the bat and thought he was further along in his game than they originally thought. He was one of three players who was recruited completely virtually. His senior year in high school was cut short, but he knows how to play tough without getting too aggressive. He’s also a versatile shooter.
Crowl has been the standout for the center spot, but he could play power forward depending on matchups.
CENTER
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Steven Crowl
|So.
|7-0
|234
|Eagan, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Chris Hodges
|Fr.
|6-9
|239
|Schaumburg, Ill.
|Chris Vogt
|Sr.
|7-0
|257
|Mayfield, Ky.
Overview
Crowl played in 12 games last season for a total of 36 minutes and eight points. He jumped into the starting role early in the offseason and has handled it well during the few times he’s played this season.
He was the only player to score in double digits during the Red/White Scrimmage with 13 points. Crowl led both teams during UW’s exhibition against Whitewater with 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.
The Badgers also will utilize Vogt here. He’s a transfer from Cincinnati who brings experience guarding Division I opponents. He averaged 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks for the Bearcats last season.
He gives the Badgers nice size and rim protection. Crowl has said he’s learned a lot from Vogt, and that has helped Crowl become more confident in his game.
Hodges is the other option. He hasn’t played organized basketball since his junior year in high school because he opted out due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season. He put up 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game as a junior in high school. He has plenty of length, but he needs time to develop and mature.