Three former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball players have made it onto an NBA team’s 20-man training camp roster.

Camp started Saturday for the Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. All other teams tip off Tuesday.

Three former UW players that played in the NBA Summer League missed out on making a training camp roster. Micah Potter signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz on Sept. 20, but was absent from the roster. Nate Reuvers had already signed a contract to play in Italy before his Summer League debut. Vitto Brown signed with a Turkish team in August.

There will be another cut to 15 players before the NBA regular season begins, but these former Badgers earned a spot on the initial roster.

Johnny Davis | Washington Wizards

Davis is preparing to make his NBA debut with the Washington Wizards after being drafted 10th overall in the 2022 NBA draft.

He’s coming off a successful season where he earned the honor of Big Ten Player of the Year and consensus all-American after averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for UW last season.

Davis became a father just a few days before training camp began with the Wizards. He was welcomed by his teammates with words of congratulations and even joked about getting “enough” sleep in a video the Wizards posted on Twitter.

Frank Kaminsky | Atlanta Hawks

Kaminsky has been a staple in the NBA since he was drafted in 2015, but when the Phoenix Suns waived him from their roster his future in the league was unclear.

The 2015 National Player of the Year signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks on July 8. He was one of the 20 players named to the training camp roster.

He averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 20.1 minutes through his first nine games with the Suns during the 2021-22 season. He was sidelined for the rest of the season due to a knee injury that required surgery.

Kaminsky joins two centers on the roster and will likely be the Hawks’ third option behind Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu.

Aleem Ford | Orlando Magic

Ford reached an agreement to rejoin the Orlando Magic, according to a news release shared by the team Saturday. No details were released, but he’s at least training with the Magic during camp.

Ford spent a majority of last season playing for Orlando’s G-League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic. He averaged 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 38.7% from 3-point range.

The small forward signed a 10-day contract in December 2021 to earn his first NBA action. Then, he played five games and averaged 2.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game.

Ford spent this summer playing for the Magic in the NBA Summer League and averaged 5.0 points per game in the three games he saw action.