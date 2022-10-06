2 Wisconsin men’s basketball players picked for Big Ten preseason honors

Two University of Wisconsin men’s basketball players were selected to the 2022-23 preseason All-Big Ten team, the league announced Thursday.

Sophomore Chucky Hepburn and junior Tyler Wahl join the list among the conference’s elite, including preseason Big Ten player of the Year pick Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis.

UW is the only team to have two players named to the preseason team consisting of 11 players.

Wahl was an honorable mention pick at the end of last season after averaging 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds. His 11 points over 32.6 minutes per game in the Maui Invitational earned him a spot on the all-tournament team.

Hepburn was named to last season’s all-freshman team due to his performance as the Badgers’ starting point guard. He averaged a team-high 2.3 assists per game on top of 7.9 points.

Jackson-Davis, Hunter Dickinson (Michigan) and Zach Edey (Purdue) were unanimous picks by the 11-member media panel who voted in the poll.

Here’s a look at the complete list:

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Kris Murray, Iowa; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Malik Hall, Michigan State; Jamison Battle, Minnesota; Jalen Pickett, Penn State; Zach Edey, Purdue; Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers; Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin; Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin.