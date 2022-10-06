 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured topical

2 Wisconsin men’s basketball players picked for Big Ten preseason honors

  • Updated
  • 0

Two University of Wisconsin men’s basketball players were selected to the 2022-23 preseason All-Big Ten team, the league announced Thursday.

Sophomore Chucky Hepburn and junior Tyler Wahl join the list among the conference’s elite, including preseason Big Ten player of the Year pick Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis. 

UW is the only team to have two players named to the preseason team consisting of 11 players.

How bumming around teammates’ homes bonded Wisconsin men’s basketball

Wahl was an honorable mention pick at the end of last season after averaging 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds. His 11 points over 32.6 minutes per game in the Maui Invitational earned him a spot on the all-tournament team. 

People are also reading…

Hepburn was named to last season’s all-freshman team due to his performance as the Badgers’ starting point guard. He averaged a team-high 2.3 assists per game on top of 7.9 points. 

3 observations from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s first open practice

Jackson-Davis, Hunter Dickinson (Michigan) and Zach Edey (Purdue) were unanimous picks by the 11-member media panel who voted in the poll. 

Here’s a look at the complete list:

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Kris Murray, Iowa; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Malik Hall, Michigan State; Jamison Battle, Minnesota; Jalen Pickett, Penn State; Zach Edey, Purdue; Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers; Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin; Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics