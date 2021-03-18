2 jobs, 1 man: Jim Snider navigates busy March as strength and conditioning coach for 2 UW NCAA tournament-bound major programs

While Jim Snider is in the midst of a busy month, he’s probably used to it by now.
Snider is the longtime strength and conditioning coach for the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team. He also has been leading the strength and conditioning efforts for the Badgers men’s basketball team since Erik Helland’s controversial departure midway through the 2019-20 season.
If that sounds like a strange arrangement going on inside one of the biggest athletic departments in the country, well, it is. North Carolina, the Badgers’ first-round opponent in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, not only has a full-time strength and conditioning coach but also has an assistant on staff.
This isn’t the only case of an unfilled position leading to job sharing at UW due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s unique for two important reasons.
The position widely is considered a crucial component of any team, regardless of sport. Plus, the two programs Snider splits his time between are two of UW’s biggest moneymakers — Nos. 2 and 3 in terms of revenue produced, behind only football — and both will help the department’s bottom line this month with revenue generated by participating in their respective NCAA tournaments.
Snider is in his second stint at UW, this one covering more than a decade. He declined to be interviewed for this story, saying he wanted to focus his efforts on helping the student-athletes.
UW senior associate athletic director Doug Tiedt, who oversees strength and conditioning, praised Snider for being able to navigate a complicated situation over the past 13 months.
“If it was anyone other than Jim,” Tiedt said, “I think it really would have been a challenging thing to do.”
Tiedt acknowledged that, due to furloughs and positions not being filled, front-line employees in both the strength and conditioning and sports medicine departments “have worked ridiculously long hours and dedicated themselves tremendously to the student-athletes.”
However, those working conditions were a factor in one UW strength and conditioning staffer’s decision to leave her job abruptly earlier this year.
Abby Sherard, who was the strength and conditioning coach for the women’s basketball program, resigned in mid-January as the team she was working with was in the middle of its season.
Sherard had a child last year and acknowledged family considerations were part of her decision to leave UW to find another job in the same field. But Sherard told the State Journal she also was concerned about the direction of the strength and conditioning program, particularly how it’s been short-handed since Helland’s departure.
The strength and conditioning role is an extension of the coaching staff, Sherard said, a sentiment that’s been echoed throughout the years by coaches and players alike. So why have one person doing that job for two programs within a big-time athletic department?
“That’s unfair to Jim,” Sherard said, “and that’s unfair to those programs.”
Start and stop
Helland was forced to resign in February 2020 after admitting to using a racial epithet while quoting someone in a story he told to a small group of players during a road trip a month earlier.
Making a hire to fill that spot at the midway point of Big Ten play wasn’t a realistic option, so Snider and Sherard stepped in to help the Badgers for the rest of the season in addition to their usual workload.
When the season ended, UW began the process of interviewing candidates to fill the role previously held by Helland. Snider applied for the job and was interviewed, Tiedt acknowledged, but UW stopped the search over the summer before it even reached the point of naming finalists.
The decision to hit the brakes was made because there was no certainty at the time that the 2020-21 men’s basketball season even was going to be played. Plus, UW was facing some difficult financial decisions brought on by the pandemic.
UW used voluntary salary cuts for some of its highest-paid employees, furloughs and a hiring freeze to trim payroll. The athletic department announced in January it had cut $26 million in expenses this fiscal year, though that covered just more than a third of the $73 million in projected revenue losses compared to the pre-pandemic budget.
More than two dozen jobs within the department weren’t filled, including Helland’s. Even after it was decided the 2020-21 men’s basketball season would be played, UW officials decided to move forward with Snider handling both that program and men’s hockey.
“I think we’re kind of looking at it situation by situation and, as with everything across the department, if we can find a way to offset costs or find a way to get things done with the resources or people that we have, those are all decisions that we kind of make as we go,” UW associate athletic director Justin Doherty said.
One spot that got filled rather quickly was a strength and conditioning opening in the football program. Strength and conditioning coordinator Ross Kolodziej moved to defensive line coach in January and quickly was replaced by Shaun Snee, who was promoted. John Graves, Kyle Costigan and Ty Taylor each moved up a spot in the pecking order, and Devin Woodhouse was hired earlier this month to get the five-member staff back to full strength.
Tiedt said the fact the football program was in its offseason made it easier to fill those positions. By the time it was decided winter sports such as men’s basketball and men’s hockey would play this season, Tiedt said it was too late to restart the interview process to fill Helland’s spot.
“We haven’t done anything since because I didn’t think it was fair for any of the coaches to then do a search during their seasons,” Tiedt said. “So we maintained status quo. Our coaches were supportive of us being able to make this work and were flexible and understanding, and the goal now is to do a search when the seasons are done here in April.”
50/50 split
Snider previously handled the men’s and women’s hockey programs, but UW reallocated resources so the latter role would be off his plate this season. Meanwhile, Helland’s administrative responsibilities were transitioned to Kevin Schultz, who was promoted to director of strength and conditioning for Olympic sports last year.
Tiedt said the plan has been for Snider to split his time between the men’s basketball and men’s hockey teams as evenly as possible. He rarely attended road games with either program during the regular season, though that partly was due to UW limiting its travel party due to COVID-19 concerns.
Snider’s miles have picked up during the postseason. He is with the men’s basketball team in Indianapolis leading up to its NCAA tournament first-round game Friday against North Carolina in West Lafayette. He’ll join the men’s hockey team when it begins NCAA tournament play later this month.
Players in both programs seem to appreciate Snider’s energy and dedication. UW men’s hockey coach Tony Granato said the first thing his players did after coming off the ice following a win at Michigan State that clinched the Big Ten regular-season title earlier this month was connect with Snider on FaceTime from the locker room.
“Because they know their success in their season is a lot to do with his contributions to helping them as individuals and us as a team,” Granato said. “I didn’t tell them to do it; they did that on their own. And when I heard about it, I smiled and said, ‘Man, I wish I would have thought of that,’ because that’s the appropriate call.”
‘It’s not perfect’
There haven’t been many moments to celebrate for a men’s basketball program that began the season with enormous expectations.
While some may connect dots and link the Badgers’ struggles this season with the fact they don’t have a full-time strength and conditioning coach, some context is necessary before jumping to conclusions.
UW players were sent home last spring when the 2019-20 season was cut short at the start of the pandemic. Most of the veteran players didn’t return to campus until late August, which meant they missed out on having Snider lead them through an eight-week offseason program. He instead sent out workouts and met with players virtually.
Coach Greg Gard was asked whether that presented any challenges, particularly in terms of player development.
“Jim Snider and others on our strength and conditioning staff have been really valuable filling in this season and working with our team,” Gard said in a statement. “We’re really appreciative of everyone’s help. We’re also fortunate this year to have a veteran team that knows how to train and take care of themselves. The leadership in our locker room has been terrific. The other thing that’s been difficult is obviously COVID and how that’s affected our training over the summer and the things we’re able to do even in-season. But every team in the country is navigating that challenge.”
Gard said athletic trainer Henry Perez-Guerra took on a bigger role this season, particularly when UW was on the road without a strength and conditioning staffer. In addition to his other duties, which this season included overseeing COVID-19 protocols, Perez-Guerra helped out with recovery and nutrition, two areas that Helland previously oversaw.
Another oddity on the road for the Badgers: a student-manager led the players through pregame stretching drills.
“It’s not perfect,” Tiedt said about the overall situation, “but we had to make some tough decisions during this crazy time.”
What happens next remains to be seen. While Granato said he’d like Snider back on a full-time basis, it’s unclear if Snider will pursue the men’s basketball strength and conditioning role for a second time when the job gets posted again this offseason.
Granato summed up the situation this way: “Going into this year, was it the perfect situation where we had to share him? No, it’s not perfect but nothing was perfect this year. We went with it. It’s worked out fine.”
— Todd D. Milewski contributed to this story.
Young guards take charge
North Carolina’s inconsistency this season was due in part to the growing pains of freshmen guards Caleb Love and Kerwin Walton.
Love, a heralded recruit out of St. Louis, has started 25 of the Tar Heels’ games this season and is second on the roster with 10.5 points per game. Having the ball in his hands has led to good things for North Carolina, with his 3.74 assists per game ranking eighth in the ACC. But his 3.29 turnovers per game contributed to a team-wide ball-handling problem. North Carolina led the ACC in committing 14.8 turnovers per game, which ranks 275th in Division I, andit had five games with at least 20.
Walton came to the Tar Heels from Hopkins, Minnesota, and has been a bright spot since earning a starting role in late December. Walton, who averages 8.2 points in just under 21 minutes per game, has emerged as the team’s top 3-point shooter (41.5%).
Beasts on the boards
The Tar Heels look to have a distinct advantage in rebounding when they take on UW this week. North Carolina outrebounded opponents by nearly 11 throughout the season, the best rebounding margin in Division I. Forwards Armando Bacot (8.0), Day’Ron Sharpe (7.7) and Garrison Brooks (6.8) lead the way.
North Carolina led the ACC and third in the nation in rebounding (43.1 per game). It led the country in offensive rebounding with 15.89 per game. The Tar Heels also lead the nation with a 41.3% offensive rebounding percentage.
UW has allowed 8.6 offensive rebounds per game this season, and those second-chance points have cost the Badgers dearly in late-season games against Michigan and Illinois.
Shooting woes remain
The Tar Heels, much like the Badgers, haven’t had a consistently good stretch of shooting all season. North Carolina ranks 154th in the country in field-goal percentage (44.1%) and is shooting 48.9% on 2-pointers, which ranks 208th in the nation. The Tar Heels were 13th in the ACC and 270th in Division I at 31.7% from 3-point range.
Bacot, a 6-foot-10 sophomore forward, is shooting 62.7% from the floor to lead the team. Garrison Brooks’ 47.6% is the next highest among starters. Walton is the only 3-point shooter making outside shots above a 33% clip. Just 20.2% of North Carolina’s total shots attempted come from 3-point territory, while 40.5% of UW’s shot are from beyond the arc.
What could be troubling for the Tar Heels in the tournament is the team’s free-throw shooting — its 66.8% clip was second-worst in the ACC and ranks 296th in Division I.
Star-studded recruiting class
The 2020 recruiting class was a boon for the Tar Heels.
Sharp and Kessler were ranked as the No. 12 and No. 14 overall recruits in the class by ESPN, while Love was No. 18. Love was ranked as the No. 14 overall prospect by 247Sports, and all three were five-star recruits.
Freshman guard RJ Davis was a four-star recruit who took a bench role when Walton moved into the starting five. He’s averaging 8.6 points this season and has scored in double figures in four of his past seven games.
Late-season wins earned bid
North Carolina was firmly on the bubble at the start of January after dropping its first two ACC games. But the Tar Heels put together enough wins to nab a spot in the NCAA Tournament despite a semifinal exit in the ACC tournament.
A sweep of Duke, including a four-point win on the road, a blowout of Louisville on Feb. 20 and a win over Florida State on Feb. 27 boosted the resume, then a Quadrant 1 win over Virginia Tech in the ACC tournament quarterfinals put the Tar Heels over the top.
The Tar Heels are 3-9 in Quadrant 1 games and 15-1 in the rest of the quadrants.